Yeshua Risen

Yeshua Risen

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Carol
Aug 31

Neither Jew nor Roman killed Jesus of Nazareth. He was nailed to a wooden cross in submission of our Heavenly Father. The propitiation, divine sacrifice for payment of our sin so we can be reconciled back to God our Father. Jesus is the Lamb slain from the foundation of the World. Jesus came to die. The Jews delivered Him up to Pilate but all of it was the Will of the Father. Gentiles were excluded until Jesus was crucified. This was no plan of man. It was ordained by our Heavenly Father.

John 19:10-11

King James Version

10 Then saith Pilate unto him, Speakest thou not unto me? knowest thou not that I have power to crucify thee, and have power to release thee?

11 Jesus answered, Thou couldest have no power at all against me, except it were given thee from above: therefore he that delivered me unto thee hath the greater sin

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