I mainly posted this as a reference for comments I leave here and elsewhere, while this info still isn’t well known and some don’t care to invest time in my full length video. The video has many video clips with proofs (hints) not shown here.

The montage is from my video about “targeted individuals” (TIs) and how musicians are involved. It’s a form of human trafficking and ritual abuse. Most who are familiar assume the targeting program is strictly a government/military experiment or similar related to MK-ULTRA, yet it’s become more of an entertainment network for those involved in the stalking, harrassing and directed energy weapon (DEW) attacks. It utilizes Remote Neural Monitoring (RNM) and Brain-Computer Interfaces (BCI) that are coordinated through the Terrorist Screening Database (TSDB) and routed through alphabet-agency (DHS) servers—part of the Internet of Things (IoT) where humans transmit internet protocols, humans being a ‘thing’ to the powers-that-be. Implants are unnecessary but still often utilized for the experimental side.

It’s a safe bet to say it’s a pay-to-play service for those outside military or acronym-agency channels, which is not easy to prove so we have to start somewhere. Compare it with a wealthy pedophile buying time with a child trafficked to an exclusive island (Epstein) or freak-off party house (Diddy), facilitated by a deep state that also traffics guns and drugs as well as people. We’re just another drug to get off on. It’s a form of ‘reality’ TV, very likely on a channel OX (skull & bones as we’ll see). It’s The Running Man meets The Purge, Squid Game, Hostel, etc. and particularly Videodrome.

I have to assume quite a lot of folks who like this type of music or other genres with similar symbolism would be in denial that their favorite artists were born (bloodline) or brought into a new world satanic cult (Novus Ordo Seclorum)—

Note the Church of Satan lightning bolt and color scheme as well as the sonnenrad, or Black Sun (Saturn) Nazi SS logo used by Soundgarden. The Katzenjammer Kids frolic around their target victim being Monarch’ed.

—let alone that they would be a secret santa satan sadist. Some are/were called grunge for a reason, maybe all. They not only communicate symbolically among their cultish selves but also have to show it while hiding in plain sight. Some call it neutralizing karma by informing the victim(s), but others the Revelation of the Method. This short video is one example, with Soundgarden and Audioslave’s late Chris Cornell being one of many. Also note May Musk, Elon’s magna mater:

(The X in O is another of their male-female fertility symbols to look at later. F, O and X all equal 6 as was stated in the video about X. F=6, O=15 (1+5), X=24 (2+4). 666.)

Luciferian Alice Bailey of the UN’s Lucis (formerly Lucifer) Trust called it The Externalization of the Hierarchy. To summarize, it’s a slow crawl of brainwashing consecutive generations until everyone is an uninitiated satanist by lifestyle so the cult can eventually act openly. Addams Family Values for the average person. (Actually it’s more about spiritual “ascended masters” joining humanity and sounding a lot like the poem Novus Ordo Seclorum is derived from, about Saturn/Satan). She also wrote a 10-point plan to destroy Christianity. Go figure. The targeting program is part of an overall depopulation agenda (vax, etc.), the death of us for the rest of us, with eugenics manipulated by particular bloodlines and hierarchical stations.

Notice the skull’s—as in voice-to-skull (V2K)—nuked (exploded) head.

^ If Ben can do it, imagine what the army or a secret society within the military could.

One way to know if you’re on the TSDB and an actual TI (everyone’s a target as the cover claimed) is when you often have difficulty while traveling and particularly when trying to board a plane. It may even have a special designation stamped on the ticket such as SSSS—Secondary Security Screening Selection. It has been verified by many “targeted individuals” and it’s well known all our alphabet agencies are complicit.

Targeted Justice claims this is all run from Shriever AFB—Space Force—using the Vircator weapon and a satellite network directed through cell towers and similar. Until held accountable, nothing can really be proven however.

The eagle of Jupiter and Rome, a bird of prey. TIs are “screaming for vengeance” everyday from V2K and microwave attacks, but it’s not just “the government”.

They nuked another head as shown on that Queensrÿche album cover. Fallen angels and demons are a leitmotif of the rock and metal genre for a reason.

The pop genre had always slyly followed suit of rock demonology—promoted heavily by the CIA (LSD), Tavistock, Stanford (SRI), etc. of the Novus Ordo Seclorum—and now rap is deluged by it. There is no end to the satanism if you look into it.

What isn’t well known is how some celebrities are part of this ‘program’ where it’s used as an entertainment network for “silent hits”—no blood on their hands. Sometimes it’s about money, sometimes revenge or other, or maybe one is chosen as just a viable target of opportunity, but we can assume some amount of pay-to-play within the program. Someone has to have clearance to nominate a person to the TSDB, however, a ‘brother’ within or a connection to the FBI. But more than a military, law enforcement or an organized crime ring (mafia), it’s ultimately a cult within a cult behind it all—which is exactly why this happens to people worldwide. Novus Ordo Seclorum. New World Ordo Ab Chao.

Who are these people meant to represent, TIs, mob hits, targets of their own or in actuality the innocuous looking people who are literal satanists among us? The coincidence of “EL” at the top may be worth mentioning, a god of human sacrifice.

There are other methods as well.

mRNA vax is a form of Russian Roulette, with extra bullets. Fibers, graphene and nanotechnology are increasingly found in the blood of both the living and dead.

Chemtrails, smart dust, nanofibers, black goo—how long until we are cyborgs?

Who needs an identity when they’re a cyborg puppeteered by an AI god complex?

Big Bother claims we merge with machines or die an inferior species. The transagenda is both an effort to reduce population (demographics that won’t be breeding), and the end result of merging with the machine god singularity. It’s also inherently occult as we’ll see, why instances occur like both The Matrix directors changing genders together—an agenda of Unholywood brainwashing. The so-called ‘artists’ hinting about it know it’s inherently EviL™ and unnatural. As asserted, many or most are involved with the targeting program and the TI Truman Show. Ironically, some entertainers are entertained by a sex-death fixation—TI sex and death.

“Here we are now, entertain us.” — Nirvana, Nevermind

Blame is shifted to drugs, which the schizophrenia-inducing V2K facilitates—a diagnosis. It just compounds the problems of an electronically altered reality. If a TI tries to report their stalking and harrassment, they’re labeled schizophrenic.

Thousands of testimonies of “gangstalking” (government organized stalking) and electronic harrassment exist on Quora.com alone while many have tried grouping together in support of one another. Most all share the same or similar tactics being employed, the same voice-to-skull (V2K) violation and microwave or ultrasonic frequency assaults. Much of it is playbook psychological warfare as applied to the synthetic telepathy harassment, but also utilized in “street theater” organized stalking, if often by very “bad actors” ordered to tail on foot or in a vehicle.

Of course there are those cases of actual paranoia and misinterpreting mundane events, or shills posting to discredit a TI community trying to band together—when isolation of the target was goal #1, to keep us looking insane. Yet we all report similar or exact same circumstances of stalking and harassment, thousands of us.

The following clips are as close as I could find to the torturous noise TI’s are forced to endure. What some call MK-ULTRA others term Satanic Ritual Abuse (SRA).

“The Star Trek episode featuring the neural neutralizer, titled " Dagger of the Mind ," was written by Shimon Wincelberg under the pen name ‘ S. Bar-David ’ and directed by Vincent McEveety. It first aired on November 3, 1966.”

Being so similar to MK-ULTRA tactics—electronic mind control and torture—one has to wonder if it’s coincidence or if someone had insider info to write about.

The difference in acoustic assaults from the above video is that the attacks are delivererd intracranially, inaudible to everyone but the target, while hiveminding could facilitate broadcasting (as described by Dr. Robert Duncan, Project Soul Catcher). It may be similar to the following images, but using the target’s own cartilage and bone for delivery as has been claimed by some:

One of the main consistencies among TIs is we’ve all assumed suicide is the goal when the torture is unbearable, because it’s not just electronic harassment. Many have been driven out of jobs, homes and now sleep on the street or in a car. Isolation of the target, smearing them, breaking up families and worse are encouraged, mostly all for the fun of the privileged.

Illegal? You don’t say.

If you read Eustace Mullins’ book A Writ For Martyrs, it tells of the FBI’s earlier foray into what would become programs like COINTELPRO, what amounts to Stasi or Gestapo/SS tactics for smear campaigns and pitting citizens against one another for money or out of fear to help isolate the target. Mullins wrote The Federal Reserve Conspiracy, so it’s obvious why he was one of the first real TIs. His book The World Order, Our Secret Rulers: A Study in the Hegemony of Parasitism also tells a lot. His material and others’ confirm that our alphabet agencies came about from ‘elite’ European interests and were always criminally working against citizens under the guise of their authority and are also the facilitators of trafficking rings.

The following 3:17 clip is from the 1998 interview with Kay Griggs, ex-wife of Marine Corps Colonel George Griggs, who was Chief of Staff to a USMC commandant. She became a whistleblower after learning about her husband's criminal activities. She stated the soldiers would use their electronic surveillance devices/weapons and tactics to stalk women (or whomever) while calling it an “op”. She also mentioned in other parts of the interview how homosexual the collegiate and military fraternities are, as much as pedophiles, discussed in more detail in my Pedocracy video. She shows the military manual obtained from her husband:

Some in the cult brotherhood enjoy keeping pets, which is how we arrived at kids actually believing they’re dogs, cats, etc. (furries), and a host of ‘woke’ nutjobs victims enabling theirs and others’ borderline psychoses—victims of their own programming no doubt. The “clown world” some feel we’re now living in is filled with bizarro planet idiosyncrasies. The body mods are getting out of control:

There is no way to know if these are actual TIs and someone’s ‘pet’ project, or if they’re just dealing with emotional issues or a practicing satanist. Maybe all of the above is possible. The harder part to prove is the targeting program’s connection with occult societies let alone that the controllers keep a human menagerie.

One thing is for certain though, they do mean to control us:

So this brings us to explaining our attackers more, which includes Freemasonic symbolism. To understand the targeting program fully, it requires understanding the occult element driving it and what the real purpose is: a Novus Ordo Seclorum, from a poem that just happens to be about a new dawn of Saturn (Satan) the black sun and Apollo, a Lucifer golden sun child of the sky chariot variety. This all bears explaining, and given the length already, I’m not sure if I should break this up into a series.

The Skull and Bones Sex and Death Network

I had to interject this before a further deluge of images, and bear in mind some things I put into montages are for questioning, not necessarily an assertion. You can see the FOX numerology is not just one sequence—it’s kabbalistic—and this is exactly why everything is X now and it’s only partially about Osiris, green lord of the underworld. Not only does it represent the skull and bones (death), but the X within O is a male-female fertility symbol. For some, it’s about opening a portal to/from hell, what that mind’s eye of theirs is no doubt headed toward. Aleister Crowley’s sex magick.

For example, Xfinity is so named because the O—ouroboros—represents infinity. XO. What was wrong with being named Comcast? I guess death is catchier, when you’re owned by the synagogue (of Satan, Revelation 3:9). We are down to a conspicuous 6 media giants from 50+ not so long ago, who also own entertainment in general including the porn industry. Their lobbies in Washington dictate policies.

The crossed hammers by the Pope are from Pink Floyd’s The Wall and the song Waiting For The Worms. Manson had ties making him a probable MK subject.

Note that the X is two pyramids—as above, so below. The mystery priesthood is responsible for language as they were once the only class allowed to be literate. The most basic of symbols to draw in dirt would obviously be the basis of any given language, but they’ve taken it to an esoteric spiritual level in a quest to be God (what the serpent whispered to Eve). We’re only establishing that they are fixated on these symbols, not so much the reason for it beyond the fact that they can also be proven a satanic cult, EviL, Inc., and sickening beyond comprehension.

If they have a secret channel, dark TV with mobile app available, I imagine OX for the horned god might be the one—66, which some have associated with the qlippoth, the husks of evil in Kabbalah. Numerology (gematria), astrology (mazalot) and demonology (goetia) are all intertwined in the dark arts. Pharmakeia (sorcery) is the alchemy turning us all into golems (mechanical animals) without our consent.

I also have to mention the astrological Age of Taurus that a lot of these Babylonian and Egyptian beliefs are derived from. Everything was about the bull. Hindus won’t eat one. The Canaanite bull god El, for instance, is directly associated with Saturn. This is one of the clues that the occult ‘elite’ decoded to realize that their mystery school was basically the same in the east and west—not just paganism but would trace a particular Aryan lineage to the “old gods”.

This only gets us started on the grotesque caricature of the horned god.

This is why Satan has horns and a tail. It just got weirder from there.

What the HELL is Wrong With You People?!?

Frequencies and tones form material existence from sound to light to matter (mater). God said, “Let there be light”—sonoluminescence. And wouldn’t you know someone figured out a way to weaponize it long ago, even well before the walls of Jericho were brought down with a shout and horn section backup. It’s become exponentially worse since WWII and the invention of electronics that led to projects like MK-ULTRA mind control. The secret controllers have taken on the role of God for themselves.

PROJECT MONARCH — many movies also have hypnotic triggers used with MK-ULTRA such as TheWizard of Oz or classics like Alice In Wonderland (Chains..)

To explain the covered mouths above, the vow of silence. But shhh, don’t tell. It’s important to note Darwin. The theory of evolution excuses the satanic core value of “survival of the fittest”. That and the Big Bang are two of their foundational lies.

Hypno triggers are everywhere, even if it’s just a color meant to inspire you to hunger at a certain restaurant. We’re all just Chuck E. Cheeses and Mickeys to the hairy eyeball of the pyramid McMasons. MM—Magna Mater, Master Mason—is used with many characters and celebrities, generally alluding to “the goddess”, the Whore of Babylon and many goddesses associated with Venus. Mickey Mouse is no exception.

I think I should mention that not ALL Masons are “in on it” or have even half a clue of what’s really going on with the hierarchy (head in sand). It has been stated by notable Masons such as Sovereign Grand Commander of the Supreme Council, Scottish Rite, Southern Jurisdiction, Albert Pike—considered the Illuminati’s Western rep in his day—that lower ranked brothers (e.g. Blue Lodge) are led around by the nose and provided mis/disinfo. It’s a secret cult. How else would they function?

The mermaid Venus-Isis-Queen of Heaven is a hole other rabbit whore whole . Disney is a source of indoctrination and programming ideals at the very least.

For a little added emphasis, Olde Nick is having the Eon of his life. Nickel is known as the devil’s copper among other similar monickers.

But where did the lightning bolt come from?

Church of Satan founder Anton LaVey’s sigil.

No one can deny it’s done on purpose in photoshoot after photoshoot. It’s a cult. Many call this the 666 symbol but it may actually represent the spiritual spiral. Look closely at the eye from the dollar bill. It’s a spiral.

I dunno, this just seems a bit too many people with an opthalmological problem. The Nickelodeon ‘meme’ isn’t a misspelling. It bears a LOT more explanation.

Because only the satanists know each other, the occult V2K army.

Hitler and the Bolsheviks were just tools to move us toward the satanic NWO.

There are far more of these than I care to fit into a montage.

Fr33masonry is just a hub to put a name to that is only an aspect of the actual cult itself. Call them Plato’s auxiliaries from The Republic or gatekeepers of the mystery schools, or whatever similar function in Bacon’s New Atlantis, inspirations and aspirations of theirs. Some of these rights-stripping ideals were adopted by the Illuminati, which we’ll see were written into the Communist Manifesto.

But Freemasons don’t call what they do “the craft” for nothing. It’s been noted by wiccans and others than they share very similar oaths and rituals.

And in introducing the pattern of Saturn (hey, I rhymed), it becomes a topic that needs its own post to explain it all, but I don’t need to expound pound the point home here.

This is why artists may use symbols for their names. Jimmy Page’s is Saturn. The more you dig into satanism the more the name Saturn comes up.

Some of the most (otherwise) intelligent people in the world have been satanists. Take the Babalon Working for example:

The Babalon Working was a ritual meant to bring the ‘divine feminine’ Babalon spirit from the Abyss. This is a lengthy subject all its own, but that is what X in O partly symbolizes, and why this ritual was based on Aleister Crowley’s sex magick. Crowley was too old to perform the ritual, so rocket scientist and satanist Jack Parsons of NASA JPL would fill the role along with Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard. Marge was their menage a troi muse. Successful or not, their intentions were clear and demonic. And to note:

L. Ron Hubbard's son, often referred to as L Ron Junior, claimed that Scientology is akin to Satanism . In a recollection, he mentioned dabbling in black magic and drugs, practices which he also exposed his children to. He once stated, "I believed in Satanism. It was the only religion in the house!"

So to think the ‘artists’ are simply wearing a persona (mask) and there’s nothing more to it, or that they have no actual religion and it’s just “part of the show”, would be dead wrong. As I’m hoping to prove, we’re just potential puppets for a satanic ‘elite’.

I mention personal stalking by STP in my full length video, with some proofs. They love when a V2K victim talks back to them and goes insane.

Was it a ritual using V2K to cause the suicide?

Synthetic Telepathy, and dead. “Sanitarium, leave me be.”

A Faith No More side project. Oreoboros in a pyramid. It’s not Lorraine.

Rappers know who their handlers are and the demonology that accompanies.

This looks more a publicity stunt, but given all the evidence they are serious.

It Was Right Before Uranus The Whole Time

There is more about Horus-Saturn and the cow goddess at Dendara. Late whistleblower John Todd claimed LotR is required reading for satanists.

Target may seem a stretch but Saturn is in many Logos (word of god). The ‘69 Apollo 11 mission was obviously named for the Novus Ordo Seclorum poem.

They hijacked Abrahamic religion long ago to create an occult unholy trinity.

One group shouts “Jesuits!", another “Jews!” It’s both—Jewmans and Jewsuits—extensions of an intermarried Aryan Black Nobility that no doubt had/has its own power struggles within and is too long a story to cover. Our real history has been hidden (occult). They secretly created the U.S. Federal Reserve and seem to own, head or be involved with every important aspect of society whether political, economic, academic or other—a very small percentage of the total population.

This isn’t to say all of any given race or demographic are bad or not to be trusted. Just to point out, while the ‘elite’—the Rothschilds in particular—were crafting plans to create modern Israel before WWII via Zionist crusades, they knew they would use their own people (if they really were) as pawns or even cattle led to the slaughter. They forced Jews to flee there. It doesn’t get much more ‘elite’ than that.

The Rothschilds and other ‘nobility’ of Europe were always involved in occult societies, while Mayer Amschel was banker to the richest Illuminati member.

“Karl Rothschild , son of Amschel, led the Alta Vendita, which was the central occult power over European secret societies after the Bavarian Illuminati were exposed in the early 19th century.”

Their double dragon goes way, way back.

Note that the ancients knew this hydra to have 7 heads, but not necessarily the 10 horns as per Biblical Revelation 13, the Beast of the Sea.

Revelation 13: “And I stood upon the sand of the sea, and saw a beast rise up out of the sea, having seven heads and ten horns, and upon his horns ten crowns, and upon his heads the name of blasphemy.”

John identified the beast of the sea as male. There is also a beast of the earth, possibly a reflection of the double dragon, two heads of the same bird. Whatever spiritual entity it may represent, it most definitely has a hold over the unholy trinity underbelly shown before and the Whore of Babylon (Church) in the West.

GregoryXIII — lucky 13 — Crest

When you really stop and analyze this thing it sure appears a womb (matrix) the dragon is emerging from and I’m pretty confident those are eggs surrounding it. Perhaps it has to do with the draco or Dracul (Vlad II) bloodlines that Prince Charles so proudly announced his lineage from, likely part of that ancient Order of the Dragon, an upper-crustier Brotherhood of the Snake.

Bear in mind here NASA was formed by Operation Paperclip Nazis, along with the fact that the Vatican was chummy with Nazi Germany. Wait until we expose the pedophilia downloaded by many acronym-agency employees including many at NASA, uncovered by Project Flicker. We already know about the Vatican.

North and South American indians claim giants built the serpent mounds and a lot else before they arrived on the continent themselves. Evidence exists.

Our ancestors were familiar with dinosaurs, so it wasn’t that, though many forgeries and fakes no doubt exist.

Connecting worldwide mythology and religion together, patterns emerge and even coincidence that’s a little too convenient. Every legend has some shred of truth, while some regard their holy text as the inerrant Word of God—sonoluminescence, illuminated by the living Word. And clearly there are those who lean the other direction, even going out of their way to make certain no one knows the truth.

Another common legend worldwide, these sites seem similarly aged.

It should go without saying that the controllers of the pyramid undermining the Abrahamic religions and incorporating worldwide mysticism and occultism into their satanic society—the music industry being a huge reflection of that fact—would not want anyone asking questions about any physical evidence directly associated with the Bible, let alone about giants.

And who’s to say they couldn’t create giants in the present, given that they’ve about mastered the genome including the creation of hybrids. Military experimentation has been a subject of controversy for decades.

Sometimes forgotten next to centaurs, minotaurs, Pan-Baphomet, etc.

“In ancient Egyptian mythology, Kek (also spelt as Keku or Kuk) is the deity of night and darkness. His female form is known as Kauket, simply the female form of Kuk. Egyptians represented Kuk’s male form as a frog or a frog-headed man, while Kauket is depicted as a woman with the head of a serpent .”

In China, she’s known as Nuwa, shown above.

Many news articles from the 1800’s and early 1900’s describe excavations unearthing giant bones. Our ancestors were obsessed with them.

Nephilim giants are what God (YHWH) sent his chosen people after, his creation being hijacked, aside from the practices of human sacrifice becoming prevalent (El) that created an epigenetically corrupted society (Exodus 34:7). King David and tribes of indians in the Americas both fought them, and many books like this exist that show exactly where giant bones were unearthed:

Also many great videos online about giant archaeology.

It figures into the nephilim lineage that many directly correlate to the draconic bloodline—serpent seed. We’ll get to the full explanation, but…

THAT’S WHY IT MUST REMAIN SECRET, not because there were literal giants. It’s because of their origin and what’s at stake because of it. This is why they worship what they do in the physical sense while the spiritual aspects remain occult.

It wouldn’t be a problem for us to know our true origins if something about it weren’t very wrong or something necessary to remain occult, and clearly a lot has been covered up. Secret societies keep secrets, and some are enough to change a person’s entire life and worldview, even send them on a spiritual path that might actually save their soul from the controllers and It—controllers currently working on an AI singularity matrix prison that could possibly make the Gulag or Guantanamo seem like a good time. They created communism, and the WEF is their new rep for it. They have no intention of redirecting from that trajectory—total enslavement of the “little people”. Many Jewsuits consider the rest of us “goyim”, or cattle.

The Horned God — What is It ?

The X in O was used on stage during Madonna’s 2012 Superbowl halftime show, as shown in the XO montage above. Most who were aware knew she was striking a Baphomet pose. An implicit occult belief of merging opposites for spiritual perfection is what the Baphomet is meant to symbolize—PANdrogeny. This is why in clown world they needed to create an emoji of a pregnant man while the transagenda is heavily promoted and particularly among young, impressionable minds.

Striking a pose of “as above, so below”. My Owls of DC post shows how Washington’s ‘manument’ is used in an occult fertility ritual only seen from the sky.

Madonna was purposely sacrilegiously named by her Jew-ish handlers of the industry, kabbalists who can be shown through their hypocrites by definition actors and lap dogs. Her hand sign is this one:

There is more to be said about this, but we’re just noting the hand sign for now.

He’s not the Greatest Of All Time or God Of All Things.

Going out on a limb I’d say hybrids did exist at one time or so many ancestors worldwide wouldn’t have put such an emphasis on them. So while it does imply a ‘blending’, it’s not the kind these occultists are deriving it as. It’s just an abomination of creation, and sans boobs the Satan Baphomet is still about pandrogeny, “all” or even pagan just as the word Catholic reduces to.

Most of their big ideas have come from their meditations taking them down the rabbit hole, another symbol that’s existed since time immemorial—

—through a spiritual gateway to the “ether” as Tesla or 1800’s ‘parlour spiritists’ would have said or “astral plane” as New Agers (Novus Ordo Seclorum) might refer to it as. Some might call it a purgatory or grey area where ghosts hang out somewhere between heaven and hell. Project Stargate remote viewers utilized a form of out-of-body experience (OBE) that may have connected with that unseen realm or dimension.

“Something” is a pretty vague word choice.

The scientist in the CERN montage has a “MANDELA” sign around his neck that many thought might allude to the Mandela Effect of alternate reality. That is exactly what D-Wave quantum computers use for calculation, alternate dimensions. CERN is a type of ouroboros or Alpha-Omega, an infinite loop, at least until they shut it off.

The ancient spiral is the tunnel of white light to heaven as well as a portal to hell. The fact of it looking hypnotic is one aspect, but it’s also a form of mandala or fractal.

“Hierapolis (/ˌhaɪəˈræpəlɪs/; Ancient Greek: Ἱεράπολις, lit. "Holy City") was a Hellenistic Greek city built on the site of a Phrygian cult center of the Anatolian mother goddess Cybele, in Phrygia in southwestern Anatolia, Turkey.” Cybele, the Magna Mater, is noted with the ‘W’ hand sign above and more we can see later.

Why it’s important to note Cybele the Magna Mater along with the giant spiral found is the cult brotherhood is also one of pagan goddess worship and nature trinities. It’s a part of (pagan) fallen angel worship, the Anunnaki (sons of God) or old gods—the star gods who mated with human women to create a hybrid race.

My late wife, raised Catholic, called them a “mother cult”.

Hopefully after all the others I don’t need to explain this one in detail. The Queen of Heaven is a whore and no queen at all. Alien hive mother might be closer to the truth. The white and black aren’t only suggesting the Masonic checkerboard, by the way. It can also mean white and black witches, even Luciferian or Satanist. Lukecifer Skywalker or Darth Vader, dark lord of the Sith (Seth). Blue saber, red saber.

"When the Mason learns that the key to the warrior on the block is the proper application of the dynamo of living power, he has learned the mystery of his Craft. The seething energies of Lucifer are in his hands and before he may step onward and upward, he must prove his ability to properly apply energy." — 33rd degree Freemason, Manly P. Hall (emphasis added)

A sad Baphomet experiment that fortunately never happened. As you may recall, Mark Hamill was also a big Biden supporter (exit left stooge).

Walt Disney’s mother characters were removed if they were ever there at all.

A mother and child would have obvious sentimental reverence for most, but the context is not well understood. I’m asserting it originally depicts the wives chosen by the fallen angels to create those giant nephilim with—imbuing instant goddess status to a primitive mind. Then those giants had children, who like their giant parents would be considered gods (if children thereof, like Egyptian pharaohs), and who probably liked sitting little humans on their laps like a doll. Much later the madonna and child would be mainly associated with Mary and Jesus, except Catholics, being in a half-pagan church, take some liberties with the image. Notice that sometimes he’s a little man. I guess you would be to a giant(ess).

The Fallen

To explain the story of the old gods properly, if briefly, blond Aryan Odin, Zeus, Indra (India) and so many other gods of pagan pantheons mated with human women to create demigods. In the Bible they’re the fallen angels representing Satan, the leader being named Semjaza (among other spellings) in the Book of Enoch. Like the story of Prometheus, they were punished for revealing forbidden knowledge, or “illumination” as well as for tinkering with God’s creation. In Sumeria they were the Anunnaki, the “sons of Anu,” the supreme god. If we had to summarize the entire unholy trinity, it’s based on the wives the fallen angels chose—queens of heaven as it were—and the resulting bloodlines of “mighty men” that would follow and apparently lived beyond the Biblical Deluge. By all appearances, our secret rulers must consider themselves at least distant relatives of this “grail” or “ring” bloodline (another subject).

The giant DNA that survived the Flood forced God to have his chosen people hunt them down and exterminate the abominations of creation before humanity would be wiped out. Because as it tells in Enoch, the giants turned on humans (probable sacrifices) after consuming all the crops and livestock. They even turned on each other. Enoch also tells of hybrids, if vaguely, as do other apocryphal texts. The world was purely evil with them on it.

I can say from experience and a very long story that the mother figure is a target to a targeted individual. In some celebrity cases, their deaths appear as sacrifices just before the celeb rises in stardom and income. My Musician Gangstalkers video drops a few more hints. The same could be said of how they view the child to the madonna. In satanic attacks, everything is inverted, hence bizarro clown world.

Aleister Crowley had the most profound impact on modern satanism. Most artists shown are devotees or at least avid readers of his.

Rampant Pedophilia, Trafficking and SRA

The targeting program being military driven makes the center article even more disturbing, which by now probably is a greater number. (This is old.)

It sure is a big coincidence that Adrenochrome and the studio share the same number. Then there are those who have talked about “the gold juice”.

I’m sure it’s just a metaphor for the boys dying in Vietnam at the time. Yeah, that.

The mutilated baby is a popular character. There is a lot more to show about the Rothchilds and their own impact on the world.

Pizzagate went away for most but some haven’t forgotten. Disturbing.

Much like the image of Baphot symbolism, the spiral is completely out of context. There is no end to the perversion in the cult of the eye. Wrong eye.

Most of the pedophilia derives from occult practices and Satanic Ritual Abuse, which is what MK-ULTRA really is when you remove all the electronic apparatuses making it appear as “just science”. Split personalities may be created when the mind and spirit are broken, or they may become a ‘Renfield’ slave if not an inmate under lockdown. As long as the target dismisses God and particularly Jesus, they’ve won.

Ancient Aliens and Bonus Material

Star gods, flying dragons/serpents, orbs, Vimanas, Nazi saucers—Black Sun (Saturn) SS—such as the Vril, Haunebu and Andromeda craft; most modern sightings are more likely to be human-piloted and constructed. In any case there is no direct proof that any aliens are coming from other planets and systems, at least not publicly, while we keep looking up instead of down. There is as much info to support a hollow earth with inhabitants as there is “extraterrestrials”—perhaps only terrestrial in origin.

Ancient Aliens, brought to you by Prometheus. His story is a variation of the fallen angels and their punishment for providing knowledge to humans.

Some are convinced we have aliens among us. If so, did they come from above or below? There is also the possibility of a form of spiritual possession (mind control).

Are they of a draconian bloodline or are they just possessed? Clearly they use the imagery in media aside from these candid shots.

More of The Horned God

Taurine for the horned god.

Heads of the Hydra

1776 was a big year for the Botherhood. Domination by infiltration.

Notice the Balfour Declaration doesn’t address a Windsor or the Pope.

As you can see, they were already thinking about mind control lasers being part of the “Illuminati” back in 1982 or ‘94, as well as other MK-related material.

There is a lot more I could add, but it should get the point across that there are more involved with the targeting program than some soldiers and/or corrupt police thugs. So the chances of seeing the program shut down are about zero to nil. It’s all about the Novus Ordo Seclorum for Saturn and the old gods, and they gain more adherents everyday.

After all that, all I can say is seek Jesus with an honest heart. No one else will answer or save us, let alone offer any kind of sanity or protection with the Hand of Madness at work. It may take time, but he will answer. Eyes to see and ears to hear…

He is the true enemy of our secret controllers.

Insane Clowns = War Painted Nephilim

A couple of bands shown in the first montage.

I have to include this since I brought up nephilim giants. To fully understand the connection, the following video should be watched (30 mins), and why I put it last.

My own supposition is that nephilim acted as any tribal culture with war paint and shamanism. Obviously if they had anything to do with building some of those ancient and/or sunken structures—Puma Punku being a good example as opposed to Ancient Aliens—then they had more intellect than we would be giving credit for. There were very real spiritual connections even for them, maybe especially for them and the lost occult arts of their parentage. But a painted face is scarier in war, and like the body mods above, for shock value.

The books of Enoch, Jasher, Jubilees and Giants, while not canon, do offer some clues that cannibalism became a problem when these giants consumed everything in sight. The red around the mouth of a clown is blood. There are also some links to the bigfoot/sasquatch legend, mainly in regard to red hair often reported, aside from size.

When the nephilim were killed, by the flood and by (pre) king David and his relatives, American indians and others, they became demonic spirits that apparently a lot of people meet and are tormented by while on heavy hallucinogens like LSD, DMT, etc. This is why it’s such a popular look in all music genres, some inlcuded in the video.

They’re demon caricatures, and yet another reason why we need Jesus.