A war on humanity is taking place on many fronts, so this may not seem as relevant right now, but electromagnetic frequency (microwave) attacks of silent torture and murder using directed energy weapons (DEWs) are mostly unknown to the public and every bit relevant. Who is behind it is far more than just the military-industrial complex and a black-op experiment of mass mind control.

Partially an extension of the MK-ULTRA program of the CIA, targeted individuals (TIs) are selected from among the public for being targets of opportunity or even a target of spite and revenge by those with the clearance to place a target on the TSDB -- Terrorist Screening Database. I explain that and more while uncovering some of the more unlikely accomplices who are all part of a satanic brotherhood with connections from the top of the government-military pyramid downward. That is the often overlooked aspect even when targets are aware of the perpetrators. There is even a correlation to the 2024 hurricane devastation in one part about Hurricane Katrina.

This will undoubtedly trigger extreme cognitive dissonance for many, particularly brainwashed teenagers, and there will be a lot of gatekeeper backlash and attempted mitigation as well, trying to diminish what anyone can clearly see in front of their face.

Sorry for some of the bad audio and random paper shuffling. It wasn't easy putting this together while being attacked in the very way I describe.

