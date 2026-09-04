Yeshua Risen

Yeshua Risen

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TRUST CHRIST OR GO TO HELL!'s avatar
TRUST CHRIST OR GO TO HELL!
1h

Stop being a fool and you won't be called one.

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TRUST CHRIST OR GO TO HELL!'s avatar
TRUST CHRIST OR GO TO HELL!
1d

Oh please. Just research Flat Earth.

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