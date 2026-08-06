Yeshua Risen

Yeshua Risen

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
6h

Of course they both are satanic cults that have to kill the Christians cuz we are gonna die for not giving up believing in Jesus Christ

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Yeshua Risen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture