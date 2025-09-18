⦿ Saturn’s Golden Age, Novus Ordo Seclorum ⦿

All for the Synagogue of Satan to rule in a New Order of the Ages.

The term Novus Ordo Seclorum (New Order of the Ages)—herein abbreviated as NOS—is taken from the fourth poem of the Eclogues by the Roman poet Virgil, who obviously would’ve been working with Greek influence. The Cumaean Sybil prophecy predicts the return of a golden era or “new age”, the final age in the cycle of periods, that subtly implies the transition from the astrological Age of Pisces (Church Age) to the Age of Aquarius (New Age). Some in the past had interpreted it as the return of Jesus, but it’s actually the opposite with a golden boy star child, a nephilim Apollo as we’ll see.

The new age is underscored by a mass “spiritual awakening” (enlightenment) that many have been referring to for decades—peace, love and harmony, man (the hippy said). Gatekeepers of the mystery religions have been awaiting it for generations, but for them it’s not about peace (and neither is the V hand sign). It’s about power and control. Some might call it Project Soul Catcher.

Much of what is promoted as “new age”—crystals, yoga, focus on inner self, etc.—is part of the one-world (Luciferian) religion. “Blessed be.” It’s not an overtly Satanic movement in general, though we can certainly see it on stages (with horns), it’s more a self-godhood of feigned purity while pretending everyone is pointing at the same god. It’s the false inner light that has many building their own Jacob’s Ladder to heaven.

Apparently it was too expensive to buy a stairway to heaven back then.

Even the ones on the right in the image below are often fooled while the Church has coexisted with paganism since before Constantine. The ancient Israelites did too.

⦿ The Money Pittance ⦿

The term NOS is mainly known from the back of the U.$. dollar, a currency loaded with sigils and symbols. The Kabaal prefer we carry them everywhere, greedy for it, not that a digital currency would alleviate that problem. I think most of us would attribute money as being a primary factor in most murders, if sometimes indirectly, while it is known as the “root of all evil” and $atan’s calling card to some. As the root of all evil, Jesus didn’t think the poor were blessed only for being penniless. He knows what it does to people—besides tax the same dollar 666 thousand times in usury.

Luke 6:20 “And he lifted up his eyes on his disciples, and said, Blessed be ye poor: for yours is the kingdom of God.”

The Kabaal ‘nazis already have a sort of ‘deutschmark of the beast’, but when the real deal comes along it will most definitely have some form of sigil about it whether a Google tattoo or other—possibly X in O (Skull & Bones) as I’ve shown before and will again. It wasn’t just the barcode 666 causing scares decades ago (they love teasing us), there was also the M.A.R.C. of the B.E.A.S.T. which has improved exponentially since 1997 while we now have nanotechnology and AI:

Revelation 17:17 “For God hath put in their hearts to fulfil his will, and to agree, and give their kingdom unto the beast, until the words of God shall be fulfilled.” Revelation 20:4 “And I saw thrones, and they sat upon them, and judgment was given unto them: and I saw the souls of them that were beheaded for the witness of Jesus, and for the word of God, and which had not worshipped the beast, neither his image, neither had received his mark upon their foreheads, or in their hands; and they lived and reigned with Christ a thousand years.”

The \G/ masons never miss a chance to use a catchy acronym or to be blasphemous. This is where a segue into digital ID’s, social credit, and military-homeland security AI servers that link to satellites and towers becomes more of a discussion of mind control. It’s beyond 1984 or Brave New World but not the point for this segment, though it’s worth noting that we are the currency of the future, our “data”—WBAN, the Body Area Network (search “Personal Area Network”, see graphic). The Matrix.

But back to the dollar, there are some interesting interpretations of the $ymbolism by former satanists and others:

13 is Jesus and his disciples, and inverted is a witches coven. Blessing or curse. Most interesting is the use of webbing around the edges, ensnared by the evil.

Are these the ‘gods’ they think are coming down from heaven? Doubtful.

That alien dollar seems a stretch but if you squint it does appear like one, and it’s particularly coincidental that the illuminated 13 stars that form a hexagram are where a pineal gland or “3rd eye”, the mind’s eye, would be—another association of the 6’s of man, the 13th being perfection. Everything seems to come back to the grey morlocks, whatever they are, but I leave it to the reader to decide if it’s just pareidolia.

Let’s step back and look at who is providing the currency of EviL, Inc. SOS. The intention is a golden age, but in considering the overarching agendas of the Kabaal through the (one-)World Economic Forum and similar round table groups we never voted for, it’s obvious the golden age doesn’t include anyone not invested in their Beast system. But for those that are, as in the poem, the conjured image (preconceived notion) is that they would live freely, comfortably and peacefully in the new Golden Age of the nephilim sun (son) god Apollo’s return—conjuring images of lying back on couches and eating or being fed grapes. But in the now it would seem more a transhumanist’s dream of a digital singularity of enlightenment. “One of us…”

And while NOS might appear strictly a Freemason adage, maybe with enough Latin overtones to make it seem more Club of Rome, there are the SOS cryptos of the unholy trinity still waiting for the return of their messiah as well, and it’s their money with all the sigils. Sometimes they just like seeing their big, unelected faces on it.

This shows that the Rothschilds bought Israel and put the stamp on it, not Rome, though Rome assuredly plays its part through the UN and Club thereof.

⦿ “ Thine Own Apollo Reigns” ⦿

In the poem we can construe the “new generation” of heaven coming down to mean spirits into new births or even the angels, the gods themselves in their sky chariots, but clearly the golden child Apollo is birthed into the world, a counterfeit Jesus, the Antichrist if we’re following what the poem conveys.

2 Thessalonians 2:3 “Let no man deceive you by any means: for that day shall not come, except there come a falling away first, and that man of sin be revealed, the son of perdition; 4 Who opposeth and exalteth himself above all that is called God, or that is worshipped; so that he as God sitteth in the temple of God, shewing himself that he is God.”

But what if Apollo is the Islamic Mahdi and not another Sabbatai Zevi or Pope? In many opinions there is no greater opposite of Christ, and it’s a strange coincidence that the colors of Islamic national flags can be matched with the 4 Horsemen of the Apocalypse. I shouldn’t have to remind about the current Temple Mount.

In the Dune series he’s known as Muad'Dib, a borrowed term for a savior. And much like the book The Lord of the Rings (Saturn), Dune is another must-read to Satanists. And then we have the XES 666 shown earlier. No matter who’s messiah, it’s really all of the above in the unholy trinity. That’s why they coexist while Islam is often being given promotion and center stage, defended indignantly while it’s okay to trash Jesus in most circumstances. A Mahdi is certainly a possibility to entertain, but in any case no doubt it would be the Antichrist to make all faiths “coexist” with signs and wonders while claiming peace and safety for all.

Let’s not forget the creepy Denver Airport, a subject all its own. Here the little Aryan boy beats his sword into a plowshare to the wonder of the other children.

1 Thessalonians 5:3 “For when they shall say, Peace and safety; then sudden destruction cometh upon them, as travail upon a woman with child; and they shall not escape.”

⦿ The Angels of Heaven Coming Down ⦿

Psalms 68:17 “The chariots of God are twenty thousand, even thousands of angels: the Lord is among them, as in Sinai, in the holy place.”

An angel of light—Lucifer—bright as the sun and equated as such.

The godly chariot has been equated with aliens and UFO’s from outer space, most often thought to be the Sumerian Anunnaki (sons of Anu, sons of God) or some connection made on Ancient Aliens. But from similarities in world cultures and religions—mostly mythological, though there is always some shred of truth in legend—we can reduce the old gods to being one and the same as the fallen angels (Satan) of the Torah and Bible (also Books of Jasher, Jubilees and Giants), Iblis of the Quran or the Watchers in the Book of Enoch.

Putting the cyclops in Cyclopean Masonry

The sons of God were punished for their transgressions—a story smacking of Prometheus. They were spiritually bound in the underworld (2 Peter 2:4, Jude 1:6 and 1 Enoch 10:4) just as the “chariots of the [sun] gods” descend into the underworld daily in many legends and how gods such as Osiris arrive at being lords of the underworld. Angels are beings of light (lucifer) and conflated with the sun and stars as gods. They fell. They were punished for providing occult insight (illumination) as much as genome tampering in prehistory. We’ll address that aspect soon.

Prometheus is not the original lesson of “play with fire, you get burned.”

The fallen angels were punished as is even inferred in apocryphal texts and secular mythology and folktales, let alone that the occult Keys of Solomon must always be drawn on the ground where every child, even an atheist, knows points to hell, though that may just be an oversimplification of the application of energies. It’s not just a Western cultural consciousness, it’s worldwide just as these legends can be shown as.

And while they may spiritually influence us as Satan has been said to since Job, the Watchers, like I believe the rest of us too for more reasons than NASA lies, cannot leave.

Luke 10:18 “And he said unto them, I beheld Satan as lightning fall from heaven.” Jude 1:6 “And the angels which kept not their first estate, but left their own habitation, he hath reserved in everlasting chains under darkness unto the judgment of the great day.” Job 1:7 “And the LORD said unto Satan, Whence comest thou? Then Satan answered the LORD, and said, From going to and fro in the earth, and from walking up and down in it.”

Notice Satan was walking up and down in it, not on it. Semantics though, right? Their angels already came down from heaven and never left.

⦿ A Child is Reborn ⦿

Legends of dragons, giants, a deluge and a pantheon of ‘star gods’ are ubiquitous worldwide and collectively create the subconscious ancient beliefs about these star gods from heaven. It’s the same story told differently worldwide. Crypto-gods, the gods of the NOS. The truth had to survive a world flood and generations of grapevine retelling, so no doubt there will be variations on a theme no matter how studious tribal lorekeepers were. It only takes one lazy and/or intoxicated storyteller, or their early demise, to alter the retelling indefinitely.

But now you see how the return of the old gods, mainly Apollo, is an inverted parallel of the Second Coming of Jesus. That is the NOS storyline. And if you didn’t catch it, NOS is SON backward. What are the odds?

And in the bizarro clown world they’ve been working hard to create, everything is being inverted particularly gender.

The ass-backwardness of Satanism—“Love is all, now where is a child sacrifice?”

Matthew 24:30 “And then shall appear the sign of the Son of man in heaven: and then shall all the tribes of the earth mourn, and they shall see the Son of man coming in the clouds of heaven with power and great glory.”

Apollo on his sun chariot like many other sun gods, even the maimed, one-eyed gods Horus and Odin, also inspiring Santa Claus and his sleigh (Odin).

And just to address the note at the bottom of the NOS montage, how do we know that Novus Ordo Seclorum had any meaning at all beyond the Great Seal? Because NASA used both Saturn and Apollo for the so-called “moonshot” in 1969 (69 sideways being the sign of Cancer), and NASA is as Masonic as all the astronauts on that “mission”. It wasn’t just faked, it was an Osiris rebirth, a phallic (obelisk) ritual. Osiris is lord of the underworld because he’s just another Saturn/Satan. Horus is just another Apollo.

This Masonic gesture is known as Osiris Risen, representing occult resurrection—like Skull & Bones fraternity initiates perform as do Master Masons playing Hiram Abiff—an intentional blasphemy, a “born again” inversion. It may as well be Baal Risen.

Is this form of ritual any different from traditional shamanic and Satanic forms?

In Thelemic (Aleister Crowley) philosophy, this New Age is the Aeon of Horus began in 1904 with the Book of the Law, often adhered to by many Satanists (most, all?), thus the “eye” montages that I and others show. This also fulfills the NOS messiah. Crowley, the self-proclaimed “Beast 666” had a lot greater impact on occultic thought than is generally considered. He was the Sabbatai Zevi of our era. “Do what thou wilt.”

Kabbalah and Thelema are as interchangeable for the Kabaal as Kundalini and Yoga. It all came from the same source originally, Satan. Addams Family Ties.

Marina is known for “spirit cooking” golems and cannibal cake parties for celebrities. Zelensky asked her to help with children’s schools.

While everyone was being sacrificed to the Coven-19 (or 13), no better time for a family portrait. This J.R. may not not have gotten shot, but he did pass in 2024 from undisclosed causes. And the NOS juggernaut picks up speed waiting for no one.

⦿ A False Messianic Return ⦿

Many are expecting a Project Blue Beam fake alien invasion, which doesn’t seem implausible given how much the government and media have been using UFOs (UAPs) for political distraction, while insiders have claimed it’s on the agenda. If any alien archons do appear, they will assuredly find those willing to worship them as Apollo or other. Much like Ancient Aliens often conveys, they could claim to have been the God that created us and they don’t have to be little grey morlocks or lizard people. If not an enemy then no doubt it would include the so-called “Pleiadians” to add that touch of familiarity and bonding, particularly endearing to Germanic people, mainly the NOS Nazis (NOSis?). \G/NOSis is a focal point of their order after all. Pun intended I guess.

But oddly enough, certain native American tribes, Klamath being at least one, claimed there was a race of white people who had lived on the continent before indians arrived (not so indigenous) while many tribes have detailed stories of giants. The Klamath lived alongside the ancient whites, trading and intermingling for some time before the benevolent white people packed up and said they would return one day, then left—a story smacking of the elves from Lord of the Rings. Coincidence..? There is a history of the elf (Guelph?) bloodline as well, the unholy grail as an aside. But what a surprise it was for those indians when the next white people to show up weren’t so nice. And those first whites are who many believe are the Pleiadians or some relation, another golden race destined to return. I’d be wary.

Satan was supposedly nice the first time he showed up too. But who’s to say, whoever shows up to play savior and messiah might well have a very draconian air about them, but that’s not what the poem is trying to convey.

The Nazis had Vril craft like this and others.

Next up: ⦿ Serpent Seed of the Gods : The Occult Bloodline of the NOS ⦿