This short clip is a good example of things most people don’t experience, thus have more brainwashing from the Kabaal and Fr33masons than they do faith in God.

The crucifx is a distinction from the usual cross symbol. It depicts Jesus in a negative way for some while for others it’s a reminder of his sacrifice, but before Jesus defeated the cross it was in fact an occult symbol for the mystery priests.

And just as I’d tried to convey with my Demonomata video, objects can be cursed and a conduit for demonic energy.

Here it evokes an “oh, they’re religious” or even that they’re Christian for some ignorant people, though the religious part is correct if we’re referring to the dark side of Catholicism or Kabbalah. Witches can coexist in any environment, subtil as the serpent, and the cross is actually an occult T for Taurus, Tammuz, Titans (nephilim) and others. It’s the cross at the center of the heavens in astrological terms, the wheel of Time.

So basically they hung Jesus on a Saturn symbol (“father Time”, Kronos). That was what he defeated along with paying for our sins, but it is a form of idolatry to wear one, if we’re getting down to the fine print, and a reason why it’s possible for curses and demons to find their way to them.

They are dumb objects as stated repeatedly in the Bible. People pray to them. Some aren’t as spiritually guided as not to have a negative attachment, and therein lies the problem. Catholicism has more of a dark side—and not just the kids—than any other Christian denomination, even the Masonically created ones, though close enough.

This is a ‘lovely’ cross from the Holy See [insert eyeball], with keys to the gold and silver gates of God and man in heaven. Of course it represents Peter’s determination to be crucified upside down, along with the spiritual keys Jesus gave him, and NOT Satan. Or is it? There’s always a flipside in this clown world of veneers.

From the Rosicrucian library. T? There it is.

Rosicrucianism is very intertwined into the bloodline aspects of the nobility and holy rollers, and the rose itself is a symbol of the maternal line. Very Dan Brown stuff. But what they’re really hiding is that it’s not so much about female inheritance and transfers of wealth that helped create modern marriage, but actually represents the wives the fallen angels chose long ago in Genesis 6. That is the original bloodline in question as the occult and nobility—”children of the gods”—are concerned.

Quetzalcoatl bearing his cross is one of the excuses atheists and others use to try and discredit Jesus as a myth. Yes, Age of Taurus (Saturn), remember? I doubt many are aware of that part. All this “history” comes after the flood and Genesis 6, which was meant to wipe out those unholy unions resulting in nephilim. The big secret.

“‘The Quetzalcoatl Cross (or Cruz de Quetzalcoatl ) is a distinct Mesoamerican symbol characterized by a step-fret design or double-headed serpent , representing the feathered serpent deity Quetzalcoatl (Nahuatl for "precious feathered serpent"). Unlike the Christian cross, this symbol is deeply tied to cosmic duality , representing the union of the earthly and celestial realms , as well as the spiritual and material aspects of existence.’”

Double-headed serpent, eh?

Here he is again! As I’ve shown before, the satanic cross at center is suspiciously like the Nabisco logo, while called a Cross of Lorraine. That’s the infinity, or ouroboros, symbol underneath, also representing Time.

A cross for every occasion. Pick one. Which one is really the one Jesus would approve of? Any?

(“He chose poorly.” — Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade)

Definitely not that one.

Or that one. That is the little girl who starred with Jim Carrey in the Grinch movie, the one where he plays a krampus, a demon. I won’t show the one where her shirt says what she’ll do for Satan. Don’t let your kids watch that crud if you want to do them a real favor in life.

I’m not just picking on her. This is a predominant theme all over Unholywood and music. It’s who they all are. Some are just more open about it, and they are not afraid of crosses like a vampire or something. That’s brainwashing.

Another form of cross is tied to Hermes/Mercury (Trismegistus) and the caduceus, required reading for the mystery schools. The rod of Asclepius is more the rod of Moses, Nehushtan, the healing rod against the poison of serpents, just so we don’t confuse the two. But it should be noted that this is the intro to the Hippocratic Oath (hypocratic) that our doctors take:

I swear by Apollo Physician and Asclepius and Hygieia and Panaceia and all the gods and goddesses, making them my witnesses, that I will fulfill according to my ability and judgment this oath and this covenant:

All doctors who take this oath are making a covenant with the pagan gods, the fallen angels and their offspring basically, Satan, before any of their sworn honesty comes into question. Subtil.

Pharmakeia=sorcery, at least as far as the Greeks that these guys keep learning from and borrowing gods from were concerned.

The Brotherhood of the Snake is not just a Nazi black leather fantasy, as so many of theirs are, it’s a part of the occult elite.

The Jesuit (jewsuit) logo, the Society of Jesus, with a Naziesque iron cross and sun symbol (for the sun/son of the gods like Helios or Apollo as opposed to Jesus).

Well I’d be a monkey’s uncle if I believed in evolution, if that isn’t an iron cross. Then they always get crestfallen when exposed. (I can completely see how some thought they came from slime under a rock and turned into a monkey though.)

Nothing changes. For them the cross is just a big joke on Jesus. Was then, is now. I don’t care to comment on the intentional jab above his head.

The sun symbolism pervading Catholicism should be a glaring clue that they never listened to God either. They preach what they wilt. Easter faces the sunrise along with the alignment of St. Peter’s (and the DC monuments) because it’s based on pagan services, not the ones from Exodus.

Ezekiel 8:16 And he brought me into the inner court of the LORD’S house, and, behold, at the door of the temple of the LORD, between the porch and the altar, were about five and twenty men, with their backs toward the temple of the LORD, and their faces toward the east; and they worshipped the sun toward the east.

That’s the real Catholic halo they mean, in paintings and other art in and out of the Vatican. That’s also Mary as far as many are concerned.

So you can see why the cross can mean other things as well, even the wings of the dragon, and why the occult is so comfortable with it.

Don’t let that fool you when they start bringing all the religions together for peace and harmony in their Novus Ordo Seclorum, the one world religion that distinctly excludes Jesus as the Son of God and God in the flesh.

I really doubt Jesus likes any of them all that particularly.

Especially the hidden hand Commie or fascist kind. These are the supposed intercessors between everyone and Jesus—a big contention against the denomination to begin with—and representatives of the cross. Which one?

John Paul II kissing the Quran. It’s all good in the Novus Ordo Seclorum ‘hood.

X, T, a cross is a cross, depending. Both are male symbols, for time and the life-death cycle, mostly death. XX

So I’m going to go with none of them and bless Jesus without looking at a cross. You’re not supposed to actually see it anyway. It doesn’t go on your neck.

Mark 10:21 Then Jesus beholding him loved him, and said unto him, One thing thou lackest: go thy way, sell whatsoever thou hast, and give to the poor, and thou shalt have treasure in heaven: and come, take up the cross, and follow me.

Notice he hadn’t actually let himself be hanged on one yet when he said that. In the end he was just reminding them that all symbols belonged to God to begin with, including the ones he drew on the ground with his finger, no matter how the mean kids mean to play with his Tools.