Zevi/Tzvi put the stamp on the term “crypto Jew”. Over a million followers in 1666 is enough to assume most of jewry, followers of a false moshiach.

“Manasseh was twelve years old when he began to reign, and reigned fifty and five years in Jerusalem. And his mother’s name was Hephzi–bah. [2] And he did that which was evil in the sight of the LORD, after the abominations of the heathen, whom the LORD cast out before the children of Israel. [3] For he built up again the high places which Hezekiah his father had destroyed; and he reared up altars for Baal, and made a grove, as did Ahab king of Israel; and worshipped all the host of heaven, and served them. [4] And he built altars in the house of the LORD, of which the LORD said, In Jerusalem will I put my name. [5] And he built altars for all the host of heaven in the two courts of the house of the LORD. [6] And he made his son pass through the fire, and observed times, and used enchantments, and dealt with familiar spirits and wizards: he wrought much wickedness in the sight of the LORD, to provoke him to anger. [7] And he set a graven image of the grove that he had made in the house, of which the LORD said to David, and to Solomon his son, In this house, and in Jerusalem, which I have chosen out of all tribes of Israel, will I put my name for ever: [8] Neither will I make the feet of Israel move any more out of the land which I gave their fathers; only if they will observe to do according to all that I have commanded them, and according to all the law that my servant Moses commanded them. [9] But they hearkened not: and Manasseh seduced them to do more evil than did the nations whom the LORD destroyed before the children of Israel.”

2 Kings 21:1

Turn, O backsliding children, saith the LORD; for I am married unto you: and I will take you one of a city, and two of a family, and I will bring you to Zion:

Jeremiah 3:14

Jeremiah was born during Manasseh's reign (around 645 BC) and began to prophesy shortly after his death, in the 13th year of King Josiah’s reign (c. 626 BC). He prophesied through the reigns of Judah’s last four kings and saw the destruction of Jerusalem in 586 BC, leading many to believe he wrote the Book of Lamentations.

It doesn’t take reading between the lines to see what he was warning them about. But did the divided Israelites and Judeans—the obvious derivation for “Jew”—see themselves as doing anything wrong? Extra-biblical texts say that Jeremiah was stoned to death in Egypt by his fellow Judeans (he was a Benjaminite), though that’s still contentious. There had to be rancor anyway.

Clearly Jeremiah didn’t call himself a jew, capital or lowercase. Without distinguishing that from the genetic perspective, it’s a very obvious spiritual association that the word “jew” connotates.

And God was warning that the marriage was in violation of Commandment 7, adultery, though unlike most spouses was also willing to take them back upon repentance and realignment.

Most of the Bible reads this way after Solomon’s pagan example in his golden years—the real reason Freemasons idolize him, not the holy temple—moving farther and farther away from God. Everything was a warning followed by a curse of broken Commandments and lamentations.

So can you still be “jewish” in the adulterous case?

What does it mean to be Jewish?

I would think first it includes worshipping the God of heaven and Abraham that Christians and Muslims also are inferred to worship. The term implies religion while the religion itself is not necessarily adhered to—the conundrum.

What if you’re an atheist Jew? Are you still a Jew? It’s a broad-sweeping term that includes many different beliefs, satanists included, yet the term itself is predicated on that singular belief in God. There’s not a lot of wiggle room left, though I imagine the snakes will squirm a bit as they continue to blend in.

I think at that point you just refer to your nationality,

but that opens up a can of cryptos, Sabbateans, Khazarians and a lot else all rolled into an excuse to take over the world through usury enslavement, then finally literal slavery just like they partook of during the slave trade era (the one that never ended).

And the many advertisements to buy/sell slaves along with.

Just to ponder, I have to wonder if they adhered to the laws of slavery in the Pentateuch—serving for 6 years, free on the 7th—or if they were already well established in Talmudic legal recourses. I think we can guess.

If we’re following the God of Abraham—as is inferred—then it would behoove his people to do things his way else we trip into the snares of the enemy, unless, one was the enemy within and actually whorshipping another.

And just to remind, there are Jews who think they are a species above the rest of us, or at least promote that excuse for genocide.

I don’t want to recap all that, but it does not include all of what we consider “jewry” even if many “Jews” agree with them and the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians, let alone other people groups.

God is giving them a last chance to turn around, to repent.

He didn’t ask them to do any of what they’re doing. If being Jew means following God, it might help to get His righteous approval first.

While there are numerous cryptos playing Jew—Jews In Name Only (JINO)—behind most everything considered Israel and Mossad, there are many who would actually trace back to one of the 12 tribes who are not included in those political mirings.

They were dispersed as slaves, dispersed themselves and ended up following whatever the synagogue teaches. That would most likely be the Talmud rather than the Torah or Tanakh, but quite a lot of political discussion as well.

Political emphasis is something not shared with the other Abrahamic religions as often because when it is discussed elsewhere it’s usually in condemnation of some policy that came from a round table of “Jews” to begin with—the irony.

And it culminated that way because of willful ignorance.

God warned them and then they shot/stoned the messenger (prophet), every single time. He called them a stiffnecked people many times, which is just a synonym for hardheaded really, and no matter how many times the Word from the prophets came true they carried on like they were never wrong, doubled down really.

They forgot about the serpent underfoot even while reading about him. I already showed some the scripture of kings who went astray after Solomon, which were most all and included most of the chosen people (like now).

They were almost never not on precarious footing with God, largely because of leadership. No better than Gentiles. (Yeah, snakes can get bit too.)

God handles repeating Himself infinitely better than I ever will, but it would just continue infinitely—stiffnecked no longer sufficed as an adjective—so he offered a chance at redemption to the entire world, not just Jews (who at the time were not calling themselves such).

But last of all he sent unto them his son, saying, They will reverence my son.

Matthew 21:37

God created humans. All humans for the most part want to go to heaven—even the ones who say they don’t believe, yet yell “Oh, God” on the way off a cliff—but it is not free, mainly because God does not want filth absorbed into the Holy Spirit.

I’ll take What Is Sin? for 100, Alex.

We all want in, mainly to be with family—more often than God—another irony—and it is not exclusive to “Jews” even if most Jews would like it to be.

Some mistakenly just refer to God as Source, as if He were just a force of nature to be manipulated. Movies like Star Wars (created by an Unholywood Jew) promoted it in a growing population of younglings. New age Eastern mysticism, yoga and martial arts helped. To Eliminate The Opiate was all about taking God away from the Jews and replacing it with mystic ideologies.

And guess who is promoting some of the worst filth in the world right now?

The ones who own the porn industry along with Unholywood also own the media in general including publishing houses that textbooks were once printed by. (We don’t need those anymore. We can just digitally make things up now.) We’ve been brainwashed with intentional filth so that we would be Divergent of the Holy Spirit. Porn, horror, war, whatever breaks Commandments, until it’s the usual.

It doesn’t matter if the leadership isn’t even Jew-ish by blood. The followers are going along happily just like the 1933 World’s Fair exhibition of ‘mock’ Baal worship that I keep showing the video of. They like the perks of being the chosen elite. They’ve done all this before even when there was absolutely no doubt they were from Israel.

Removing God from our lives is the goal when the world is manipulated by core satanists.

Sabbateans, cryptos, whatever, they feed demons the blood of infants so they can be a demon themselves. The real ones follow the false ones like lemmings off a cliff, or rats off the wharf to the Piper’s tune (as Satan is sometimes referred to).

At some point when all other avenues of redirection fail, it’s no longer a matter of “longsuffering”. God works with what He has, pathetic creation that we are, and appeals to our common sense (that we know isn’t common).

Life is all about reconciling with the Father, not so much what we did or left here, though that is exactly what defines the reconciliation—another conundrum. It’s not a test, it’s a closed system created by a creator, though it also has a lot of monkeys with wrenches in the gears. We mainly get tested when we try to loophole the system, the Word, or run off (usually along with His enemies).

So being hardheaded, nothing else would work to convince them but to be the example —as a Father ought to be—and put himself in the hands of his chosen children to see who and what they really are.

And show them what they ought to be, how to reconcile, and give us over 2000 years to figure out what that means. Well, less than 100 each generally, but we’re a people. And killing your own children isn’t an option, no matter how bad they are (why it’s taking so long).

Eventually the greedy cryptos and demon worshippers will help us to do it ourselves, which is the real ongoing spiteful war of attrition to keep us all from reconciliation.

It’s not a waiting game, it’s a war over souls until Judgement Day when all the ancients and modern man each stand before the throne of righteous judgement.

Jesus is our Last Chance

God gave his Spirit to be a human, offering His chosen people a chance at redemption while showing His true character in spirit and in the physical, showing what was expected.

That entire parable in Matthew 21 was completely about Jesus. Every Christian knows that or ought to, but this is one of those “cognitive dissonance” examples in so-called jewry. Some still didn’t get the memo yet, 2026 years later.

For thou desirest not sacrifice; else would I give it: thou delightest not in burnt offering.

Psalms 51:16

He doesn’t need our spilling of blood anymore. It was well before Jesus that He’d already been working toward the ending of bloodshed for appeasement—that was a human problem created by ancestor (demon) worship originally. God works with the imperfection, redirects and hopes it won’t take hardheaded people too long to change.

Having laws about slavery is the prime example. Is that the Jesus way? Obviously not, but try telling that to people building golden calves at the base of God’s pillar of fire and smoke that they can see with their own eyes.

They didn’t realize what they were spiritually binding themselves to all those years, cursed generations, and obviously still don’t or are now fully enjoying being Rosemary’s Buttbabies—demons from the abyss that children suffer by.

We are very close to a 3rd temple and reinstating the sacrifices along with all else prophecied. Noahide Law is sure to start in Israel but would spread to USrael very quickly.

Doubling down in Babylon with laws of their own choosing, that’s a large part of how the spiritual bride is a whore in Revelation and is a whore now, fornicating with the forces of Ephesians 6:12 and drunk on the blood of saints and little children.

The cryptos have a Baal while the others are led to think that the aforementioned laws—or the wars of the Holy Land that cleansed nonhuman nephilim blood in ancient history—forgives them the ethnic cleansings of humans before God Almighty today.

There are many messianic Jews, Jews For Jesus and most importantly Jews were really the first Christians. That’s why so many give them a pass now, but

Jesus tried to save his chosen people first from a satanic world dragging them down.

He threw the line as they were sinking because they’d never have walked on water even a fraction as long as Peter.

It was up to them to be sensible and grab hold, or die eternally, the opposite of the eternal life he was offering.

Their answer?

And they cried out again, Crucify him.

Mark 15:13

And people still want to side with Israel? The same Israel that God put to the sword and made slaves of repeatedly and is more than capable of doing again, in fact promised to end them over it when parables weren’t working?

We could throw some of the blame at Rome who wanted everyone as slaves, worked from the inside by the same Ephesians 6:12 forces as the “Jews” were, particularly for the way he was treated as a prisoner, if typical military treatment—mocking violence.

Blame can be spread, but “Jews” were the butter on the leavened bread.

So if you killed your own God, are you still Jewish anymore?

They don’t accept Jesus as the moschiach and will get more than they bargained for with the Antichrist when they finally get their own way. And like Jesus gives his people a new name, I suppose those “jews” will get one too when they take the mark of the Beast. That’s just inevitable.

Anyone who accepts Jesus, and Jesus accepts, is grafted onto the Tree of Life and Israel, is a “Jew” though we can be relatively sure that won’t be the term. I’ll bet that makes some squirm anyway. You shouldn’t. That’s exactly what the cryptos are also taking away from you. That exclusivity puts everyone else on the outside.

Jesus doesn’t do that. He also preached to the Gentiles, the world.

I say then, Hath God cast away his people? God forbid. For I also am an Israelite, of the seed of Abraham, of the tribe of Benjamin.

Romans 11:1

I’d been working on an article about grafting onto the Tree but the point fits well here. Romans 11 somewhat explains how that works, and Paul was of the same tribe as Jeremiah if you didn’t notice that. Again, Baal is mentioned. No coincidence.

Jews can still be a jew through Jesus, because as we’re all scripturally aware, God is eternal and cannot die. Neither did Jesus, who had no human father, only The.

There are so many personal metaphors for us with Jesus, especially on the cross, and this is already too long.

Did you know the word “faith” only exists twice in the Old Testament (KJV)? Some might. It’s the most important word of all and only exists 247 times total, possibly the main aspect Jesus was showing us while reconciling us to God by taking on all our sins. Not as he willed, but the Father, even though the Spirit was completely with him.

He didn’t really need faith—we did. But what we really needed was to follow example, listen to God and live that way as a people.

The plan works. Man’s plan ends in greed and disaster. But knowing them too well, it would only progress worse and eventually the longsuffering, the grace (period), runs out.

Until they’re no longer even Jews, let alone Jew-ish.

I won’t even bother to drone on about the Talmud and how far astray jews are in general. I think most know that much.

Only Jesus can save them from that, and ironically they killed him in many of their own modern minds. That’s what it means to be Jesus, overlooking ignorance and offering forgiveness even to the worst of the worst, because some actually still are his children and capable of repentance and being forgiven. Lost sheep left.