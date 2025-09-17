This montage only partially shows how it’s an altar of evil though it says a lot.

Saturnday is the black sabbath for the Synagogue of Satan—CLICK TO ENLARGE

An occult pagan ritual—an inversion of God—takes place every ‘Weeknd’ (weakened): Friggday (Venus), Saturn-day and Sun-day, while each Abrahamic branch takes its consecutive turn in worship service. The weekdays for other pagan gods have their own ritual observances in the occult world, but Rome the Reich usurped the Sabbath in the name of Saturn, and held Sunday for the sun god (even black sun). It’s paganism and satanism hiding in plain sight as well as a form of fertility ritual, partly admitted through the poem that the phrase Novus Ordo Seclorum is derived from.

Everything Ha-Satan—a title meaning ”adversary” or “accuser”—is about usurping God’s throne, His people (temple within) and all of creation. Infiltrating, paralleling and corrupting Abrahamic religions would be a given, though I’m sure many would see this more as proof that the mystery priesthood of the occult elite had themselves created religion in order to control the masses—govern-mental, govern mind \G/.

For the dark side, there is no true separation of church and state while they initiate war, pestilence and plague to depopulate—”our brave sacrifice.” But to make this simple, this is why Saturn (Satan) has a black cube as I’m sure some are aware:

More about this later.

We can plainly see from the montage’s symbolism that there are some dark origins, idolatry that never had a place in the heart of anyone worshipping God if we’re following His Commandments. So what’s it doing there?

⦿ Proving the Kaaba $aturn Cube ⦿

For comparative purposes only, not an assertion! Unsure of source. The meteorite is worth noting here and the legend behind the Kaaba stone.

I’ve tried finding the book the above scan came from (if you know, please comment). While the cube association is asserted with Cybele the magna mater, the etymologies are still debated. The Phrygian (red elf hat) cult of Cybele called her Matar Kubileya or Kubeleya, meaning "Kubeleya Mother" or possibly "Mountain Mother".

The link of ancient mother goddesses from the southern Arabian peninsula to Sumeria seems tenuous at best while the various empires of the Persian region, including Rome, never seemed to include the peninsula where Mecca is (see links), though we can be confident that they all originated in Sumeria. No one wanted the Arabian desert but the natives (or maybe it was “cursed”), but it should be obvious that coastal trading as well as conquering happened, and thus influences were spread during the time of the Kaaba’s origin. But the most important aspect is that from “scholarly analysis” it’s believed that Mecca didn’t exist as a city until the rise of Islam. It was “founded” on an ancient site of pagan worship.

(Sumeria . Egypt . Babylon . Scythia . Persia . Rome)

We can still show one very important link to Saturn though the Kaaba may appear derived from a background of goddess worship. But I think the giant vesica piscis attached to the cube being worshipped by Muslims should be obvious enough of the female imagery, particularly given the triple-goddess background of the pre-Islamic world. To address the montage somewhat, Venus (astrological archetype for about all the goddesses) and Lucifer have been conflated as the morning star, Helel ben Shahar, though it’s a generic title even applied to Jesus:

Revelation 2:28 “And I will give him the morning star.” Revelation 22:16 “I Jesus have sent mine angel to testify unto you these things in the churches. I am the root and the offspring of David, and the bright and morning star.”

It would appear to have nothing at all to do with Saturn or Satan, and there is the possibility that it did originate with Kubaba or a similar goddess, even an antediluvian one. But it’s also worth noting that most all goddesses were the consort, sibling or progeny of a male godhead. The “cosmic egg” of the madonna (divine feminine) must be ‘fertilized’ in ritual by a male. In the Egyptian ‘trinity’ of Osiris-Isis-Horus the god in question is her sibling (green lord of the underworld no less), like much of inbred royalty while keeping the bloodline ‘pure’ is of utmost importance, to the point of incest. And royalty is in every ancient culture—children of the gods until they pretended to represent the Most High God in later centuries. The Kaaba is now supposedly in reverence to Allah, the male godhead. So which is it? Or is it both?

The narrative from Britannica and likely everywhere else:

The early history of the Kaaba is not well known, but it is certain that in the period before the rise of Islam it was a polytheist sanctuary and was a site of pilgrimage for people throughout the Arabian Peninsula. The Qurʾān says of Abraham and Ishmael that they “raised the foundations” of the Kaaba. The exact sense is ambiguous, but many Muslims have interpreted the phrase to mean that they rebuilt a shrine first erected by Adam of which only the foundations still existed.

While it’s possible Abraham had traveled to the southern Arabian peninsula as at least Genesis 20 may support, there is no exact mention or that Adam had been anywhere near the area of Mecca. But the pagan gods worshipped there are interesting.

Before Islam, the Kaaba—whatever its exact structure—housed numerous gods and likely demigods. The most prominent of all was Hubal (‘hu bel’ meaning ‘he is Baal’), who was considered the principal idol of Mecca and was placed inside the Kaaba, possibly above the dry well where votive offerings were thrown.

Yet another horned god.

BAAL — a deity of human sacrifice associated with Saturn most clearly as Baal Hammon. Now we’re getting closer to the truth. Baal is a child of El, also associated with Saturn, particularly in the occult world. El has also been conflated with YHWH in those occult circles, but that was likely from when wayward Israelites took up with the neighbors’ version of God, another golden calf for the bull god of Saturn.

Judges 2:13 “And they forsook the LORD, and served Baal and Ashtaroth.” Judges 6:31 “And Joash said unto all that stood against him, Will ye plead for Baal? will ye save him? he that will plead for him, let him be put to death whilst it is yet morning: if he be a god, let him plead for himself, because one hath cast down his altar.” Jeremiah 19:5 “They have built also the high places of Baal, to burn their sons with fire for burnt offerings unto Baal, which I commanded not, nor spake it, neither came it into my mind:”

Is the Kaaba an altar of Baal that may have been used for rituals of human sacrifice? A Brave browser search summary with addendums in brackets:

The Kaaba is said to have contained 360 idols, representing various deities from different tribes, with the number potentially symbolizing the days of the year. Among the major deities worshipped at the Kaaba were al-Lat, al-Uzza, and Manat, who were collectively known as the "Daughters of Allah" in pre-Islamic Mecca. Al-Lat was associated with fertility and war, and her cult was widespread, particularly among the Quraysh and the Nabataeans. Al-Uzza was a goddess associated with might, protection, and love, equated with the Greek goddess Aphrodite [Venus], and was especially important to the Quraysh. Manat was the goddess of destiny, often depicted as a black stone, and was venerated on the road between Mecca and Medina. Other deities associated with the Kaaba included Dhat-Anwat, a tree deity whose cult was significant to the Quraysh, and various other gods and goddesses from the broader Arabian pantheon, such as Atarsamain [‘morning star of heaven’] and Suwa’.”

I emphasized the Quraysh because they were the ruling family of Mecca (more soon), the caretakers of the Kaaba and had rebuilt it around 608 AD. The Quraysh actually resisted Muhammad and monotheism. They didn’t want to give up their idolatry, and likely not their maiden-mother-crone triad—that is still there obviously—but Muhammad supposedly cleansed it of the idols and claimed it “in the name of Allah”.

Obviously Manat is of interest being depicted as the black stone. When Muslims march by like a ring of Saturn, that’s who they’re kissing and venerating as they go by. Manat would be the waning moon (crone) figure to the black sun, and like Saturn who was known as Kronos (father time) to the Greeks, Manat is associated with time. The parallels may not be direct, but they are there. The point being that none of these pantheons are distinctly separate by culture, but are a lost one-world religion that’s difficult to explain amongst a host of pagan gods, children of supreme EviL™ (El 6).

It should go without saying that Baal is diametrically opposed to the Abrahamic trinity as is the human sacrifice. Like a haunted house, is the area of the Kaaba now cleansed by the prayers of Muhammad and good souls, or forever tainted?

Abraham disavowed the house gods (graven totem images) and ancestor (spirit) worship of his fathers, a worldwide shamanic practice and origin of the first few Commandments, so obviously he wouldn’t have built a pagan temple as his first shrine. Even assuming he or Adam had laid the foundation where the Kaaba sits, it was clearly added onto and repurposed several times before becoming associated with Allah. Much like Catholicism, they dealt with their pagan populace by incorporating familiarity and drawing them into the “true faith.” The problem is that God strictly forbade false idolatry that Muslims and Catholics ought to be well aware of.

We could really dig into the texts to sort this out, at least eliminate some fallacies, but to be succinct, that backstory they purport is as fallacious as the bull god El’s (Saturn’s) excrement, also Moloch’s, and Baal’s, but I digress…

We can interpret the symbolism of the Kaaba incorporating both male and female pagan elements, a form of occult fertility ritual. Clearly, given all the worldwide cubes and companies named for it—BlackRock, Black Cube, Blackstone, etc.—it is a major occult symbol. Masonic Shriners are very reverent of Allah and his shrine, but is it really about Allah? And given montages like these below (not mine) it’s also apparent how much sacred geometry \G/ is part of the symbolism, and it’s been known as a Saturn cube for a very long time:

The cross is an important part of the symbol. Jesus defeated it with sacrifice.

There are interesting connections all around when you really start to look.

Pinhead from the movie Hellraiser, accessing hell via the cube puzzle. It was distinctly predicated on allusions to the cult of Saturn. That’s the puzzle!

Does Pinhead remind you of the Borg from Star Trek who traveled around in a black cube starship while absorbing entire species into their collective? It should. (Insert cultist chants of “One of us, one of us…”) And one thing to note about Pinhead, like Nimrod, the name is a connotation of stupidity. Trying to circumvent or take on God is pretty stupid, but the mystery priesthood is still trying to this day.

So thus far we have the Kaaba being a Saturn cube via Baal while the “queen of heaven” is worshipped alongside as the BlackStone. It may be in honor of Allah—as Muslims consider the Most High God—but in the same way the Catholic Church incorporates paganism, even the queen of heaven (“star of the sea”) as Mary while many sun gods are likened to the role of Jesus, son (sun) of God. This is how they hide the cult in plain sight. Even Judaism incorporates female aspects, but mainly from adopting what the neighboring “Joneses” were into from before BC Babylon.

Assuming the Kaaba is a Saturn cube in plain sight, Saturn is merely Satan’s planetary and astrological “manifestation” in the occult world. “As above, so below.” The ancients believed angels were luminaries (stars)—the “Sons of God” (suns)—and no doubt that is where the association started. They had a good reason for believing that.

But stripping away all the sacred geometry (God’s toolbox including 6’s), what is the big deal about the cube really?

⦿ ✟ Usurpation ✟ ⦿

Revelation 3:12 “Him that overcometh will I make a pillar in the temple of my God, and he shall go no more out: and I will write upon him the name of my God, and the name of the city of my God, which is new Jerusalem, which cometh down out of heaven from my God: and I will write upon him my new name.” Revelation 21:1 “And I saw a new heaven and a new earth: for the first heaven and the first earth were passed away; and there was no more sea. 2 And I John saw the holy city, new Jerusalem, coming down from God out of heaven, prepared as a bride adorned for her husband.”

The creator of the above image forgot that when New Jerusalem—a golden cube 1,400 estimated miles on each side—comes down out of heaven that she, “daughter Jerusalem”, would arrive on a completely new earth with a new sky (1st heaven). There will be no mount for the Temple to sit upon most likely. Events leading up to the Second Coming of Christ have the mountains and all else being moved out of their places first. An extinction level event happens with war among survivors, and that’s after lesser catastrophes and calamities that only seem a rough period.

Revelation 6:14 “And the heaven departed as a scroll when it is rolled together; and every mountain and island were moved out of their places.”

I had a long tangent about the events of Revelation involving Wormwood, even counterarguing preterism, but I’ll save that for later. But that’s really all the black cube is about, an inversion of the New Jerusalem, though like the cross it would also seem an occult symbol to be conquered through Jesus’ sacrifice and God’s will. The simplest explanations…for all the 6’s and sacred geometry \G/ overcomplicating it.

This may not seem mindblowing for most while many were already aware, but there is a connected inversion or two coming up later that might.

Next is Part 2 : ⦿ Judaism and the Sin-agogue of Satan⦿