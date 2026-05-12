Reloaded: Hollywood "A" List Celebs, Witches, Wizards and the Illuminati
An old video showing how FOX (666) among others influenced perceptions of the "paranormal", "aliens", sexuality etc., the message delivered by $atanists.
I’m unsure who to give credit to here but that is the original title. It’s a very old video now that I held onto for proof to the blind, but it shows some raunch along with the blasphemies, so as they say, viewer discretion is advised.
I’ve written about FOX and 666 gematria enough, but you can see the numerology in the montage below if you’re unfamiliar. The point is the tell-lie-vision is the ultimate brainwash tool for the goy (sacrificial) class used to manipulate—even hypnotize us as extended TV viewing creates a malleable alpha brainwave state—to their philosophical outlook as they Externalize their Luciferian Hierarchy.
This is also a must see clip from the X(stein) Files about the Hantavirus:
If they really wanted to expose the plot, they might’ve mentioned how frequency manipulation is part of the attack on the body of the “infected”, or is it a form of possession? That’s the part they almost never mention in movies or on TV.
Luke 13:31 “The same day there came certain of the Pharisees, saying unto him, Get thee out, and depart hence: for Herod will kill thee. (32) And he said unto them, Go ye, and tell that fox, Behold, I cast out devils, and I do cures to day and to morrow, and the third day I shall be perfected. (33) Nevertheless I must walk to day, and to morrow, and the day following: for it cannot be that a prophet perish out of Jerusalem.”
Matthew 9:13 “But go ye and learn what that meaneth, I will have mercy, and not sacrifice: for I am not come to call the righteous, but sinners to repentance.”
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