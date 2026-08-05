As Elon Musk commented in 2014, “ with artificial intelligence, we are summoning the demon ." Should we take that literally, like a Kabbalist’s golem ?

These are old videos from 2017, more relevant now as Musk and others create armies of robots to ‘protect’ us while AI is predicted to exceed human intelligence by 2028. The idea here is that if possessed dolls (objects) really exist, like the raggedy doll Annabelle with a questionable history surrounding it, then what does that mean for androids?

It bears mentioning that it was generally the eldest son’s job to uphold the tradition of caring for the house gods in the ancient world. It dictated who got the inheritance.

“The findings of archaeologists in Mesopotamia and adjacent areas indicate that the possession of the teraphim images had a bearing on who would receive the family inheritance. According to one tablet found at Nuzi, the possession of the household gods could under certain circumstances entitle a son-in-law to appear in court and claim the estate of his deceased father-in-law. (Ancient Near Eastern Texts, edited by J. Pritchard, 1974, pp. 219, 220, and ftn 51)”

Sumerian statues, some appearing bug-eyed alien or reptilian.

Japanese Dogū idols served several spiritual functions, but paganism never died on any continent. They all stem from the same source as I’ve tried to link through numerous montages. All ancient tribes and peoples were carving them, particularly after the flood when nephilim spirits were wandering as lost souls, forever separate of the love of God, always trying to make contact with a potential ‘host’. A good portion of the Bible is about putting the idea of house gods down for good.

While there could be connections between names like Dogu, Dogon, Dagon, or even the “dog star” Sirius—in relation to spirits and the demonic—we can only speculate. But some names are just a little too convenient, and as I’ve shown with a very limited language montage, some characters and symbols have meant the same all along.

They are always coming for the children, innocent as an Xmas KRAMPUS.

Kids, little sacrifices as the Kabaal sees it, have their own form of house gods. Of course they make children feel safe when alone at night, or happy when sad, but this is a far cry from a bear. Or maybe not so far, if the bear were demonically possessed.

There are many new examples since those videos were made in 2017, like Labubu that has caused many purported negative experiences after obtaining one. No matter what excuse, that is how evil cartoon characters are generally drawn and they want us to believe they are benevolent, “helpful” creatures.

They have the Chucky spirit if one is drawn to it and usually because of the owner rather than that they are cursed right out of the factory. But maybe they are for all we know. People brings spirits into their lives with ouija boards and a lot else. It’s just another conduit for the spirit of choice, and good intentions don’t always bring good spirits.

Along with many newer, if questionable, haunted doll videos, what the old videos really needed for emphasis were scripture references about TERAPHIM (house idols):

Psalms 115: 4 Their idols are silver and gold, the work of men’s hands. 5 They have mouths, but they speak not: eyes have they, but they see not: 6 They have ears, but they hear not: noses have they, but they smell not: 7 They have hands, but they handle not: feet have they, but they walk not: neither speak they through their throat. 8 They that make them are like unto them; so is every one that trusteth in them.

Leviticus 26:1 Ye shall make you no idols nor graven image, neither rear you up a standing image, neither shall ye set up any image of stone in your land, to bow down unto it: for I am the LORD your God.

Notice how the Silicon Valley magnates and moguls keep pointing us toward their machine god, purposely in direct contradiction to the warning of our creator—while they’re all part of the cult. The Church of AI is just one example for this push.

Genesis 31:19 And Laban went to shear his sheep: and Rachel had stolen the images that were her father’s.

Sacrifices of all kinds were made to the house gods, but much larger idols for Moloch and others were made to feed babies into as a furnace for example. That is Biblical as well and a practice of many Israelites, being “worldly” (status quo). The spirits want blood crying up to God from the ground like Abel’s, but they’ll be happy with any sin. The image feeds the meditation and concentration of will—as opposed to surrendering unto the Lord—assuring eternal separation from God. Especially the murder part.

It’s the top 2 Commandments being broken, necessarily adding the admonition against idols when He just said not to have other gods with the first one, but #6 often figures in also.

1 Kings 14:9 But hast done evil above all that were before thee: for thou hast gone and made thee other gods, and molten images, to provoke me to anger, and hast cast me behind thy back:

2 Kings 23:24 Moreover the workers with familiar spirits, and the wizards, and the images, and the idols, and all the abominations that were spied in the land of Judah and in Jerusalem, did Josiah put away, that he might perform the words of the law which were written in the book that Hilkiah the priest found in the house of the LORD.

2 Chronicles 28: Ahaz was twenty years old when he began to reign, and he reigned sixteen years in Jerusalem: but he did not that which was right in the sight of the LORD, like David his father: [2] For he walked in the ways of the kings of Israel, and made also molten images for Baalim. [3] Moreover he burnt incense in the valley of the son of Hinnom, and burnt his children in the fire, after the abominations of the heathen whom the LORD had cast out before the children of Israel. [4] He sacrificed also and burnt incense in the high places, and on the hills, and under every green tree. [5] Wherefore the LORD his God delivered him into the hand of the king of Syria; and they smote him, and carried away a great multitude of them captives, and brought them to Damascus. And he was also delivered into the hand of the king of Israel, who smote him with a great slaughter.

2 Chronicles 33:22 But he did that which was evil in the sight of the LORD, as did Manasseh his father: for Amon sacrificed unto all the carved images which Manasseh his father had made, and served them;

Isaiah 21:9 And, behold, here cometh a chariot of men, with a couple of horsemen. And he answered and said, Babylon is fallen, is fallen; and all the graven images of her gods he hath broken unto the ground.

John repeats the Word with Revelation 18:2, a time when the (partly) metaphorical Babylon rises again before the Harvest at the End of Days. They’ve been making more molten images than I care to comment on yet again. Modern Babylon is brimming, whether it’s Lucifer as Liberty or the Monkey King Hanuman in Texas. Or Labubu.

Jeremiah 43:13 He shall break also the images of Beth–shemesh, that is in the land of Egypt; and the houses of the gods of the Egyptians shall he burn with fire.

Neither of those empires exist while the propechies came just as true as what happened with the first and second temples and following diaspora. If you believe the prophecies were written posthumously, Jesus’ also, then you’re kidding yourself. But Babylon and Egypt can be spotted in Rome, DC, or about anywhere anymore.

Ezekiel 16:17 Thou hast also taken thy fair jewels of my gold and of my silver, which I had given thee, and madest to thyself images of men, and didst commit whoredom with them,

I showed “daughter Jerusalem” and Israel as the Ho of Revelation herself in a recent note. Other gods, breaking Commandments 1 and 2, is almost the predominant theme throughout the Bible. I was going to make a post about Christians siding with Israel just for being Israel (might still), but I might remind that only a few Judean kings had stayed true to God and the Commandments.

While idolatry may not seem to be a problem in the present, it could be argued (dry humping the Shekinah at the wailing wall for instance). Most Judean kings after Solomon and all kings in the northern kingdom (winter is coming) strayed off into idolatry—ALL kings of northern Israel—kings of the golden calves.

The entire Bible is a book of admonition against its own people even by Jesus! Stop justifying Israel’s bloodlust or “racial” superiority.

In a few thousand years of Bible history they’ve only been right with God as a people a couple of times relatively speaking!

How would they be now!? They’re not. They’re STILL the great Whore running afoul of their spiritual marriage to God, doing it their way, which I can show in a future post.

Hosea 13:2 And now they sin more and more, and have made them molten images of their silver, and idols according to their own understanding, all of it the work of the craftsmen: they say of them, Let the men that sacrifice kiss the calves.

Amos 5:26 But ye have borne the tabernacle of your Moloch and Chiun your images, the star of your god, which ye made to yourselves.

The U.S. and Israel flag symbols in particular have direct connotations to the Keys of Solomon, Ars Goetia—demonology. No coincidence when Freekmansons undermine. The Star of David is not David’s as I’ve already expanded on. It’s what Solomon leaned toward on behalf of his 700 wives and 300 concubines later in life, then the cycle just continued from there.

Micah 1:7 And all the graven images thereof shall be beaten to pieces, and all the hires thereof shall be burned with the fire, and all the idols thereof will I lay desolate: for she gathered it of the hire of an harlot, and they shall return to the hire of an harlot.

Habakkuk 2:18 What profiteth the graven image that the maker thereof hath graven it; the molten image, and a teacher of lies, that the maker of his work trusteth therein, to make dumb idols?

Zechariah 10:2 For the idols have spoken vanity, and the diviners have seen a lie, and have told false dreams; they comfort in vain: therefore they went their way as a flock, they were troubled, because there was no shepherd.

2 Corinthians 6:16 And what agreement hath the temple of God with idols? for ye are the temple of the living God; as God hath said, I will dwell in them, and walk in them; and I will be their God, and they shall be my people.

If the Kabaal have their way, that is exactly what transhumanism is all about: not being a temple of the living God. The Mark of Beast allegiance would no doubt seal that deal permanently. Many already have when they “sell” their souls. Perhaps it’s even a way to join a person with a demonic spirit where otherwise impossible.

Revelation 9:20 And the rest of the men which were not killed by these plagues yet repented not of the works of their hands, that they should not worship devils, and idols of gold, and silver, and brass, and stone, and of wood: which neither can see, nor hear, nor walk:

Even at the end it’s same old, same old. They never learn.

Spirits that somehow attach to places and objects are no different from the kind that Jesus had cast out of the ‘infected’—Legion, and they are many (Mark 5:9). Now they could possibly be demonomata, ghosts in the machines rather than useless idols. And now they can see, hear, think and karate chop—and lie.

Maybe this was the intention of the Kabaal all along, purveyors of Ars Goetia.

Sorry if some see my posts as fear mongering, but GOOD. Go read a Bible. The word ‘fear’ exists 400 times in the KJV for various reasons, but there was a reason angels and Jesus told people to “be not afraid” even though they had every reason to be. And so do we.

The difference is there is no fear with the Lord, even when you fear the Lord, especially when.

Fear the replacement of humanity with the synthetic…and probably spiritual evil along with, the ghost in the machine.

2 Chronicles 7:14 If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.