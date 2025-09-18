⦿ XO Does Not Mean Hugs ‘n Kisses ⦿

Tonight, on the 666 channel...

This is what some feel could potentially represent the Mark of the Beast, with reason.

The X in O is symbolic of the male-female union like about all else related to pagan fertility ritual and symbolism. Again, the mystery schools created language and carefully plotted the numerical sequence of letters (symbols). The ‘X’ is used ubiquitously now — Xfinity, XbOx, OSX, FOX/FX, Yale Skull & Bones (322=66), the swastika and numerous other examples. Just as the hexagram is 2 pyramids, male and female, so is the X. The OX (or bull of Baal, El, Osiris, etc.) equals 66, thought related to the qlippoth husks of evil (black goo?), but like many symbols may have the dual meaning of both blessing and curse depending on its usage. But then the road to hell is paved with blessed intentions they say.

Like a lightning strike (the Church of Satan and SS logo), it’s the male climax and burst of energy in the O, the O representing the cycle of life, wheel of time and the Ouroboros as well as the (spiritual) portal we all arrived in this life through. Most of us anyway. Some arrived here through the Other Orifice apparently. You can tell by what comes out of their ‘face’. Whatever keeps them running.

The trio of Osiris, Isis and Horus represents the XO completely. As shown, X is Osiris Risen, and when this ritual of X meeting O happens, little Apollo Horus is supposed to pop out like a stripper from a giant birthday cake (fitting for them). But this is more akin to Rosemary’s Baby or the scene of the witch giving birth to a demon in Game of Thrones, of which I’m unfortunately aware. It’s like the Weeknd ritual, all rolled into one.

The 2012 Stupidbowl halftime show. You know the Masonic NFL is scripted, right?

When they are on stage showing us their Babylonian dance moves—some of them literal—they are actually acting out part of a ritual and why in that same performance Madonna was making the VV 66 hand sign of the Great Whore of Babalon.

Very Nord Roman too! They don’t like being marginalized.

She’s also the red woman, because she’s covered in the blood of the innocent.

An obvious mockery. They’re their own personal Jesus they believe.

There’s always a red woman hanging around waiting to distract someone, Neo.

She’s your Venus, she’s your Isis, and no let’s not start singing that song. She is all those goddesses I’ve mentioned and most I haven’t, the magna mater alien hive mother who would see us as a borg One of Us. And she can easily turn a man to viscous goo (some maybe black).

⦿ X the Male Power Symbol ⦿

The X brings to mind Elon Musk for many. The X and cross are considered male power symbols like the dot in the circle that the Egyptians used, or like the ‘eye’ on Saturn. That’s one reason he uses it repeatedly. It’s an occult good luck charm but is also the other half of the XO equation of sex=life as well as sex=death (one of their main fixations). The cosmic egg must be fertilized.

Musk partying with a ring elf, and maybe a Black Nobility Guelph or two.

Was it all part of the show?

His mother Maye Musk with the obligatory old-one-eye symbolism and the 666 spiral “portal”. You mean a top billionaire is in The Club!? No way.

I’m getting a Star Trek Borg hivemother vibe here. Many will see horns.

Elon’s Halloween costume, Iron Man Baphomet but called “Devil’s Champion”.

Do we really need to comment on any of those images except maybe for the Borg part where Musk wants neural lace in everyone the way Bill Gates wants vaccines in everyone? Not that an implant is necessary now that they have smart dust and graphene oxide among other nanotechnology, but it’s good for business like electric cars for an already taxed power grid.

I think they plan a future where that might be feasible for a select few, not the rest of us. Much of it is for show as they rape resources and cause a larger “carbon footprint” just to make them than the cars themselves solve the problem of. We all know they recharge from a grid often run on coal or wood. It’s a scam while they build bunkers and are ready for the worst, planning a future without most of us in it.

A part of why they do these rituals revolves around that fact. X in O can mean death like a peace logo (Nordic death rune) means life when inverted. I imagine it does when they’re raising their Horus-Osiris with an obelisk. NOS. SOS.

There is one in the middle of St. Peter’s square, with fallen angels, or former giants (like the football team), overlooking. Could the X be on top of the O?

Overlooking the fertility obelisk at St. Peter’s, very similar in design to the Washington Monument in DC. See Owls of DC .

One thing many won’t catch from the Kaaba montage is the “serpent seed” depicted by the Church, Gregory the 13th’s. Was he saying they’re the children of the dragon like King Charles claimed to be related to Vlad Dracul and thus the Order of the Dragon? It’s also hinted at by the Paul VI Audience Hall in following images. Speaking of Rosemary’s Lizard…

Those are eggs, she’s in labor giving birth. The wives the fallen chose.

Is she giving birth to what amounts to a child of Amaru or Quetzalcoatl, the feathered (winged) serpent equivalent? Amaruca was his home, and thus Indian Jones had to sail over fast as possible with a Manifest Destiny to claim the Western narrative.

I know a lot are thinking shapeshifters, snake eyes and lizard people, but I’m not a follower of David Icke and I would guess some of the phenomena being observed is literally demonic as a result of the aforementioned rituals. The demons are at the other end of their hexagram going, “Can you hear me now? Goooood. Now here’s what we need to do…”

But since I bring this up, it is a physical element and probably from the underworld caves below or more hybrid experimentation. Both Peru (location of the Nazca Lines) and Vietnam have cave systems that some of the locals swear are inhabited by lizard people. If you’ve ever watched even a little of The Why Files like me, “lizzid people” comes up in just about every conspiracy imaginable. There is something physical to this as well.

And just in case we weren’t entirely sure it was a lizard or not. Paul 6 Hall.

In and out, the Hall has a subtle serpent theme, scales and all.

And here we have “The Resurrection” inside. Speaking of Rosemary’s Lizards. What the Revelation 9:11 is that?!

It’s a fertility ritual on display after Babalon and the XO were climaxed. Whether that’s happened already in the spiritual or is a future physical event is anyone’s guess. Novus Ordo Seclorum, Ordo Ab Chao. The Golden Age of Horus.

As I’ve said or shown, they believe they are gods (Olympians), taken in by the same one-liner that Eve gullibly fell for. Be your own Jesus. It’s true Jesus did say we were gods—meaning as the angels of heaven in the hereafter—just as written in Psalms. He also meant more by it, as having faith enough to move mountains, being together with and for God—for others—but the Kabaal took it to the next level like the Nimrods and Pinheads they are. But someone had to play the part of being thrown in a furnace at the thrilling conclusion.

Psalms 82:6 “I have said, Ye are gods; and all of you are children of the most High.” John 10:34 “Jesus answered them, Is it not written in your law, I said, Ye are gods?”

And that is the essence of the NOS, SOS and what the meaning is behind their symbolism and intentions, and promoting the wanton abandon of redemption through sin the entire way to bolster their rituals with mass “sex magick”—and to unwittingly be “one of them, one of them”. When everyone is in thrall to their Beast machine, they won’t have to ask anymore.

I don’t know if I need to continue this series any further except to show pictures of questionable lizard-eyed people in media, videos even, but you’ve either seen or you get the idea. Thanks for bearing with my long presentation and I hope I didn’t repeat my other material too much. I hope you got a laugh or two in these horrific times.

Prayers! We all need them. And if you don’t see why you should be trying to make contact with Jesus and repent by now—their sworn enemy—I think a whole lot will soon enough, but hopefully it won’t be too late to make that decision while you still have your own mind or are still in your own shell to work that out. God Bless.

2 Peter 3:7 “But the heavens and the earth, which are now, by the same word are kept in store, reserved unto fire against the day of judgment and perdition of ungodly men. 8 But, beloved, be not ignorant of this one thing, that one day is with the Lord as a thousand years, and a thousand years as one day. 9 The Lord is not slack concerning his promise, as some men count slackness; but is longsuffering to us-ward, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance. 10 But the day of the Lord will come as a thief in the night; in the which the heavens shall pass away with a great noise, and the elements shall melt with fervent heat, the earth also and the works that are therein shall be burned up.” Revelation 18:23 “And the light of a candle shall shine no more at all in thee; and the voice of the bridegroom and of the bride shall be heard no more at all in thee: for thy merchants were the great men of the earth; for by thy sorceries were all nations deceived.”

I’m as surprised as you are by Part 10 : ⦿ The 13 Days of Xmas and Baal ⦿