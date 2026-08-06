According to the writings of Menachem Mendel Schneerson, racist founder of the Chabad-Lubavitch Hasidic movement, Jews are a superior species next to the rest of us. More on that later. The quote is at the 17:00 mark of the video.

The idea of Sharia and Noahide laws being compatible is based on the fact that Jews and Muslims can ironically coexist—believing in the ‘same’ Almighty without breaking the 1st Noahide Law against idolatry—where Christians are idolaters for worshipping Jesus. The Kabbalists (Chabad) can also happily coexist with witches, to note.

https://substack.com/@stevenbennun, https://substack.com/@janasutoova

Terrorism with intent to genocide?

And while I wouldn’t use the word “war” necessarily—because wars are declared—the following article has info to marry into this idea and that it’s all been through subterfuge and subversion. So will the Noahide Laws work along with their “judges”.

Between these two we can see that Jewish supremacy is a farce perpetuated amongst those who claim Jewish blood (as opposed to a religious preference within family groups), so those who do not actually follow God—even literal satanists by whatever title—can lead them into whatever passive-aggressive or other posture they need for perpetuating victimhood.

All while calling themselves Jewish to imply humility, piety and love for God even if they’re a devout atheist who happens to have Jew-ish blood , a crypto. Khazarian ‘nazi mafia comes to mind.

Looking every bit like a mafia.

The following man-on-the-street interviews in Israel really show the prevailing attitude. Not every Jewish person has the ethnic cleansing mindset, but given how brainwashing and propaganda work, we can be relatively certain it’s the majority anyway. It’s worked on us our whole lives in the West. MDK: Murder, Death, Kill. That’s your military. But now it’s also the general public. You can play it online.

And it might be the US-Israel military now as they manage to push Section 219 of the NDAA through.

This subject has so many angles to look at, particularly the lies perpetuated before, during and after World War II, that I couldn’t possibly include it all in one post. So I’ll just sum up with what Jesus told them.

John 8:44 Ye are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father ye will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar, and the father of it.

You can find plenty of info about Israeli prison rape and torture or just generally miserable conditions. There’s even a video of a Knesset member defending what inhumane things soldiers do to prisoners. I’m sure most all militaries have people like that—Guantanamo is a prime example and we know Muslim eXtremists are as bad if not worse—but the way many if not most Jews now view the rest of society is not one bit of God, and I’d have to say it really started when as a people they refused their true messiah Jesus. And now we have…

The very ironic recreation of 1930’s Europe, the common Jew playing pawn in the game once again, as in Russia, Germany, etc.

19 33 was a big year for the Botherhood of Freekmansons.

King Kong (KK=1111), Alice in Wonderland (used with MK-ULTRA triggers), I’m No Angel (of course), Hitler becomes Chancellor of Germany, Franklin Delano Roosevelt becomes President and brings in a New Deal (raw deal), Congress nullifies the gold standard, and I’m sure other political mirings to show this was all a fabricated farce on a stage of bit players.

Much of it can be shown rather than inferred with books like The Secrets of The Federal Reserve, Wall Street and the Rise of Hitler, Wall Street and the Bolshevik Revolution, The Israel Lobby and U.S. Foreign Policy and too many others to list. Of course to point out the obvious would be “antisemitic”. (Of course one would need be semitic first...)

Why it matters to say is because along with the recent book burnings— because AI can store that digitally for us now —it’s looking like a repeat of last century, early Nazi (‘nazi) Germany.

They can rewrite history for a dumbed down, mind-controlled populace if it’s only in digital media, in a “cloud”. No one can call them out on their false Mandela Effect psyops if we have no physical books.

Agenda 2030 is a goal but the progression seems 1920’s Europe with a jump on the 30’s let alone 1984. “Flock” cameras for sheeple (goats and goy), Palantir crystal ball technology, phones that eavesdrop and are said to read minds, and ICE stormtroppers—IDF trained—born from the 9/11 Patriot Act farce, etc. and we have a setup for a ‘nazi Novus Ordo Seclorum. Data centers are for powering their mind control matrix and storing digital clones, storing US in the U.S. REX84 and Jade Helm made them ready for whatever resistance we may offer against it, armed or not.

Even when whole towns vote against it, it shows that No Votes Matter .

And hardly any of the faces of these particular new technologies appear to be Jewish, if they are at all. Zuckerberg (Zoidberg) is an obvious exception. We do have to wonder how and why the “other guys” (Rome) would ever allow anything like the Noahide Laws or any of the insanity we’ve seen in clown world. They get a special chair at the UN.

Gotta love the hillbillies flying these out the backs of trucks.

It’s easy to cast aside the ‘Roman’ architecture of this project and every agenda when focusing on Jewish supremacy, particularly Rome’s own mafias, Knights of Malta, Club of Rome, Holy See, let alone connections to Fr33masonry, but don’t forget there was also a 1st Reich before the 3rd (now into a 4th?) and Hitler was as chummy with the Vatican as Iranian Aryans.

Operation Paperclip already had friends waiting inside the US, and while Jesuits and the “13 Illuminati bloodlines” are the usual suspects on the ‘non-Jewish’ side of the pyramid, they all share a common mystery brotherhood beneath the outward cults—and the reality of non-human entities (their word) whether physical or ‘ethereal’, Satan. They work everyone from the inside, but being Jewish means more in the occult context as well as taking over and imitating everything of God. Chosen ones.

It’s a staged farce of Jewish supremacy that’s been working toward the warmongering Israel that we have today. They made sure electronic propaganda devices were in every home to help it along, and they were helped because it was for a Novus Ordo Seclorum that’s not strictly Jewish. It’s Satanic.

This short clip from The Outer Limits sums up so much about TV and the current “goyim” situation. Brent Spiner plays the “shabbos goy”, or Renfield type.

This must be the other species Schneerson meant…

The NDAA and Section 219

Merging the USA’s and Israel’s military and intelligence infrastructures isn’t just treason to many, it’s madness to even consider, but not in clown world. This is actually a sly move for a ‘Greater Babylon Project’ and Novus Ordo Seclorum, a world that looks something like Plato’s The Republic meets Francis Bacon’s New Atlantis with Illuminati tenets (Communist Manifesto=WEF), overseen by a gatekeeping Big Botherhood on behalf of technocratic sorceror-kings. New World Order is one way to put it. That’s the goal, and with 10 zones as proposed by Rome in 1973.

This map is figurative, but represents the 10 kings/horns that end up taking their frustrations out on the great Ho that is modern Israel. Revelation 17:16.

The Club of Rome version from 1973-4 has Mexico with the US-Canada zone.

Orwell’s thought police have nothing on the new psychotronic web/net of ensnarement—total MK-ULTRA (SRA) dominance of the minds of the public, mind controlled in cult fashion like the Botherhood of Fr33masons or any other.

"Control of each and every person through means of MIND CONTROL and what Brzezinski calls 'technotronics' which would create human-like robots and a system of terror beside which Felix Dzerzinski's Red Terror will look like children at play." - p.21 Conspirators' Hierarchy: The Story of the Committee of 300 by Dr. John Coleman, 1992

“Each and Every.” When they show us robots, the joke is actually that we are the robots, though only so many of us would be required when actual androids can do the jobs better and faster with no rest. But the Xstein vampire class still needs a food source, so they’ll just corral the remainder in a gilded cage (from their POV), like The Matrix. They have no intention of letting AI get out of their control, but there’s also a reason they tell us we should worship it.

The Antichrist and his father are depending on the Chosen being their own. How else will they fulfill prophecy? But the AC won’t seem like the evil one incarnate—that’s not how the serpent works—but a savior with signs, wonders and a master plan to save the world. 2 Thessalonians 2:4.

There seems to be two camps when it comes to who is at the top of the pyramid—when not realized to be the Watchers’ eyeball—as far as human powers-that-be. One says Jesuits, the other Jews. On occasion some say both or that they are even at odds for supremacy.

If they’re all in league with demons to be where they are, does it really matter? Only Jesus can save them, and more and more Jews are starting to wake up to that fact.

Not all of Israel is cursed, or will be (again for the nth time), but this has to play out to show that they don’t know how to read. I’m guessing that will be the big takeaway lesson, but since many are devout satanists it wasn’t just a matter of misreading.

It’s the great deception of who’s really a cold-blooded “lizzid people”. Those would be the ones with guillotines, taking off the heads of Christians for idolatry when the Noahide Laws are put into effect—

because they chose their own words over God’s all along.