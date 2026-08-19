The “Mural for Peace” at the United Nations by artist Per Krohg in 1952.

In an unprecedented move, Melania Trump took The Don’s seat at the 80th meeting of the United Nations, but more noteworthy was the mural behind all the rhetoric of peace, security, safety and the future being blathered on about.

But before looking at that, it would seem we are in a rerun of The Truman Show, at least some of the highlights.

33rd degree Freemason, The Truman Show

“President Harry S. Truman was instrumental in founding the United Nations by ensuring the 1945 San Francisco Conference proceeded immediately after assuming office following Franklin D. Roosevelt's death. He ordered the conference to take place on April 12, 1945, delivered the opening message and closing address, and successfully negotiated Soviet participation to finalize the Charter.”

But this all started well before his time or the period we’re referring to here.

The League of Nations was established in 1919.

I would guess WW1 was a failed attempt at globalism (dominance) as was the League of Nations and much of it can be linked to the Zionist cause (“Judaism is Freemasonry”) and the recreation of Israel. As they were firing up Communism (Wall Street and the Bolshevik Revolution) the plans were in motion.

We also had a flu epidemic from 1918-1920. Wow. What a coincidence!

Germ warfare of WW1 and chemical companies were only precursors of Big Pharma snake oils and the Rockefeller AMA death salesmen. Pharmakeia means sorcery while doctors take their Hippocatic Oath in covenant to pagan gods such as Apollo. If they ‘accidentally’ let a lab specimen loose, propaganda was easier before the Internet.

C ertificate o f V accine ID 19 . A=1, I=9. 19=AI.

Vaccine! Not the illness but the Hegelian “solution”. And now people transmit in Bluetooth (another subtly named tech) and MAC addresses. The vaccinated dead still transmit signals.

Metropolis, 1927.

AI is expected to exceed us by 2028, but we are the “things” in the IoT. WBAN. Project Soul Catcher, the ultimate lockdown of a police state I doubt Orwell envisioned even with his own concept of thought police. They’re already Orwell’s version in the UK and elsewhere while arresting social media commenters for so-called “hate speech” and Holocaust denial. People expect mass roundups any day.

The 1920’s ended with a Great Depression and a dust bowl .

Great Resets, Great Depressions. Are we in a rerun? They don’t even try anymore.

I’d already mentioned how Naziesque (or ‘nazi-esque) the police state was becoming, both police (mainly as former military) and ICE thugs being IDF-trained, even inching closer to Noahide Law grafting onto our legal system. The $ynagogue.

This year we’re seeing a record El Niño while much of the world is already on fire and setting heat records while droughts worsen. This is the absolute worst year for many, while it’s really been several now, mostly post-COVID AI.

It’s not that we haven’t been through (seeming) worse. It’s that the controllers now have tools to possess us let alone dominate the populace. Apparently they work for $atan and EviL, Inc.

So is the fiery chaos all by design and weather manipulation, or an unforeseen consequence thereof? Many already see through the “land grabs” from fires obviously caused by directed energy weapon satellites—burning houses and melting cars while the trees (the fuel) are unburned—insurance companies and county permitters then making it more than difficult for a property owner to rebuild if they’re allowed back on their own property at all, if still alive.

All by design.

Aluminum from chemtrails no doubt helps the fires along (the main component of thermite) and it’s been shown that the many data centers are helping to heat things up as they consume enormous amounts of energy—creating “heat islands” in the atmosphere—while the public loses access to water.

All by design.

People laugh while the world burns—literally this time—not realizing it was all for an evil plan of supremacy and a phoenix rising from the ashes of a scorched earth.

HOLOCAUST derives from the Greek word holokauston, meaning "sacrifice by fire." The irony of that word usage is uncanny, but then not. The “victims” of roleplaying have turned it against us.

All by design.

So I guess before I lose people with the analysis I should mention storing up and prepping vs. hoarding as we look at a possible dust bowl in our future. If people were aware and able before the Depression they might have prepped more. The problem is most aren’t able anymore thanks to the skewed economy. It may not even matter but it’s still wise to do, even wiser if you are able help others out who can’t save. Proverbs says it’s wise to store up, just as Joseph stored before the famine in Egypt, but on the other hand Jesus warned against greed and hoarding on a personal level. Manna for thought.

Now for the analysis and more proof we are run by Luciferians (satanists).

The ashes that the phoenix is claimed to rise from in Krohg’s mural appear to be a shed skin , like a serpent, as if to say it’s the dragon underneath it reborn.

Do ashes look like that after you burn a chicken?

The phoenix is a symbol associated with sun gods, mainly the Egyptian Ra or Greek Apollo, obviously a symbol of death and rebirth. And things are really heating up. Even people who don’t normally buy into “conspiracies” admit the sun is different now, affects plants and animals differently as much as us. “Climate change.”

While the mural may naively represent humanity turning from evil to good in a post-War era of peace and prosperity, it’s a subtil-as-the-serpent metaphor of the dragon playing dove, like calling him Lucifer instead of Satan or “entity” or “alien” instead of demon. That is the essence of the U.N.’s role, to keep up appearances.

Peace? The war has never stopped. The war machine only got greedier and more manipulative even of allies in its insatiable bloodlust for “brave sacrifices”—in its quest to birth the old gods into a Novus Ordo Seclorum. Thy brother’s blood.

The USA has long played the “world police”, like Big Brother for a hidden hand, raping and pillaging on behalf of its puppetmasters while planting a flag on the moral high ground of Victimhood. Who better to host the world forum of ‘peace’, the U.N., on its Babylonian shores of hypocrisy?

Did Lucis Trust (formerly Lucifer Publishing Company ) inspire the work of Per Krohg, who claimed a Christian faith?

Just a little angel handing out good fruit. The bride is not wearing white.

Anyone connected enough to get their work displayed at the U.N. is adjacent to or in the Botherhood of hidden hands in some form, tool at least. Just like Truman.

Some early Christians appropriated the phoenix as a symbol for Christ’s resurrection (Krohg’s father’s name was Christian FWIW), but in Japan and China the phoenix is the female cohort of the dragon, symbolizing yin and yang. Clearly like dragons, giants, and great flood it’s a worldwide symbol and inherent part of the cultural history, and is actually a symbol of the serpent that the whole ancient world seemed fixated on like the ouroboros. The two go together.

The Lucis Trust is based on Theosophy, pooling all ancient occultism into one-stop shopping, not unlike Freemasons such as Manly P. Hall who distinctly outlines their exoteric version of the phoenix and what it means to the USA specifically.

“‘Hall posits that the Phoenix symbolizes the transmutation of base human nature into divine wisdom, aligning with ancient Mystery School teachings where the initiate is "twice-born." He further analyzes the Phoenix as a hidden symbol within the Great Seal of the United States , arguing that the Eagle masking the Phoenix on the dollar bill represents the current era's struggle with ego and tyranny, which must be overcome to achieve the "New Order of the Ages" or the Philosophic Empire .’”

And like (Palantir) Peter Thiel’s sold-out lectures on the Antichrist, the Luciferians including the Lucis Trust very much expect a messiah. Jesus won’t do.

He had things to say about Lucifer also.

Any association with a secret society on Krohg’s part is non-existent or well hidden, but we are often defined by the company we keep and it has clear occult symbolism just from the phoenix alone. It’s a Luciferian symbol of the dragon reborn.

The belief is that one day the dragon will return. Vikings sure thought so. Later they became the Reich, flying the same-old Roman bird (of Jupiter) that Hall claimed was actually a phoenix when the USA adopted it.

Similar to the Asian version, the 7-headed Canaanite sea dragon Lotan (male) is the equivalent of the Babylonian Tiamat (female), or Leviathan in the Bible. Does the phoenix represent her and her (their) return, even the 7-headed Beast of the sea in Revelation 13?

Just a reminder of all the 7-headed dragons and other interpretations.

Above the bride and groom inside the vesica piscis lens symbol (the Ouroboros birth canal of the goddess or divine feminine), many analyze it as Satan handing out forbidden fruit, and in that female-shaped context it reminds me of another, the Gregory the 13th Crest—and the origin of unlucky.

This is a birth metaphor. A woman travails in pain. Eggs abound. Oh, and there’s a dragon exiting the matron’s matrix. Revelation 12:9

What are dragons known for? Burning places to the dirt.

And a phoenix can’t rise without ashes, or at least shedding the burnt skin.

The vesica piscis symbolizes the birth through this union, the phoenix reborn like the Masonic ritual that mocks resurrection—a born-again ceremony—using the story of Hiram Abiff and a coffin.

It’s actually Osiris becoming Horus/Ra in their mock ritual, the son/sun, and they are both associated with the phoenix. Just replace the names in any sun-worshipping culture of pagans. In Egyptian mythology, the phoenix and Osiris/Ra are associated with the Bennu bird, a sacred heron, thus the arched neck.

The mural helps to confirm that the bird on the 1794 Flowing Hair Half Dollar was actually a phoenix as many believe, though claimed an eagle (with a neck problem obviously). Artistic license to shill?

We can revisit Lady Liberty later but she is also a Lucifer figure like Columbia.

Another type of Masonic phoenix:

The late River (Nile?) Phoenix. Hidden hand and the eye. His brother sure got famous after he died, busy little Masonic bee. Is he not merciful?

I’ll let the viewer sort this one-eyed phoenix-chicken out. “Every moving thing that liveth shall be meat for you; even as the green herb have I given you all things.” Genesis 9:3

The phoenix is the basic metaphor used for the return of the old gods rising from the underworld. Enter the Dragon.

I already established Osiris as being a nephilim giant, likely Gilgamesh if not Saturn or another famous titan. Osiris is the green god of the underworld. Most just say hell.

Just as our spirits live on beyond the body so did theirs. In spirit they are who the mystery priests call upon in Ars Goetia rituals, demonology using the Keys of Solomon.

And more ectoplasm than Slimer from Ghostbusters.

Hence the obelisk in major cities around the world, the fascination for it, the fixation.

So we can safely decode this as Luciferian without even bringing up the association of the Lucis Trust to the U.N. or the vision of Alice Bailey—and her plan to destroy Christianity—or the Arcane School still associated with the Trust. But it helps.

The U.N. openly associates itself with Luciferians, was founded on it.

This is the core value of Satanism!

This settles any hearsay about their beliefs in Satan/Lucifer or the fallen angels in general, though they conveniently never address the nephilim offspring—that little inconvenient reality that destroys the theory of evolution.

This is the founding publishing house that existed before the U.N. was created, and out of all the publishers or ideologues in the world they chose the Luciferians. Or was it created for the purpose?

The Lucis Trust was established in 1922, not long after the failure of the League of Nations, the logo of which used the pentagram symbol of Venus (Lucifer) the morning star, one of the Keys of Solomon. It’s the queen of “brand” recognition.

The corporate elite use it in hope of success and favor. In general stars are fallen angels, referred to as “luminaries”, but this is notably Venus-Lucifer.

Two masters can’t exist in the same house.

There is no Christ at the U.N. but there might be a false one in the near future.

This page isn’t available anymore. Go figure.

They do their part to dispense much of what the public generally believes about “new age” (Novus Ordo Seclorum) philosophy, which is roundabout Luciferian.

Bailey’s library of Luciferianism is a normal part of U.N. promotions.

For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine; but after their own lusts shall they heap to themselves teachers, having itching ears; 2 Timothy 4:3

Without getting into the Theosophic aspect of their Luciferian doctrine or explaining Alice Bailey’s relationship to Madame Blavatsky, Benjamin Creme or Maitreya and how it all converges, we’ll blanket it with Satanism. For all their talk of love, light, peace and harmony, in the end someone’s blood always gets spilled, often childrens’ as sacrificial kids. (Then they’ll probably claim the kid was victimizing them.)

Even in Bailey’s time, just after “parlour spiritism” was all the rage, they all knew that the phoenix must rise from the ashes, and that it might be their god of the underworld in the guise of an “ascended master” or Archon/Aeon by whatever name, angelic title or other. They’ve read Revelation 9.

But along with the rising of the phoenix is the new age Antichrist messiah that they’ve all been waiting for—Moshiach, Mahdi or Maitreya. Awe-inspiring, powerful, articulate, brilliant and charismatic until his piercing stare sends a chill down your 33 vertebrae. And they can clone one now if they find an intact mummy or somehow preserved DNA.

Mainly they just want someone who tells us what they want us to hear, and who we’ll all follow away from Christ, away from the truth. There can be only one.

The White Horse

And I saw, and behold a white horse: and he that sat on him had a bow; and a crown was given unto him: and he went forth conquering, and to conquer. Revelation 6:2

And since the creation of the U.N. they’ve done a great work of getting that horse back into the stall. The white represents the false light, of or before the Antichrist moshiach, conquering instead of bringing peace. The crown denotes his authority that none dare refuse. The world mafia. Murder. Death. Kill.

Krohg chose to only show one horse and not the color most see everyday. It is symbolic of peace, but that’s just the fairytale for the plebes.

The true light comes only after the world is blinded by the false one.

And I saw heaven opened, and behold a white horse; and he that sat upon him was called Faithful and True, and in righteousness he doth judge and make war. Revelation 19:11

Shiva, destroyer of worlds.

Meanwhile, back the ouroboros of CERN…

Shiva is an obvious connection to the phoenix, a story of fire, death and rebirth, but I have to bring attention to the demon dwarf Apasmara under his foot since we’re here.

While his hand sign is easily explained away as a Hindu mudra, it is the same as the “OK” (666) sign used by numerous Masonic celebrities, usually over the eye. I’ve discussed how it is a metaphor for the spiritual portal to the “other side” as it were. I couldn’t pass up pointing that out.

For those who have not seen already.

Anyway, the stomping of spiritual ignorance makes Shiva the good cop in that story, but he still destroys the world. He’s the reason we burn according to Hindus, friends of serpents. The ouroboros snake finally eats itself to death. While the Hindus added their own embellishments, it is describing the same event(s).

One is the false fire appearing Biblical. The other is the actual event. Wormwood.

But that is the statue CERN chose to plant in front of their ouroboros accelerator.

As an aside, Cernunnos, a horned god, is also a “dying god” like so many are whose myth revolves around the astrological and seasonal death and rebirth cycle, like a phoenix or Shiva. Most do.

Alice (top right) is a codename for Lucifer, not just a rabbit hole theme. It may also reference Revelation 9:11, an obviously ominous verse.

Many would argue that Apasmara and his kind spiritually arrived into our reality thanks to CERN and Shiva, who is also a sea god like Poseidon, or Leviathan.

Always charming their snakes.

Phoenix Rising, heating things up.

Many of these old ideas actually are spiritual metaphors manifested in the same context as Jesus being God in the flesh, invested of the Spirit. “As above, so below” is thought equivalent to:

And I will give unto thee the keys of the kingdom of heaven: and whatsoever thou shalt bind on earth shall be bound in heaven: and whatsoever thou shalt loose on earth shall be loosed in heaven. Matthew 16:19

The spirit is manifested in the flesh so that the unholy spirit of the dragon might enter into the Antichrist beast. It’s possession as opposed to devotion and friendship. Sounds about like our shadow government.

And the beast which I saw was like unto a leopard, and his feet were as the feet of a bear, and his mouth as the mouth of a lion: and the dragon gave him his power, and his seat, and great authority. Revelation 13:2

The Last Hurrah

The conditions for the Antichrist’s return have to be manufactured by said satanists. Very few really want to see the kind of clown world antics and policies we’re seeing now, but this plan and prophecy was a long time coming.

We didn’t ask and weren’t asked, but it’s not as simple as greedy robber barons and corrupt politicians clamping down in a desperate attempt to wrest control. They’ve had control a long time, maybe all along, thus don’t need to go this extra mile and kill us all. But showing their hand would’ve woken enough that we might actually have stopped them already, but not now. They’ve bred and acquired many sympathizers as well as devout followers.

They need to remove opposition, and now have the means via the military and intelligence agencies, so that they can have Bailey’s Externalization of the Hierarchy, though the Luciferian version of the Antichrist might not even be what they themselves expected. He won’t follow their rules or expectations.

But in order for it to fulfill, the phoenix rises from destruction—order from chaos—just like God allowed the roleplayers to believe they were in control of. Hard times become Tribulation while they mean to take everything from us until we’re desperate for a savior, any will do.

God does allow them what they want, but their Revelation 9:11 phoenix will no doubt disappoint their expectations.

For God hath put in their hearts to fulfil his will, and to agree, and give their kingdom unto the beast, until the words of God shall be fulfilled. Revelation 17:17

Jesus will return after the destruction and cleansing by fire of Wormwood, just as God promised—the new heaven and earth that Isaiah and John both saw, then Jesus descending. Starting over is the only way to fix humanity and rid it of the spiritual disease that has existed since Adam, Eve, Cain and Abel.

The spirits must be dealt with and cast into the fire where all garbage is burned, but it will hurt us too.

So in a way the phoenix does represent Jesus, because aside from the little phoenixes he saves he would be the only one to walk away from the fire. And there would be ashes. And sackcloth. And Lamentations for humanity.

All Jesus wanted was to reconcile us to the Father. We all need to repent of Babylon before we’re cast down with them, and if you do store up for a dust bowl then make sure to keep enough to help others who weren’t able to.

We only got through the Depression because of God and kindness, and only get to Heaven the same way.