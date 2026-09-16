Someone admitted (or misdirected) then it was later changed.

There are memes going around that “Lady” Liberty is actually the devil Lucifer, which is partially true (as usual), but it does represent a goddess. Before droning on about who Semiramis was in historical or mythical context, it would seem to be a misdirection also.

Many are already aware that Lucifer is also a generic term for Venus, both being the morning star. Ptolemy referred to Venus as the goddess with ten thousand names, but as the wife of the Biblical Nimrod that Semiramis has come to be known as, it raises an eyebrow here.

Alexander Hislop’s The Two Babylons (1853/1858) paints the picture of Rome absorbing the rituals and practices of ancient Babylon into the Catholic Church, but also explains how Semiramis is the mother of the sun child Tammuz, fathered by Nimrod. The madonna (M&M Magna Mater and Queen of Heaven) depicted in “art” (idolatry) at the Vatican and other churches of course inspired his claims, which is a concept dating back long before Babylon obviously.

As I’ve often mentioned, the Church allowed a certain amount of paganism to keep convert nations happy and the tenuous empire together. Because they see things more in this light than the light of Christ himself:

Many depictions appear as if she’s a giant holding a grown human man. Is the Egyptian kissing his/her baby, or breathing life into its nostrils? Eating?

It does reflect the beliefs of the Luciferian Kabaal in the context of the divine feminine, sun child and dying god—e.g. Osiris, Isis and Horus—and by extension a warped Baphomet PANdrogeny, so The Two Babylons is not completely without some merit.

I’ve never read it and don’t care to, but I’ve also emphasized this false trinity. Nimrod no doubt had a queen and she had some name or other. It might as well be her that the hanging gardens were built for, but she was never described as or proved to be a nephilim giant let alone the actual wife of Nimrod.

“According to popular tradition, King Nebuchadnezzar II of Babylon built the Hanging Gardens to please his wife, Queen Amytis, who was a Median princess and homesick for the green, mountainous terrain of her homeland.”

I posed the idea that it’s possible Nimrod was also a giant if compared with certain other legends, though the Bible does not state it. The Bible also doesn’t mention anything of the first giants from Genesis 6 or the life of Nimrod, so it’s fair to ask questions, especially when giants occurred post-flood.

So when the people in charge of explaining the Congressional Medal of Honor put the name Semiramis to Lady Liberty, there is at least a connection to an Assyrian king if not Nimrod in mind.

Buying a stairway to heaven? You can pretend to at certain churches.

The goddess worship is reinforced by other imagery like The Apotheosis of Washington (becoming a god) in the Rotunda. The owl (AOL) goddess Athena-Minvera sits atop her dome (womb), etc. The goddess worship is endless.

The adjusted version.

The screenshot with the original explanation is in the video below while navigating the Congressional Medal of Honor website in real time. You can see it yourself with the Wayback Machine. Now it’s only “steeped in symbolism”. No kiddin’.

The RISE channel did this better than I would’ve, so I’ll let them explain. There is a lot of rampant Gaia, Sophia, etc. worship from the >G<nostics, largely promoted by Freemasons and their dupes, and their channel covers a lot of it.

So while many are thinking this is the right answer:

The Devil does not have a torch in his hand.

It sure looks that way, but it’s yet another half-truth from the vampires.

“Helios was a Titan, specifically a second-generation Titan and the personification of the sun in Greek mythology.”

They made her similar to Helios/Sol, the Colossus of Rhodes, and that is why many believe she was a hidden sun god, The Lucifer. So it’s not far off the mark.

She’s more likely a representation of a nephilim daughter, of a daughter, of … Satan, or Semjaza in the Book of Enoch, Helios himself being second generation. The myths include many offspring of the gods with human females, the recurring theme of most of mythologies, which is the same as the Biblical nephilim. Then later the nephilim would have interbred amongst themselves—maybe even preserving “noble” bloodlines incestuously.

That’s one big Rosemary’s Baby .

Were they really this big? They might last a short while before starving unless everything else was as big or close enough to sustain them, unless they ate rocks. It’s unlikely, but enough tribes of even a 10 to 15-foot variety (as some evidence suggests) would require more sustenance than the land could provide for very long. It’s not the setup God created. It went against the Word.

That’s how they became cannibals according to the extrabiblical texts.

The designer, Frédéric Auguste Bartholdi, making his Master of the 2nd Veil “ hidden hand ” as so many installed Communist leaders and other Freemasons have done for seemingly as long as they’ve been around.

The “revolution” that gave us Liberty’s freedom and Justice has a long backstory of French Illuminati agents provocateur that would explain why she wears a Phrygian cap. Others have done the research enough so I don’t wan’t to dwell on the specifics, but revolutions and installing puppet dictators is still their game to this day. They did it in Iraq, Iran and too many to list.

The Ho of both Babylons has a stacked deck.

Someone felt that Semiramis somehow was the inspiration for Lady Liberty, or were using that unsupported story of Nimrod’s wife to cover up the nephilim—again, the important truth that destroys evolution and their house of cards.

I doubt whoever, likely a Mason, put Semiramis on the Medal of Honor website because they believed it at the time, though a lot of people do believe Hislop and the false trinity of Nimrod, Semiramis and Tammuz, the golden sun child of the gods. But given her historical insignificance, it can only be a cover.

Rome brought it to the Vatican in the form of Osiris-Nimrod’s obelisk along with madonna idolatry and they continue to carry the torch. To many she’s Isis, but at the Vatican she’s a Lucifer and the “Star of the Sea” (thus her shell).

We won’t even bother with the mermaid side of this story, but there is a Beast of the Sea to consider in Revelation 13.

To be fair they do sing “dawning His own creation” so that we know they mean a male when they sing about Lucifer in the Church, at least in this instance, and not the Queen of Heaven (or do they?), but she is a goddess with a crown of stars being worshipped, why many believe she represents the Whore of Babylon.

Who would’ve thought Coca-Cola was involved in all this? Me. They’re a demonic Freemasonic corporation like the rest. What? A company that sells engine degreaser as a refreshment? Say it ain’t so!

Obviously the torch of Illuminati is a common theme of the goddesses, but more than that it does relate to the parable of the ten virgins:

And the foolish said unto the wise, Give us of your oil; for our lamps are gone out.

Matthew 25:8

Are the sun children not always born of a virgin, mocking the birth of The Christ? Their goddesses usually are, maybe even ten virgins for the ten kings of Revelation, the ten horns of the Beast that the Harlot rides.

That’s the point of these goddesses mocking the Gospel and a lot else. They mean for the general mind-controlled public to have no oil, no lamp and no chance at redemption with God through Christ. They keep it to themselves knowing they’ll never be forgiven. In their view, why should we be?

Lucifer as The Genius of Evil by Guillaume Geefs, 1848. Forbidden fruit, Promethean chain and his torch has gone out.

Guess who’s been unleashed though…

You’re going to need a bigger chain to hold this Lady Kong.

Of course it just represents her being free from the bonds of oppression, the Freedom to do what she wilt, right? Sure… And since she’s a nephilim daughter we can be relatively certain it won’t be what God wanted. That’s how she was born and became a god to many—rebellion against The Almighty. Genesis 6.

Setting Satan free (Revelation 9:11) has been one of the main goals of satanism all along, right up there with mind controlling the public. God fulfills and gives them what they want in Revelation. Pandora was a goddess, right?

The concept of the false trinity from a false light would seem to be inherent only to the Catholic side of Abrahamism, though it had been a problem for the early Israelites all along as well.

Islam didn’t completely escape their own pagan triple goddesses and idol worship either, as I’ve shown before, though it pervaded no less in the Eastern nations than the Western. Primitive confusion and tradition is hard to break.

Kuntillet Ajrud jar with painting and inscription “Yahweh of Samaria and his Asherah” and “Yahweh of Teman and his Asherah.”

And they forsook the LORD, and served Baal and Ashtaroth.

Judges 2:13 And the children of Israel did evil again in the sight of the LORD, and served Baalim, and Ashtaroth, and the gods of Syria, and the gods of Zidon, and the gods of Moab, and the gods of the children of Ammon, and the gods of the Philistines, and forsook the LORD, and served not him.

Judges 10:6 And Samuel spake unto all the house of Israel, saying, If ye do return unto the LORD with all your hearts, then put away the strange gods and Ashtaroth from among you, and prepare your hearts unto the LORD, and serve him only: and he will deliver you out of the hand of the Philistines. Then the children of Israel did put away Baalim and Ashtaroth, and served the LORD only.

1 Samuel 7:3-4 For Solomon went after Ashtoreth the goddess of the Zidonians, and after Milcom the abomination of the Ammonites.

1 Kings 11:5 Because that they have forsaken me, and have worshipped Ashtoreth the goddess of the Zidonians, Chemosh the god of the Moabites, and Milcom the god of the children of Ammon, and have not walked in my ways, to do that which is right in mine eyes, and to keep my statutes and my judgments, as did David his father.

1 Kings 11:33 And the high places that were before Jerusalem, which were on the right hand of the mount of corruption, which Solomon the king of Israel had builded for Ashtoreth the abomination of the Zidonians, and for Chemosh the abomination of the Moabites, and for Milcom the abomination of the children of Ammon, did the king defile.

2 Kings 23:13

It’s important to note that if we called those people Jews today it would be equitable. What’s expected in the name is not always reflected, however God did always promise to take back his whorish bride. It’s a distinction worth noting because Jew doesn’t mean downtrodden. It means adulteress if anything, and they’ve always had this problem. They were confused along with the rest and everybody thinks they’re doing it right in their own way.

Many still mock copulate with the Shekinah spirit at the wailing wall, the divine feminine aspect of God as Hasidic Jews believe, the purveyors of Noahide Law. In any case it’s a form of idolatry that God wasn’t asking for.

If they worshipped Asherah in their early history, then they had May Day Asherah poles to go with, or some form of it, which are similar to an obelisk of Osiris-Horus, a fertility idol with rituals performed around it. The groves and trees in general were a part of this practice.

A modern pagan interpretation, if Liberty had a branch crown.

May Day fertility ritual. The Illuminati officially formed on May Day 1776 because of the Beltane (Baal) ritual period .

Note the headdress that has a Helios-Liberty flair to it, sun and moon fertility references apparent. All this over some giant progeny of angels taken for gods themselves. It was serious enough to flood the entire world and kill all land animals and people over.

Why Semiramis of all comparisons?

To my knowledge the name Semiramis isn’t in the extrabiblical compilations, though Nimrod could have had a wife by that name if he were an Assyrian king and husband of Sammu-Ramat, but there was a reason they told it that way with the Medal of Honor.

Not because of this.

So who do they say Semiramis was?

“Semiramis is a legendary Assyrian queen, widely considered by historians to be based on the historical Shammuramat (or Sammu-Ramat), who served as regent of the Neo-Assyrian Empire from approximately 811 to 805 BCE. While the historical Shammuramat was the wife of King Shamshi-Adad V and regent for her son Adad-Nirari III, later Greek historians like Ctesias and Diodorus Siculus embellished her story into a myth involving divine parentage, the founding of Babylon, and conquests across the Middle East. The legendary narrative typically describes Semiramis as the daughter of the fish-goddess Derceto (or Atargatis) and a mortal, who was raised by doves. According to these accounts, she married King Ninus, seized power upon his death, and ruled for 42 years, building massive fortifications, canals, and palaces before either disappearing as a dove or being killed by her son Ninyas.”

The cult Botherhood and Xstein vampires believe in the fallen angel Anunnaki, the giant nephilim bloodlines and the spirits of those “ancestors” (Ars Goetia). Semiramis is just a diversion. In any case it dodges the nephilim question and the ancient bloodlines being protected for the ancestor spirits of Ephesians 6:12.

It also goes to show that they don’t hold to the separation of church and state as much as they claim. The Grudge demon is far more like the kind of Liberty in their church though, Church of Satan or other Kabaal.org.

Their victims would agree. They were sacrificed as victims to sons and daughters of Satan, who Liberty is, not Semiramis.

And there came one of the seven angels which had the seven vials, and talked with me, saying unto me, Come hither; I will shew unto thee the judgment of the great whore that sitteth upon many waters:

Revelation 17 And upon her forehead was a name written, MYSTERY, BABYLON THE GREAT, THE MOTHER OF HARLOTS AND ABOMINATIONS OF THE EARTH.

Revelation 17:5 And I heard another voice from heaven, saying, Come out of her, my people, that ye be not partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues.

Revelation 18:4 And in her was found the blood of prophets, and of saints, and of all that were slain upon the earth.

Revelation 18:24