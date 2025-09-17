⦿ The heXagram ⦿

Bring the top of the X down over the other and you have the Masonic emblem as well as an unfinished hexagram. One is symbolic of the other, one of Solomon’s Keys.

The hexagram is associated with various occult and mystical traditions, often linked to the summoning of demons or spirits. In some interpretations, particularly within certain occult circles, the hexagram is described as a "Demon Trap" when drawn within a protective circle, used by witches to conjure demons from the underworld. The belief is that by drawing a nine-foot circle on the ground and placing a hexagram inside, a witch can force a demon to appear and serve her, provided she remains within the circle. This concept is tied to the broader idea of the Seal of Solomon, a legendary magical signet ring attributed to King Solomon, which was said to grant him power over demons and jinn. The hexagram is one of the forms associated with this seal, which was used in medieval and Renaissance-era occultism, alchemy, and ceremonial magic.

One RING to rule them all and Saturn is the Lord of the Rings, bound in darkness.

The hexagram is an ubiquitous symbol worldwide, and clearly did not develop in Israel. They’re everywhere in Armenia, land of aryan caucazoids (CaucaSUS)—very “sus”—and there is also the question of what Jews were sent where during the reigns of Nebuchadnezzar and others. Persians are also Aryans—Hitler was as chummy with Iran as the Vatican (Reich)—and thus share similar occult symbolism. Quite a lot of intermingling has gone on since Babylon and particularly through the Kardashian (Armenian) Khazarian bloodlines that married into many crowns. Many became crypto-Ashke’nazi. Some just are... It has become the Jewish symbol.

Armenian sun symbol with central wheel of time/life, what the swastika is.

Like magna mater, there is the Mary Magdala stone with mandala. It’s all part of God’s toolbox, and no one was asking Him to borrow them.

You can see it’s in Hindu mandalas, wheel of life and other esoteric systems. 6 spokes are reflective of all the 6’s associated with man—6 protons, 6 neutrons, 6 electrons of Carbon-12, created by God on the 6th day, etc. While only a symbol and not necessarily evil, think of it as one of the earliest telephone systems, but where the only ones using the same service are spirits. You’re more likely to have a demon answer, and shamans and priests learned this long ago. That’s why those totems were created.

It wasn’t long before the birth of Sabbatai Zevi (see Part 2) that the hexagram came into fashion within Judaism, some unknown time in the 1500’s. It was then named the Star of David—a half-truth—but in reality it is a Seal of Solomon, David’s son, though many would also call this the Star of Remphan (Acts 7:43) or Moloch, Baal, etc. It directly relates to the art of goetia, or demonology, likely taught to Solomon in his later years by one or more of his 700 wives or 300 concubines from pagan nations. It’s a lesson in making women happy while pushing God’s patience to do it, very Samson of Solomon—a Bible motif.

The occult priesthood behind the unholy trinity adopted more than Kabbalah (Qab-alah), numerology (gematria) or astrology (mazzalot) from 6th century BC Babylon, they also integrated demonology (goetia) using the Keys of Solomon that are the pentagram and hexagram. It’s almost ironic that many “goats” on Jesus’ left have used goetia.

Ars Goetia written in the 1600’s describes 72 demons aiding the construction of Solomon’s Temple, being directed of the ring, and is reflected in the 72 stones of the pyramid on the Great Seal of the US dollar:

And if you connect the letters as a hexagram, you coincidentally get MASON as shown above. This is where someone interjects that there are no coincidences and everything is controlled from the top of the pyramid scheme downward.

Fr33masonry is predicated on the building of Solomon’s temple and the story of Hiram Abiff at entry level. Obviously liberties were taken with the Biblical account while there are two Hirams, the king and the craftsman. The craftsman Hiram is often referred to as Huram-Abi or Hiram Abi, who was sent by King Hiram of Tyre to assist Solomon with the Temple's construction.

1 Kings 5:1 “And Hiram king of Tyre sent his servants unto Solomon; for he had heard that they had anointed him king in the room of his father: for Hiram was ever a lover of David.”

The metaphor of Solomon’s temple is not about the physical application of esoteric construction per se—Cyclopean masonry for instance, also important to this subject—but the spiritual inner temple through the mind’s eye or “eye of Horus” seeking the Source of the true Self. This is likely the unspoken knowledge that the “kundalini” (seraph) serpent was offering Eve, a form of self-godhood and insight into the “other side”, and why it requires a secret society and isn’t just shared with everyone. By tying all secret societies together, the unholy trinity with occult (Masonic) auxiliary footsoldiers is the real story behind Plato’s The Republic.

Sorceror-kings. And those Keys of Solomon are what bind them all under the banner of Saturn. One ring to rule them all.

⦿h, eye understand now… (see what eye did there?)

This symbol may also represent the Ouroboros of the female, part of “sex magick”.

It should be noted that both Odin and Horus were maimed and lost an eye—another parallel between cult(ure)s—which may be the symbolism they’re actually trying to convey whether they’re aware or not. Several gods are known for losing eyes, such as Kubera the Hindu god of wealth, or having magical eyes in other legends. In Hittite mythology, the storm god Tarhunt lost both his eyes and heart to the serpent god Illuyanka (like Illuminati?). There is almost always a giant serpent (dragon) being fought, including by Baal.

It’s easy to dismiss as disparate mythologies, but they all stem from the same source material. Secret societies understood the esoteric meaning. Some of it is actually reflective of astrology like the constellation Draco being by the pole star. As above, so below. $erpent on a pole like Nehushtan. $0$.

The Masonic form of gnosticism \G/ is the foundation of the New Age movement of self-godhood, unlocking the “god particle” of serpent energy (kundalini) within to be illuminated—the One-World Religion often referred to that many believe to be the religion of the Biblical Nimrod (original NWO) and even the antediluvian world. And that’s where these symbols originally came from. But behind the facade lurks the cult and they use the hexagram and pentagram, Solomon’s keys, to channel energy in their rituals. The “godself icon” shows a worldwide train of thought (bear with me):

Note the hexagram stars with the same pose at bottom right, and serpent.

We’re establishing a one-world religion of sorts through symbolism, dualistic like the twin pillars of Solomon’s temple and Freemasonry, the left or right paths.

Genesis 11:9 “Therefore is the name of it called Babel; because the LORD did there confound the language of all the earth: and from thence did the LORD scatter them abroad upon the face of all the earth.”

At top left is the Tree of Life—DNA?—for Satan Claws and his bag o’ goodies. Remember that for further installments.

MoM (magna ‘ouroboros’ mater) generally associated with Venus and sometimes Sirius. Hislop’s Semiramis included. The crown belies the Queen of Heaven.

This is just to note why baby Jesus above—Tammuz actually—has an energy pitchfork coming out of his head. The Church has been very sly incorporating paganism into Christianity. Catholic = ‘all’ or ‘universal’. C0EX1$T = pagan.

The hexagram and pentagram are integral parts of the New Age system of as-above-so-below “magick”, or Babylon USA and Israel wouldn’t use them on their flags (Logos, or Word of God) as prominent symbols. As other countries show, there is more than one way to draw a star, compass points for example. All symbols can be intended good or evil, but they just call it brand recognition and pretend it has nothing to do with anything occult or is of use. Yet they’re Solomon’s Keys. Sure.

A hexagram is two pyramids inverted (like heX) and overlaying, yet another male-female symbol. Aren’t they always? And there are always multiple interpretations to chase a tail from. Mind control is the cornerstone of any cult and they are no exception, but that’s also why it’s a part of the “sex magick” ritual. Energy.

Freemasonry is a continuation of the mystery priesthoods from Babylon and Egypt, and is a crypto-religion full of crypto-Jews, some actually Jewish. If they didn’t form it they conquered it. Just as most industries of the Hierarchy appear to be dominated by Jews, the Freemasons have a similar distribution of “chosen” folk. But not every Mason gets to be a star. Many have sacrificed (generally another) to be one.

Trump’s fallen vandalized star. Historically gods were stars—angels, or idols to be worshipped as the “host of heaven” (Deuteronomy 17:3).

Logos means Word of God. In this case it’s mostly Satanic brand recognition.

It’s more that entire cultures are being subverted from within than only the Abrahamic religions themselves as my first montage suggests. There may be few places in the world that don’t know those brands above while symbolism is a form of “lesser magic”, which is mostly just psychological manipulation. And the modern cult is the reason so many people have concluded, mostly through literal brainwashing via controlled media and academia, that religion was formed to control the masses with. And if they can’t dissuade you from it, they’ll direct you to the path of self-godhood: New Age, Novus Ordo Seclorum. Satan’s chosen. It’s true that evil men use religion to control, but that is not the origin of our beliefs behind them. But it is also true that the hexagram is directly related to the dark arts. Hiding religion hides them as well.

While most of their occult science is from Babylonian (Chaldean) and Egyptian priesthoods, Eastern mysticism was incorporated through the Templars (Baphomet) and similar orders via the Silk Road. It became Theosophical, even Catholic in a sense where the word means “all”—the one-world religion promoted by the unholy spirit of the Kabaal. As with Eve’s temptation, it’s a sweet fruit to be as God.

Matthew 7:17 “Even so every good tree bringeth forth good fruit; but a corrupt tree bringeth forth evil fruit.”

Theosophical Society. Also see Alice Bailey.

The Peace sign is actually a Nordic death rune. Might as well throw in witchcraft.

As shown from The History and Practice of Magic Vol. 1, the Talisman of Saturn and all the planetary talismans, while dependent upon spiritual intent, are seen as a charm and curse both. They reflect an astrological and numerological synchronicity taken very seriously by the occult elite—the tools and clockwork of the “Grand Architect” \G/ known as God to most of us. As above, so below. That’s why Presidents such as Ronald Reagan were known for keeping a “court astrologer” even if not a Mason.

The Kabaal doublespeaks, generally speaking in half-truths and projected inversions, and the hexagram as the Star of David is yet another. They just wanted to own it like all else, the Holy Land in particular.

The mystery schools are responsible for the language I’m using now, incorporating a numerology within the symbols, which makes things like this analysis of the Biblical “Number of the Beast” an amazing coincidence, especially reflecting back on the information about the Black Nobility families:

This leads some to believe the Antichrist will be the Madhi of Islam. There is also reason to assume John meant Emperor Nero with the number of the Beast.

If you read “SEX” backward in that image, you’re either a pervert or you have an exceptionally keen mind. I’m sure it’s the latter. Be that as it may, it’s an awful big coincidence if that’s all this is, one of thousands. Someone get a counter. But of particular note is the X symbol as crossed swords. (Yes, Musk will come up.)

Again, symbols are only a part of God’s tools and aren’t evil or strictly for malign purposes unless it’s the intention. Spiritual intention is everything. Compare it to a machine created for the deaf to hear, only to be used as a mind control device for torture and dominance—the main theme of my other articles and videos.

It’s only a HEXagram if it’s intended that way. And they do. I don’t need to go on a further rant about warmongering, subterfuge and conquest by cryptos do I?

Matthew 15:19 “For out of the heart proceed evil thoughts, murders, adulteries, fornications, thefts, false witness, blasphemies:”

