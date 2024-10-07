This is only a portion of the proof that the USA has always been an extension of Rome and the Black Nobility while most have jumped on the “it’s the Jews!” bandwagon — which by all appearances is true — though this is more about their hidden occult symbolism than bloodlines. Jews just made a perfect scapegoat to hide behind for ‘adopted’ Jews (Khazarian lineage) and old world money while those “grail” bloodlines reclaimed the Holy Land and the rest of the world for their Novus Ordo Seclorum (a NWO “golden age”). And there’s more architecture that could’ve been shown here, like the Baal arches erected in major cities and Saturn (black) cubes, but this is also just an extension to help explain things discussed in my other videos, mainly my Musician Gangstalkers video.

While taking all this in, you have to wonder who was meant to see things like this when it was built in a time when there were no satellites, aircraft or anything high enough in the air. What god were they appeasing with all this exactly?

Musician Gangstalkers : Forced Suicide by Neuroweapon Torture