Given that most intelligent people are aware of carcinogenic liquid death in bottles and cans — battery acid or engine degreaser disguised as “refreshment” — it should go without saying that Jesus and Coke do not belong together anyway. One way to look at it, especially for believers in God and Christ, is it’s an assault on the body temple, of which there are many in the modern world controlled by The Brotherhood at the top of the $erpent’s pyramid, the greedy evil eye of the Novus Ordo Seclorum.

According to the following and other articles, the company stated that the name Allah wasn’t allowed either, but you can see with your own eyes it was, even if they have since updated the software to disallow it. They also disallowed “Trump 2024” which was expected since most corporations lean as far left as most of the media. Bud Light is a sad example. They’re all “on the take” with The Brotherhood ‘mafia’ if it’s a brand we all recognize on a national or international scale.

https://www.reuters.com/fact-check/coca-colas-can-customization-tool-disallows-both-jesus-allah-2024-10-18/

I feel it’s worth interjecting another example: Nabisco. While they call this the Cross of Lorraine — just to emphasize my point about being in The Brotherhood anyway — it is in fact the Satanic Cross with ouroboros beneath, the symbol of infinity. And if there is a pyramid involved, then — well, you know, The Brotherhood.

It may seem different when comparing, but the ouroboros — the snake eating its own tail in most ancient depictions — is originally an O, a circle, both symbolic of eternity, a fractal in a primitive sense, and the Alpha-Omega from a Biblical perspective. And I don’t think I need to remind educated people about the infinity symbol at right.

EDIT:

It’s no coincidence that America’s (and probably the world’s) favorite manufactured cookie is the same as this:

Who put the ‘nazi in Nazi?

Granted some hillbilly could’ve made this in his garage, but with enough digging we will find that this is exactly the alignment of the corporate world in general no matter how ‘colorful’ a spokes-shill they can prop up in front of everyone: a supremacist elitism with a focus on eugenics. Vax and booster deaths ought to be clue enough. There are plenty of articles supporting that claim here, so I don’t think I need to labor the point that a depopulation agenda has been ongoing since (probably long before) the turn of the 20th century. As if that alone wouldn’t make them satanic enough, we could go on about human (child) trafficking, SRA cults and more.

They own all the fast food — toxic ‘foodstuffs’ and energy concoctions — for a faster track to the grave. Whether there is a giant M (or W inverted), and regardless of what figurehead had a name starting with the letter and “founded this humble corporation from a greasy roadside hut”, it really comes down to the Master Mason. And that can also mean Magna Mater like M&M’s (more on that in my videos and why they’re egg-shaped).

The infamous ‘they’ own and control them all. I won’t get into the specifics of the 4th Reich we’re living in, mainly in the West, but suffice to say the enemy of the hairy eyeball on the pyramid is Jesus, who they are aware is (and are in complete rebellious denial of) The LORD. They have their reasons, or brainwashing, for thinking they can put up a fight. They have gnostic spiritual assistance of “ascended masters” after all, and apparently those Black Sun SS Nazi flying saucers they keep hinting at with ‘disclosures’, Tesla’s and Marconi’s death rays, and mind control weaponry prompting the term Project Soul Catcher.

The point here is they clearly show who’s name they don’t like while creating a “web” or “net” of mind control, a literal hivemind like the kind the WEF promotes as inevitability, a transhumanist form of mental prison — and concurrent with an ongoing depopulation agenda with many fronts of attack.

If they want us dead, it’s good to know your enemy. Even better if you understand who your enemy’s enemy really is. That should clue in most people, while The Brotherhood subliminally tells us, “The End is Nigh”, at least for most of us. They’re the ones we conveniently forget about when we talk about the CDC, WEF, CIA or any other acronym. That lapse of memory is called EDOM (as in Edomites) by the by — Electronic Dissolution of Memory. They love their acronyms. We’re also hypnotised in the alpha brainwave state when we watch the devices they invented for the dual purpose of mind control and propaganda.

And while all our souls will inevitably be judged by God, the self-aggrandized megalomaniacs want you, me and everyone else to buy into their satanic New Age (Novus Ordo Seclorum) religion of self-godhood — the introspection of a narcissist sociopath — and forget our Creator is more than just a “Great Spirit” (like The Force, a force of nature), but also our Father. If you believe in it, they will warp it if they can’t make you completely forget He exists. They created Jehovah’s Witnesses and Mormons, so it’s not just pagan Catholicism and Rome. To Eliminate The Opiate describes what was done to Judaism in part. Islam even has it’s own story of subversion (Donmeh cult) and it’s not just Shriners clueing us in.

Before they completely warp humanity into something cyborg or we become obsolete to an AI singularity, it’s not wishful thinking to say God will step in and do something to protect His Creation and His children. It’s fact, not just faith.

John 11:25 “Jesus said unto her, I am the resurrection, and the life: he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live:” John 14:6 “Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.”

Quite a lot of “truthers” see all the satanism, human trafficking with stories of satanic ritual abuse and more, and still can’t seem to see who the real Lord is or why the enemy destroying humanity does these things. I hope they figure it out before their own time comes. Praying for the blind…