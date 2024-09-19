Tenets of the Illuminati inspired the Communist Manifesto, then WEF/UN agendas. The “brotherhood”, or mystery priesthood, might be best described as Plato’s “auxilliaries” (gatekeepers) for the real power brokers — Rome (Reich) and the Black Nobility along with the Zionists. To say Jew would be a misnomer as it’s more an affectation or affiliation as opposed to genetics. You could call them aryan (they look alwhite ta me…) but that’s a deep dive into “grail” or “ring” bloodlines. Khazaria and the Caucuses do come into the story as well. Many Iranians, for example, carry these same genes aside from the usual suspects.

A place to start is the blond Indra from the Rig Veda. He, like the other fallen angels as the Bible calls them, or Watchers (all-seeing eye) in the Book of Enoch, mated with human women to create “demigods” (nephilim) as did Odin, Zeus, Semjaza (Satan) and many others. That is the common link, their protected ancestry and inbred impetus.

Giant skeletons of this ancestry have been hidden away by these same powers (Smithsonian), needing to eradicate — or subjugate when that wasn’t possible — entire continents of native peoples to control the narrative and the Americas, also known as Amaruca (Amaru), land of the plumed serpent (or dragon, another common link between ancient cultures besides the great flood). Another term for the serpent that the serpent mounds were designed for or Chinese dragons are modeled after might be “seraph”.

Knowing this would validate the Bible and the stories of Goliath, the sons of Anak, Og of Bashan and others from legend. The Encyclopedia of Ancient Giants in North America is one resource to look at to see it was a worldwide problem.

It’s a long tale of breaking the “Prime Directive” as it were and an ‘elite’ class who know our true origins while making certain the rest of us live in the dark of their gilded cage mind prison. The dragon of Revelation, the serpent who tempted Eve, is their god.