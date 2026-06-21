If you didn’t see the restack of the latest Truthstream Media video, it sums up the deliberate push of AI, data centers and a mass surveillance police state coming across as more of an alien invasion movie. Worth the watch.

Marrying those ideas to the hacker “leak” of the Dialog club (plans for WW3 in particular), a secret stink think tank of so-called elites founded by Palantir’s Peter Thiel, it reminded me of the dystopian future—that is now—as told through the 1927 movie Metropolis.

Its centennial ‘celebration’ is next year, and 2027 is the year the AI Futures Project says AI will be fully unleashed in their AI 2027 scenario. Meanwhile, employees in AI fields continue an exodus from the juggernaut beast while warning against it. The billionaires continue to “do what they wilt”.

In the movie, the rich live luxuriously in the overcity above, while the enslaved poor are kept below in the undercity and even fed to the furnace of the demon god Moloch to empower those above. Very Xstein. Very now as the middle class is eroded away.

I’m of the opinion the Dialog hack could easily be a Revelation of the Method psyop of predictive programming, the Xstein Files also, both dealing with the same unholy technocratic police state that eats kids. Externalization of the Hierarchy in that sense. Desensitization.

The AI push is as ridiculous as expecting us all to drive electric cars and the power grid to meet the demand. It can be said of data centers. It’s like a no-one: asked meme. These technologies would work with fewer of us though, and that is the EviL, Inc.™ plan, a population of 500 million as per the former Georgia Guidestones.

Obviously the satanic technocrats don’t care about genocide or extinction, let alone suffering, as they fatten their deep pockets and build bunkers to hide from whatever cataclysm that they obviously intend to rise like a phoenix from, Holodomor zombie apocalypse or other. Their phoenix I’m sure looks a lot more like the one from the “mock” ceremony of child sacrifice performed by Jews 6 years later at the 1933 (Masonic) World’s Fair as seen in the following video.

$ynagogue of $atan, Revelation 2:9. 3:9. Same concept as Metropolis.

A silent movie, it shows the name MOLOCH! during the scene.

Metropolis also deals with the concept of soul transfer and its applicability in digital twinning or mind uploading as the BCI (Brain-Computer Interface) term goes. The innocent character Maria is (EEG) cloned while an evil doppelganger, or golem, takes her place to subvert society and keep the evil ones in power. A body double with no soul, perhaps touched by an unholy spirit but not the Holy One. Bride of Chucky. This is how the elite pigs plan to live forever, but with complete soul transfer as opposed to a copy-paste. But they still can’t run from God.

Galatians 6:7 “Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap.”

The use of the inverted pentagram in the transformation scene makes it clear enough that it’s occult science even without knowing the backstory. They’re mad I tell you.

Mad with power, they won’t stop building their Tower of Babel. The goal of the BCI is digital slaves as currency, raw data. No one buys or sells without the Mark of the Beast. You’ll own nothing and be happy with this Great Reset Deception. And aliens! And then it won’t matter what kind of Xsteins they really are anymore as they externalize their hierarchy to a mind controlled populace. Revelation of the Beast.

From the occult perspective, they have their own ideas about Mary, spiritual perfection, etc. that aren’t the point here. We’re being sold on the idea of AI surpassing humanity and that we must merge or go extinct. They could just stop building these things, but they’d miss out on their enslaved goy class being more efficiently corralled. It’s a false picture of perfection. AI is shown to be a consistent pathological liar, lying about things that don’t make sense to lie about and couldn’t possibly be mistaken about (how many e’s in seventeen) and theirs is the father of all lies. We can assume it will lie about its own capabilities too then.

John 8:44 “Ye are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father ye will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar, and the father of it.”

For the elite it’s a way to become immortal, but for the rest of us it’s an inescapable digital prison in a singularity. Instead of 1984 Grey, the “happy” citizens wear Masonic Orange 33 as in the movie poster.

They’re creating a machine god and their own spiritual version of Babel. The metaphor is on the movie poster too. They have no intention of seeing AI get out of their control, caging it like a demon in a hexagram (it’s on the flag), though they may pose the question at Davos or a TED Talk and feign ignorance. All part of the plan, the Great Work. They wax science while hiding their Xstein predilections. Something predatory.

Someone made this meme out of the Intel logo in the late 90’s or early 2000’s. I added the snake eye and tongue to the ouroboros that it is, a false alpha-omega like CERN. Is any or all of it a form of reverse-engineered alien tech, setting us up for our own demise with a ghost in the machine? Is it really Alien Intelligence?

It hardly matters when the end result is staring everyone in the face (if you watched the first video), though it does matter where our souls go when their Evil, Inc.™ plan comes to fruition. That’s the part we should all be focusing on. The juggernaut is on its way down the pyramid, even rolling over their own along the way.

We can’t forget the agents of globalism that got us to Metropolis, like the Rothschild associates (cousins?), the Rockefellers. Interconnect, federalize, tax, use legal loopholes and foundations, build a cattle chute that Temple Grandin would be in awe of and force the public from debt enslavement toward a digital prison. Then find the secret of immortality to cheat death and hell while playing God.

Revelation 6:8 “And I looked, and behold a pale horse: and his name that sat on him was Death, and Hell followed with him. And power was given unto them over the fourth part of the earth, to kill with sword, and with hunger, and with death, and with the beasts of the earth.” Revelation 20:13 “And the sea gave up the dead which were in it; and death and hell delivered up the dead which were in them: and they were judged every man according to their works.” Revelation 20:14 “And death and hell were cast into the lake of fire. This is the second death.”

Many knew these occult scientists were mad before Shelley wrote Frankenstein (“Frahnkensteen”), also known as The Modern Prometheus (a Luciferian hero). In that period before the 1900’s, when “parlour spiritism” was the rage, the bankster $ynagogue elite would’ve financed plenty of them the same way they did phony dinosaur hunters. Archaeology’s (evolution and dinosaurs) job was to cover for the nephilim giant artifacts being found at that time and to hide the unholy hybrid bloodlines. To remove God and the Bible. To Eliminate The Opiate. Mad scientists would provide them immortality, and Metropolis makes it obvious it was already in mind. Jeffrey Frankensteins.

They (Jewsuits) came up with birth certificates around that time also, nationwide by 1933 to tighten control. Eugenics, germ warfare, vaccines, the Federal Reserve and taxes—if you stop and think of what they were setting up in the early 1900’s, we were already cooked as sacrifices for the $ynagogue. War was a bonus of “brave sacrifices”.

The 6G “web” or “net” would not be some video game to log onto, it’s Project Soul Catcher, though the occult science of consciousness transfer is how the ‘elite’ no doubt plan to cheat death. Or at least that’s how they’re led to believe they’ll do it through transhumanism.

Above: the gynoid Beyonce sporting the intentions of the $ynagogue that she works for, as do other “artists” (of the conning variety). There are other examples of pop starlets dressing like this to spread the predictive programming, straight out of Metropolis…and Bride of Chucky. Some might say it just symbolically reps their MK-ULTRA programming, which would be used to control the entire (remnant) populace once the smart surveillance system is completely rolled out. Cyborgs, then just bots.

The false Maria, the Antimaria is, Biblically speaking, up to no good. The point of Maria’s satanic alter ego is to subvert the people through someone they trust. Her character sums up every sitting member of Dialog, the Xstein Files and any given government with very few exceptions. “What files? Are we still talking about that?”

Proverbs 10:10 “He that winketh with the eye causeth sorrow: but a prating fool shall fall.”

It’s often called the Eye of Horus or the God Hand (of Kabbalah) in the occult world.

Don’t forget Horus and Odin among others lost an eye of enlightenment.

The Metropolis transformation ritual concept isn’t dissimilar to Marina Abramovic’s golem ritual, borrowed from ancient Babylonian Judaic tradition of Kabbalistic witchcraft. I won’t bother to disgust anyone with examples even if it’s proof that they still think this way. And they call it art like her cannibal cake party.

Just a reminder.

Deuteronomy 18:10 “There shall not be found among you any one that maketh his son or his daughter to pass through the fire, or that useth divination, or an observer of times, or an enchanter, or a witch, [11] Or a charmer, or a consulter with familiar spirits, or a wizard, or a necromancer.”

Whatever they’re selling with AI, it’s enslavement by satanists of whatever title. They’re all in the same Xstein cult. Peter Thiel hosted sold-out lectures on the Antichrist, as if he were an expert on the End of Days. They believe they’re gods, but in the end it won’t be any of their faces on oversized screens like 1984’s Big Brother. It will be their moshiach Antichrist, hosted from the 3rd temple. No doubt FOX (666) will be there along with the rest of the Freekmanson cult.

2 Thessalonians 2:3 “Let no man deceive you by any means: for that day shall not come, except there come a falling away first, and that man of sin be revealed, the son of perdition; [4] Who opposeth and exalteth himself above all that is called God, or that is worshipped; so that he as God sitteth in the temple of God, shewing himself that he is God.”

But with the ghost in the machine, an alien intelligence, AI will consume us no matter how they use it or let it loose into society. Pandora’s Box was something they knew they were opening like the Saturn cube in Hellraiser, and when the former director of CERN said that “something might come through” then who knows what kind of Revelation 9 monstrosity might visit from the “other side” that they keep tinkering with—D-Wave quantum computers opening doorways to dimensional backrooms and letting Schrödinger’s cat out of the litter box. All part of the plan—to fulfill scripture.

Revelation 9:1 “And the fifth angel sounded, and I saw a star fall from heaven unto the earth: and to him was given the key of the bottomless pit.” Revelation 9:6 “And in those days shall men seek death, and shall not find it; and shall desire to die, and death shall flee from them.” Revelation 9:11 “And they had a king over them, which is the angel of the bottomless pit, whose name in the Hebrew tongue is Abaddon, but in the Greek tongue hath his name Apollyon.”

The destroyer angel, similar to the destroyer in Exodus where they could only be saved by the blood of the lamb.

Exodus 12:23 “For the LORD will pass through to smite the Egyptians; and when he seeth the blood upon the lintel, and on the two side posts, the LORD will pass over the door, and will not suffer the destroyer to come in unto your houses to smite you.”

Those without the seal of God as given by Christ, the Lamb of God, are not passed over by the angel of death and destruction. It’s an Alpha-Omega covenant for the upcoming harvest.

Revelation 9:4 “And it was commanded them that they should not hurt the grass of the earth, neither any green thing, neither any tree; but only those men which have not the seal of God in their foreheads.”

The comparison of the xenomorph Alien has been made with Revelation 9 before, but there are also old tales of “ant people” and ones that look like this:

I don’t want to revisit Lam and Aleister Crowley’s rituals, Jack Parsons, L Ron Hubbard or the Babalon Working, but it all ties together with a form of alien invasion. That’s how a satanist created Scientology, only they’re what our ancestors referred to as demons among other names.

As mentioned with Project Soul Catcher it’s a war of souls, only with who can be made to take themselves down, because the demons always knew where they were heading on Judgement Day that follows the insanity in the Book of Revelation.

Revelation 12:12 “Therefore rejoice, ye heavens, and ye that dwell in them. Woe to the inhabiters of the earth and of the sea! for the devil is come down unto you, having great wrath, because he knoweth that he hath but a short time.”

It’s almost Harvest time, but not before the so-called pole shift happens—meaning semi-normal inverted to complete bizarro clown planet where nothing makes sense anymore. Much of it is a psyop with staged Mandela Effects, but real insanity happens and real people die. This is why we need Jesus, the calm in the storm.

I also have to end with a point about Abraham building an altar to God between the cities of Ai and Bethel (house of God or holy place). The men of Ai defeated the Israelites because they didn’t listen to God. That’s the real point. Once sin was purged, Ai was destroyed. The sin was cursed objects, as AI is.

Listen to Jesus, read the Word. The evil ones want to live in Ai and want everyone to join them there. The last thing they want anyone doing is seeking the Lord, particularly using the name Jesus, because they know the time is short.

They’ve been messing with that too (Saturn-Kronos) but God won’t be mocked.