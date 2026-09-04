“Protecting the Rear Flank of Alien Offspring”

We're the mighty watchful eye,

Guardians beyond the blue,

The invisible front line,

Warfighters brave and true.

Boldly reaching into space,

There's no limit to our sky.

Standing guard both night and day,

We're the Space Force from on high.

— from their “Jews In Space”-appropriated theme song.

MMXIX = 2019, year of CoVID 19. 19=AI numerologically just to point out. Certificate of Vaccination ID AI.

While Space Farce itself is largely a joke to many, it is an arm of the military, a front for other endeavors or not. What we do know is there is a satanic pedophile hierarchy where even our most ‘important’ representatives in government are named, some too many times to not be implicated in the “pizza” and “red shoe” club.

So given the law of averages, how many of any given command of any arm of the military are not only part of Freemasonry but the banal cult within?

According to whistleblowers like Kaye Griggs and others it’s all-pervasive. I suppose we could also ask how many have a crypto-Jewish handler based out of Israel and Mossad, or maybe are one themselves, but perhaps that’s for another article.

I’m just including the part of her testimony where she shows her husband’s military electronic warfare manual, the sort of thing also mentioned in the Xstein Files (=66).

We also know they haven’t cleaned all that up since 2015. I don’t need to show all my Catholic and other pedo statistics to go with. You know.

I and many others, most who are labeled “targeted individuals” (placed on watchlists, stalked and psychotronically tortured with neuroweaponry), are certain but can’t directly prove that the Air Force and Space Force are involved in these “operations” and use satellites (more likely advanced balloons), GWEN and cell towers, phones, etc. to experiment on the public as they wire down a police state that’s been developing since 9/11—until it’s everyone and not just the targets of opportunity.

Then the pedos have a worldwide system of pedo entertainment, but in an “official” capacity, with clearance.

Just to show that it’s not only my line of thinking.

Code for Havana Syndrome (and Targeted Individuals). Few would really believe that all of rock music let alone everything Jew-owned is 100% satanic perverts—and spiritual parasites. Is the contract in blood only their own?

What I’m driving at with this article is the perpetrators are rapists let loose among the public with I/O access to biodata.

And trisexuals. They’ll try anything, literally, as long as the end result is the total corruption of the victim’s soul, innocence destroyed, driven to insanity and ultimately screaming death—just like the IDF and Israel do to those they consider lesser beings, less than animals to them, not just Palestinians. Then our military trains with them.

And then they train the others, or did they get trained themselves?

Just to illustrate that this is not an exclusive club of whites, phony Jew whites, the Papacy or just the West, but a literal NWO Satanic Cult that doesn’t really care about color, though social stations are still maintained and may reflect epidermal prejudices.

Some are still ‘holier’ than others.

But one thing they all share regardless of color is playing the hurt puppy to garner sympathy then turn around and eat a baby.

It’s in the Files.

The cult Kabaal uses underlings down the pyramid scheme until it’s street theater, but all those underlings, particularly the uninitiated, are in the crosshairs themselves. Everyone’s a target. Even the rich, pampered drug urchins. They weren’t the real Renfields to the vampire class, just useful tools. And that includes military.

Can they ever NOT use 666? That “mudra” reps a MOM’s ‘pyramid’.

IMOM in the Military: “Improved Many on Many is a computer simulation and modeling system used by the U.S. Air Force to analyze electronic warfare effects, radar detection, and jamming capabilities.”

That’s only one aspect of “space-based” electronic warfare though. They do love their catchy acronyms.

Many believe (re-believed?) that “space” is actually the ether that Nikola Tesla and others believed in before the idea was quelled by the occultists in question—the same ether that “parlor spiritism” was based on for contacting dead relatives. And that they now use this knowledge against us while under top levels of national security clearances.

They make use of what they tell us is make believe, like free energy devices after killing the inventor very obviously.

What Space Farce actually functions for culminates in us being cyborgs in the hive mind singularity of AI. The WEF, Bilderbergers and other round table groups of mostly unelected tyrants tell us this is our future very emphatically with TED Talk diagrams and slideshows. It’s not a Victorian Frankenstein novel. It’s right now. No meetings, no votes, just goosestepping us into how it’s going to be.

We are the things in the IoT to them, and it has a Motherboard. Mommy will take good care of you, like the Borg hivemother, or maybe the one from Aliens.

And Space Farce and other military asshats assets are how they will set that up worldwide while the other countries tighten their dystopian grips until it’s one Singularity. It’s unavoidable. There will be no us or them, just commie borgs.

Targeted Justice, Inc., a supposed “targeted individual” advocacy group, predicates their lawsuit against the government for said crimes under the assumption (proof?) that Space Force and the Vircator weapon are directly involved.

They seem more like another shill trap (need money for the inevitably useless court fight) even though they’ve offered a lot of useful information, so I’m not endorsing them. But it is very public and they have many followers in their “fight”, just to illustrate that the ‘phenomenon’ isn’t deniable. Too many say the same.

The cult behind it all treats civilians like war criminals and prisoners, though more like Buffalo Bill in Silence of the Lambs. They wear another’s skin like an Avatar using advanced technology that the public isn’t generally aware of.

How all this is possible is well explained in these and other books.

The point is that the same people with direct access to people’s minds either work for or are one of the predator cult of canal rapists .

And they’re going to go into space? Then look out for whatever amounts to a posterior, alien kids. Right? Trisexuals, remember?

And then they are now suddenly being ‘honest’ with the UFO/UAP sideshow and Harvard printing that aliens are among us. Not for fear, but predictive programming.

Obviously they believe in it or just want the general public to as part of a “revelation” agenda.

Maybe they are among us as a form of spiritual possession.

The alien agenda has a lot of facets to deal with—”lizzid people” for one, which isn’t a joke—but not in the scope for dealing with here. I’ve already shown aliens as demons though I probably haven’t made enough of a point about how they’re from HERE and not extraterrestrial, or that they are interdimensional evil looking for a body. Or maybe I have.

Either way, the truth isn’t out there as the X-Files puts it. They’re hiding most of it right here.

One of the biggest coverups that destroys their established house of cards that most still believe in—the theory of evolution—is the reality of giants having existed. It’s directly related to the alien agenda, nephilim being “children of the gods” and human hybrids, but just that one lie could loosen the rest to take the all the cards down.

So then everything else comes into question that they’ve ever told us about what’s real and what’s not, including “space”.

They still need us to believe what they’re selling and most are too lazy or don’t have access to refute them, or there might be enough of us to back them down. But a whole generation watching The Big Bang Theory assures us that it won’t happen. See how sexy and trendy those nerds are? And Jewy? (For a reason, don’t blame me for noticing). Our marbles, and >G<noggins. It’s a perception. Crypto, remember?

And so they’ve sold us an idea of “space” with an agenda attached.

Yet they drop hints of their occult affilations with house cards like this:

Their house of cards is built with Tarot.

He is a MAGUS (while a MAGA is a high priestess in the Church of Satan specifically, a “bride”). He is a doctor as a half-truth because of Hermetic sorcery he’s imitating.

He’s holding the Holy Hand Grenade of Antioch like in the movie Monty Python and the Holy Grail, as opposed to it meaning the Sovereign’s Orb with crown, and his card is Judgment.

I think 2027 is going to be a very bad year.

And that will increase exponentially through the Tribulation of days until, as they see it, their phoenix rises from the ashes like the bottomless pit in Revelation 9:11.

One might assume Diabolus means “devil” but no. It means “slanderer” or “accuser” but that is also exactly what Satan means, so yes. It’s the exact modus operandi of their crypto-Jew handlers.

Little Nero Napoleon Nicky gods of tech wizardry.

Should the “ant people” (or Lam) watch their SIX too? Or should we from them?

Everything on this earthly plane has been serpents and dragons from day one.

And shamans with house gods who contact dead relatives, but get hacked by demonic entities that look like psychotic rodeo clowns.

Just because they have advanced technology doesn’t mean they abandoned satanism or occult science in any form.

As told by a ‘former’ satanist, the #1 goal of satanism is to control the minds of the public. This makes sense when you’re trying to remain secret in plain sight and have a coven/lodge in every town, but it’s also what defines the word ‘cult’ for most people—mind control.

They’ve been working toward this time for generations, inching us into the godless nations and lifestyles that most of the world is happily immersed in now. The real goal was world domination and a Novus Ordo Seclorum, a satanic one with a subjugated populace, but that can’t happen without removing enough opposition and dumbing the rest down until they don’t notice what’s happening.

They need cattle, goyim. And sacrificial goats who think they’re the G.O.A.T. when they’re actually a Baphomet.

What some TI’s understand that most don’t is the overarching Truman Show where no one is special, yet under targeted circumstances are in that regard. It’s like Videodrome, The Running Man, The Purge, Squid Game and a lot more to them as reality TV that includes rape of all forms, as well as a paranoia game they play like swarming Masonic bees, an army of anyone.

It’s not just an invasion of the mind or privacy. It’s literal I/O biodata being used to attack targets physically as a form of rape .

How much closer do you need to be to someone using the bathroom or having sex as if you were them—an Avatar—and then do whatever to them at range with a remote electronic torture chamber in their own head? That’s what they’ve created.

Any real target knows it’s not painless and it’s to break the spirit. That is one way. That’s what MK-ULTRA (SRA) is all about, schisms and personality disorders so the target is mind controlled. Giving it a scientific name doesn’t change what it is.

It’s just not in the lawbooks yet because it’s not been defined, and likely never will be, particularly as Noahide grafts in. Targets are manipulated like a doll or slave toy. The vampires want drama, hoping with blood and other body fluids they can slaver over.

The MKTECH book explains it all if you’re still in doubt that MK-ULTRA is now long range and a target can be selected and tortured without anyone around them knowing.

V2K ‘specialists’ or targets of opportunity for the AoA Thelemic army?

A directly related ship of fools and canal clowns.

I could exhaust this with examples I’ve already used. If you’re not familiar, it’s there.

My real point with all this is that why would we have a satanic rape cult behind every government on earth—apparently a huge systemic problem we’re mostly all well aware of—and then even consider visiting other people in the supposed universe with our problems?

To travel to exotic places, meet exotic people and give them our “elite” exotic diseases?

Is that who’s already been to so-called space ahead of us, Freemasonic “minor attracted persons”? If they’d sent up the rock “stars” then we could be sure.

Obviously Space Force is about national defense on the surface, but it’s also propped up as a gateway to our glorious future (that is improbable on so many levels) as so many space-affiliated projects are even when they amount to next to nothing for the billions in tax money they receive—that we pay for.

I wanted to believe in space travel so badly as a younger person, but thank God I’ve been shown how ridiculous that notion is, and no less so with a satanic rape cult ruling us and creating our digital and physical prisons—rewriting us, our code.

They’re laughing at us, just like Trump playing doctor Jesus. Every other thing he does seems like a joke? Because it is, on the world. By satanists.

Space is a farce and so is Space Force but the pedophiles are real.

I would otherwise be worried, but as I’ve said before we can’t leave Earth. It’s all for show and they know it too. Like the giants it’s of paramount importance to hide the fact, important enough to threaten and kill for. That’s easy when every other person is a “brother” in the cult or employed in one of their enterprises or unions and it runs like a mafia. Most are just kept ignorant in the ‘matrix’ though.

The bigger they can make the universe seem, and us small, the less people are inclined to believe in God either. That is another top goal of satanism, playing the devil’s greatest trick of making the world believe he doesn’t exist (and neither do pedophiles in government or the military).

I would otherwise be worried for the alien children if not for their being what we’ve come to consider demons or manifestations thereof themselves.

Many believe in the lizard people, the TV glitches showing their true selves like a scene from They Live, and I’m not inclined to disagree. Harvard is probably just reinforcing what many already believed because what can we do about it?

The old Denver Airport Murals told a story about the evil let loose from the abyss. They even brought the Dune/Beetlejuice worms.

But they can’t all be lizards in costumes can they?

The guy at top right eats fire coals and glass on video. Some “glitches” may be masks for a body double stand-in.

Humans have been sickening enough toward one another while often seeing the ‘enemy’ as less than human. It doesn’t take an alien to do some of the things people do to one another, and apparently it’s as rampant in the military as it is in the civilian sector, tech magnates and moguls included.

It’s as if the devil got into them or something.

And they’re giving very fallible people (if they are people ) license to use us as they see fit with clearance to military-grade electronic weaponry that makes another person into a rape toy. Remote Guantanamo.

I’m talking about common thugs and mafias who work with corrupt police and associate satanists by whatever title. I could name people who’ve experienced it themselves and shared TI testimonies right here on Substack. Of course the children’s won’t be known.

If you think the politicians are corrupt, imagine what ignoramus gutter trash would be like if they were given more leeway to be themselves. Soft on crime and make the victims the real criminals? Check. Encourage lasciviousness? Everyday.

Fortunately there is not a lot of time left for them to unravel their entire plan, though they will help fulfill prophecy of Revelation as they play God and pretend it was their own script ironically.

But unfortunately there isn’t enough time to wake up everyone to these hard, cold facts so that they may even awaken in Christ and not into perdition. Between cognitive dissonance and a form of mass hypnosis, some people don’t stand a chance without a miracle. I know a lot are praying for them already.

A lot of people will sadly miss these memos or trash them anyway.

But whoso shall offend one of these little ones which believe in me, it were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and that he were drowned in the depth of the sea.

Matthew 18:6

Jesus probably meant more in the context of someone not allowing child converts, or crushing their belief, because it really ought to go without saying that if you hurt a child past the point of correction—Proverbs 23:13—you should at least expect an equally grave punishment out of God.

Did it really need to be said, especially about the pedophiles, an entire cult of them who do it for sex magick purposes in ritual? Then there’s the transagenda of mutilation and abominations, like they would do to eunuchs serving the temple prostitutes.

God is pulling the curtain on this pedophiliac production very soon.

For the stars of heaven and the constellations thereof shall not give their light: the sun shall be darkened in his going forth, and the moon shall not cause her light to shine.

Isaiah 13:10 Immediately after the tribulation of those days shall the sun be darkened, and the moon shall not give her light, and the stars shall fall from heaven, and the powers of the heavens shall be shaken:

Matthew 24:29 The sun shall be turned into darkness, and the moon into blood, before that great and notable day of the Lord come:

Acts 2:20 But the day of the Lord will come as a thief in the night; in the which the heavens shall pass away with a great noise, and the elements shall melt with fervent heat, the earth also and the works that are therein shall be burned up.

2 Peter 3:10 And the name of the star is called Wormwood: and the third part of the waters became wormwood; and many men died of the waters, because they were made bitter.

Revelation 8:11 And the fourth angel sounded, and the third part of the sun was smitten, and the third part of the moon, and the third part of the stars; so as the third part of them was darkened, and the day shone not for a third part of it, and the night likewise.

Revelation 8:12 And he opened the bottomless pit; and there arose a smoke out of the pit, as the smoke of a great furnace; and the sun and the air were darkened by reason of the smoke of the pit.

Revelation 9:2 Woe unto you that desire the day of the LORD! to what end is it for you? the day of the LORD is darkness, and not light.

Amos 5:18

Remember that Jesus himself said that in Matthew. Always check with Jesus first.

If I had to guess, it sounds like a giant meteor or comet that would from our perspective look like a falling star as it’s coming right at us. Whether or not we’re in Satan’s “little season” it ends with a lot of pain of mountains and islands moved out of their places by Wormwood, so much so that we get a new heaven and earth.

The sky rolls up like a scroll as clouds are moved by the supersonic “mountain” that Daniel 2:35 prophecies breaking the final kingdom.

Sadly many people will die just like they’ve been depopulating us already, only on a larger scale in a shorter period of time.

Then Jesus returns to clean up the mess and execute Judgment on the souls of you, me, Trump and everyone else. By then it’s probably mostly the evil ones left anyway.

The Beginning, for some. The rest will wish it was El Fin.