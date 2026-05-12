I’m unsure who to give credit to here but that is the original title. It’s a very old video now that I held onto for proof to the blind, but it shows some raunch along with the blasphemies, so as they say, viewer discretion is advised.

I’ve written about FOX and 666 gematria enough, but you can see the numerology in the montage below if you’re unfamiliar. The point is the tell-lie-vision is the ultimate brainwash tool for the goy (sacrificial) class used to manipulate—even hypnotize us as extended TV viewing creates a malleable alpha brainwave state—to their philosophical outlook as they Externalize their Luciferian Hierarchy.

This is also a must see clip from the X(stein) Files about the Hantavirus:

If they really wanted to expose the plot, they might’ve mentioned how frequency manipulation is part of the attack on the body of the “infected”, or is it a form of possession? That’s the part they almost never mention in movies or on TV.

XXX=666, like a cartoon whiskey barrel or porno, and 2 X’s over the eyes means death.