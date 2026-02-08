Silent Holocaust : Whistleblower Testimony

The whistleblower wanted to be anonymous at the time, but many are now aware this is Bryan Kofron. He became a “targeted individual” after his speaking out against the special access targeting program. I and so many others know everything he’s saying is at least 99% true, confirming what many have actually experienced as a target.

Most TI’s hate the term “targeted individual”—the military does tend to use terms like that—but you’ll see in the video how they may have arrived at that particular nomenclature from what was originally a military-based social engineering organization.

Prayers for all the targeted folks!

John 8:32 “And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.”

He means JESUS!