The subject of the old Denver Airport murals came up during a pause while watching the linked video (at the end). The murals tell a story of war and destruction, no doubt WW3, followed by a new age of peace, while one of the paintings shows a (presumably) German boy beating everyone’s swords into plowshares.

Picture him saying he can do anything he wants with Cuba.

Which is taken from:

Isaiah 2:4 “And he shall judge among the nations, and shall rebuke many people: and they shall beat their swords into plowshares, and their spears into pruninghooks: nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war any more.”

It’s a lot more reminiscent of this to me, the “hidden hand”.

Does that boy look a lot like someone we all know? It’s hard to find a school age picture of that someone, BTW. I’m not making Antichrist claims, it happens every single hypocrisy presidency, but he has made comments alluding to him being the “last” Trump, that we’d never need to vote again. He does wear a red tie, and he’s German, so I don’t think I’m stretching too much here.

“We are of peace, always.” — from the TV series V. (“Lizzid people!”)

[EDIT: I really should’ve pointed out the synthesis in Trump’s choice of tie color (or his handler’s). It’s the Hegelian Dialectic in ties. The red problem, the blue-haired psycho reaction, and the purple synthesis of the two symbolizing the solution. The lizzid people are the hidden hand. Someone needs to start handing out They Live sunglasses.]

I think it’s also worth pointing out that that particular someone created a Board of Peace not long before bombing the life out of little girls, but nothing new to the Kabaal or Botherhood. It was meant as a torment and demoralization tactic, the “war on of terror”. Modus operandi.

The things that come out of his mouth along with so many others around him just reinforces that we’re living in bizarro clown world. They’re the main act (actor=hypocrite) and we know who they’re all clowns FOR. $ynagogue of $atan.

Many feel the current WW3 memes—even their own social media posts using cartoons with bombing runs, like it’s comedy (see the video below)—are really a smoke screen as they financially destroy the country for an economic/digital reset. In the meantime, killing is good for banker and contractor business. And squeezing the turnip to do it.

The hammer isn’t for plowshares meant for the ‘elite’, and they will want us to give up our guns eventually. They need us to have them in the USA for now so we won’t be invaded so easily, but one day they won’t worry about that anymore either. They’re already out in our faces with jackboots, ready for any potential civil unrest, resistance or even protest that comes from what they’re up to. That’s been part of the plan since REX 84, well before Jade Helm.

And we know this war is another movie, only where people actually die, because they have “secret” directed energy weapons they could be pulling out, like the kind used in Venezuela. How about some lasers? Surely they would stand down to the beam weapons. But I digress…

This is another ploy of the Kabaal, using the Book of Revelation as a script while they claim Trump is anointed by Jesus and this war is about Armageddon. They’ve been throwing around the term “peace and safety” a lot also, which we know from:

1 Thessalonians 5:3 “For when they shall say, Peace and safety; then sudden destruction cometh upon them, as travail upon a woman with child; and they shall not escape.”

So the question remains, is that boy actually the last Trump?

There is a lot of occultism surrounding the Denver International Airport, particularly since Freemasons are clearly involved.

Possibly the “pale horse” of Revelation. Obama had his white horse and the 4 horses keep coming up randomly in media. The Freemason dedication capstone thanks the New World Airport Commission, which doesn’t exist.

Who would’ve thought Fr33kmansons would be involved in bizarre occult symbolism?

Revelation 6:8 “And I looked, and behold a pale horse: and his name that sat on him was Death, and Hell followed with him. And power was given unto them over the fourth part of the earth, to kill with sword, and with hunger, and with death, and with the beasts of the earth.”

They can only be BOTH parts in the movie using Hegelian Dialectics. Build it up like the WTC, then burn it to the ground.

The full version with the ‘savior’ boy.

I had to add this. That flower reminded me of one I have in the back yard. It actually grows many from one, sort of a Bible metaphor.

It’s important to mention that is a quetzal bird, as in Quetzalcoatl, the serpent god, as in Amaru, as in Amaruca, “land of the great plumed serpents”. The phoenix symbolism of rising from the ashes, a part of what this story is about, is the Kabaal bringing their old gods back from hell (Jude 1:6) to rule a golden age Novus Ordo Seclorum.

This probably evokes bottomless pit vibes for many. Seems about right even if Revelation 9 reads differently. “And Hell followed with him.”

There are more murals and photos if you want to look all that up or other people’s symbolism insights, but I’m not going into all that.

One thing that worries me as they play this out as an elaborate Revelation Truman Show is that they might actually want daughter Jerusalem—which is the Whore of Babylon (Talmud/Zohar)—and the rest of Israel brought down like the twin towers. Revelation requires it, and as I’ve mentioned before the 4 horsemen of the apocalypse do match the colors of Islam if you want to consider “pale” to be green:

Iraq, the real Babylon, for example.

Revelation 17:16 “And the ten horns which thou sawest upon the beast, these shall hate the whore, and shall make her desolate and naked, and shall eat her flesh, and burn her with fire.”

They’re all drunk on the blood of saints and little children in more than one way, and all together. Cryptos are everywhere. My $ynagogue of $aturn series explains that.

It doesn’t necessarily have to be Islam, but then they’re already working their way inside the perimeter thanks to the donations from the $ynagogue to send only healthy young males of fighting age as refugees. Most of Europe may see Sharia Law yet. But again, digressing…

The question remains if that’s who it appears to be in the first image (at least to me). Things do seem to be playing out a bit like the murals anyway and wanted to revisit that as well as recommend this video from Truthstream Media on YT:

They really must think God is dead or that they can outwit him with the help of their false god(s), but they will have a pantload moment when their false moshiach is cast into the pit along with them by the true Son of God.

Jesus is the only way out of this mess and to put off the spirit of evil they bring about with their rituals. Seek him with honest prayer and he will answer!