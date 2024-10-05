Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gecko Pico's avatar
Gecko Pico
7h

This is OUTSTANDING WORK Yeshua Risen! I thank you immensely for the effort and time you must have spent on such a project.. Massive appreciation and gratitude my friend🙏🏽

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
UnveilingShadows's avatar
UnveilingShadows
1h

Yep! T.T.T Track Trace & Torture!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Yeshua Risen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture