Proverbs 25:2 “It is the glory of God to conceal a thing: but the honour of kings is to search out a matter.”

Without getting into the origin of the source material and apologetics, the Bible is coded with numerous mystery revelations that when all compiled would have to be beyond even the ability of a Rainman to calculate. Codes are layered upon codes, and eventually a previous chain has to be broken to facilitate another. Only a God-level intelligence could have inspired this in 40 of His children to laboriously record over the course of 1,500-2,000 years while layering so many codes together.

But more than just the number of authors over almost 2 millennia, it would take God’s almighty hand to see it through 3 languages to where the codes only work in a 4th language, English. I won’t get into the mystery schools and the origin of language, but suffice to say God will use it for the greater Good while the Devil will for Evil, Inc. Some codes are apparent in original Hebrew, but most of what I and others show only work when translated to English—the most spoken language worldwide.

It’s the most meticulously dissected literary work in the world with numerous versions and apocrypha, but most if not all codes I’m showing also only work with the King James Version. I know many consider it the “Masonic” edition, but smart as they can be there is no way the mystery Masons could’ve designed it without breaking their own codes along the way, Sudoku masters included. They’d have to rewrite it.

I’ve seen a Mason refer to the Bible as “just a piece of furniture” in the lodge.

So you won’t see the codes in a Masonic version. Maybe a few, but far from all. First I’ll jump right into the KJV synchronicities and then afterward even add a couple that are not exclusive to the KJV. Bear in mind this is just a sample of many.

The King James Bible has 144 verses that have 44 letters , including Genesis and Revelation. (Remember, we had to make it all the way to English.)

Genesis 1:1 (alpha) and Revelation 22:21 (omega) each has 44 letters. Both verses have 17 vowels and 27 consonants . Genesis 7:11 the Deluge begins on the 17th of the 2nd month (Ziv). Genesis 8:14 the Deluge ends on the 27th of the 2nd month. There are 27 books in the New Testament.

Genesis 6:6 is verse 144 of the Old Testament.

Matthew 6:6 is verse 144 of the New Testament.

The word ‘ Holy’ (cap.) occurs 144 times in the Bible.

‘Jerusalem’ occurs 144 times in the Bible.

Job 42:16 “After this lived Job an hundred and forty years, and saw his sons, and his sons’ sons, even four generations.” Revelation 7:4 “And I heard the number of them which were sealed: and there were sealed an hundred and forty and four thousand of all the tribes of the children of Israel.” Revelation 14:1 “And I looked, and, lo, a Lamb stood on the mount Sion, and with him an hundred forty and four thousand, having his Father’s name written in their foreheads.” Revelation 21:17 “And he measured the wall thereof, an hundred and forty and four cubits, according to the measure of a man, that is, of the angel.”

It’s not that anyone necessarily went looking for all the hidden 7’s, 14’s, 12’s and 21’s. They’re right there in the chapter and verse number a lot of the time. Then word counts start lining up with the chapters and verses.

‘ Life ’ appears 7 times in both Genesis and Revelation. (2x7)

First thing “ of life ” in Genesis and Revelation occurs in 2:7 .

‘ God ’ occurs 7 times in Revelation 22 . Jesus first speaks in Revelation 22:7 .

First occurence of ‘God’ in Revelation 22 is word 21 (7+7+7) on the 77th letter.

7 Things “OF LIFE” in Genesis and Revelation

BREATH — Genesis 2:7, 6:17, 7:15, 7:22

TREE — Genesis 2:9, 3:22, 3:24; Revelation 2:7, 22:2, 22:14

TIME — Genesis 18:10, 18:14

CROWN — Revelation 2:10

SPIRIT — Revelation 11:11

BOOK — Revelation 3:5, 13:8, 17:8, 20:12, 20:15, 21:27, 22:19

WATER — Revelation 21:6, 22:11, 22:17

The significance of 322 (OX) can be seen with my other posts:

Genesis 3:22 “And the LORD God said, Behold, the man is become as one of us, to know good and evil: and now, lest he put forth his hand, and take also of the tree of life, and eat, and live for ever:”

Many are aware of the 11:11 phenomenon (I get it a lot, including 111, even a gas pump stopping at $111.01—like being stalked by numbers). In this case the two witnesses (prophets) slain by the beast of the bottomless pit (Rev 9:11 Abaddon/Apollyon) are resurrected:

Revelation 11:11 “And after three days and an half the Spirit of life from God entered into them, and they stood upon their feet; and great fear fell upon them which saw them.”

If you want to really see how far this can go, please visit the Truth Is Christ channel on YouTube. While it’s largely the work of one person, he collaborates with others and has many ideas submitted to him. It’s not all 7’s and 12’s. There are also codes for 666, the 153 fishes and more. This is one of his summary videos:

(Use this link if YouTube won’t play.)

He used \G/rok that a lot of us are wary of—that’s my Masonic \G/ sign for those unaware—and wary for more reasons than it’s a “tool of the devil”, but even AI had to concede and agree with him.

AI is eating up resources like crazy just to keep up with demand. It will only get worse as they continue to build data centers. Evil, Inc. doesn’t care because they don’t intend a lot of us to be here much longer, hence the words in Revelation as they unleash war, pestilence and famine. And that’s a part of what makes them Evil, Inc., not caring, aside from silent genocide.

Just to entertain other codes too, let’s look at one of the more widely known codes not associated with the KJV, the 49-letter sequence of the Pentateuch:

In the Hebrew text of the Torah, specifically within the first five books of Moses, a pattern involving a 49-letter interval is observed to spell the word “Torah” (תֹּורָה), represented by the letters TORH. In the books of Genesis and Exodus, starting from the first letter Tav (ת) in the opening verses, counting every 49th letter forward (right to left, as Hebrew is read) reveals the sequence Tav, Vav, Reish, Heh, spelling “Torah”. This pattern is repeated in Numbers and Deuteronomy, but in reverse order, spelling “HROT” (i.e., TORH backwards) using the same 49-letter interval. This 49-letter sequence is noted as 7 multiplied by 7, a number associated with divinity and perfection in biblical numerology. The pattern is absent in Leviticus when using the 49-letter interval, but instead, the name YHWH (יהוה) is found using a 7-letter interval in that book.

So YHWH is the center of the TORH, both ends pointing to the middle. That’s easy enough for men to have created themselves, even a few of the others found over time, and possibly without breaking other codes. But those are not English or the KJV. By the time all the books were compiled and the order established, it really shouldn’t be at all coherently coded in any form. It should be a jumbled mess with maybe a few random sequences that worked out.

This short with Chuck Missler is another example of Torah interpretation:

There are those who have proven Missler’s translation is incorrect, yet no doubt he was a devout man of God. I enjoy his presentations. This is a popular ‘code’ among Christians that would otherwise help solidify my argument but it is a false translation worth noting because of its popularity. Maybe somehow he’s still not wrong anyway. The next is undeniable though.

When God mobilized the Israelites into an army by tribes, the troops in formation surrounding the Levite priests formed a cross shape when seen from above.

These codes and mysteries bring the Word of God alive for those who seek a relationship with Christ. As I noted, these are only a few. If you find this sort of thing interesting—Truth Is Christ channel on YouTube. He also sells a printed version with far more than I’m including here.

There are also other codes to consider, like Isaac Newton having calculated Armageddon in 2060, and that’s the reason I and so many others keep saying to run to Jesus.

Even if The End isn’t tomorrow, that doesn’t mean many won’t drop along the way (it’s by design—think AgENDa 2030/2050) and there is a Hereafter that we have no say in. And there are shut spiritual gates that only open for those Jesus chooses it open for, regardless of how good we think we may have been. It’s easy to be like God’s enemies having grown up in the world they’ve crafted around us, so it’s about aligning in that cross formation and seeking the Son that God sent—The Savior.

And the fact that there is hope in an eternal life, even when our own so-called governments are committing silent genocide, is why we do this.

Nehemiah 8:10 “Then he said unto them, Go your way, eat the fat, and drink the sweet, and send portions unto them for whom nothing is prepared: for this day is holy unto our Lord: neither be ye sorry; for the joy of the LORD is your strength.” Psalms 73:26 “My flesh and my heart faileth: but God is the strength of my heart, and my portion for ever.”

(Not coded, just pointed. Adding each chapter and verse after saying that, both do equal 18 though. I did not plan that. Believe it or don’t.)

God wanted people to find these numbers and it’s pretty clear the KJV is the version of choice when not even half of these codes work with any other. It’s a little too convenient, and I’m confident even the best of the math wizards would have a hard time keeping up with the Mystery of God.