The name Palantir is taken from the crystal balls in the Lord of the Rings series, used by the dark lord Sauron (lizard people reference). Those who gaze into it basically dial the hotline to Satan, or Saturn as I’ve shown repeatedly (6th planet, 6th day, etc.)—the dark lord of the rings. Everything of his is a curse when in the hands of men. Certainly they couldn’t be implying anything EviL, Inc.™ by that logo right? “Eye see youuuu…”

Co-founder Peter Thiel’s Antichrist lectures have raised a few eyebrows, while he just happens to be close with J.D. Vance and mentioned at least 2,200 times in the Xstein Files, loaded with technocratic and other dark fantasies.

It’s the book in the logo that is harder to interpret. It just means rewriting God for us, to reduce it, but it should be obvious to most that it’s a satanic bible of omniscience, the all-seeing eye. Without getting into singularities declaring godhood or how the unholy principalities-that-be plan to use it themselves to control every aspect of our being, it’s an unholy bible—a spellbook, as in grimoire, as in grammar. Spelling when we (w)rite and paying the syntax. The club we’re not a part of is not a club, it’s a cult.

And of course like Gates and other “philantropists”, they just want to do their part to help out and ‘guard’ our food supply, like they wrote about in their recent 22-point manifesto. That was a spot-on word choice and worth reading first before seeing the details in the linked video.

Revelation 6:6 “And I heard a voice in the midst of the four beasts say, A measure of wheat for a penny, and three measures of barley for a penny; and see thou hurt not the oil and the wine.”