Many old gods had allegedly mated with human women, or even giantesses (nephilim), to create demigods. Odin, Loki, Indra (India), Vishnu, Shiva, Zeus, Poseidon, Hermes, Viracocha, Bochica and many others of various world cultures. And according to Egyptian Pharaohs, as well as many monarchs throughout history, they were children of the gods themselves. This is assuredly the same sacred bloodline claimed by early Chinese emperors, members of the Ordo Draconis (Order of the Dragon) which includes British royalty, and most all ‘elite’ families using dragon heraldry. It equates to the ring or grail bloodlines guarded into incestuous inbreeding among those elite families. It’s not the bloodline of David and Jesus as has been claimed of the Merovingians among others. It’s the bloodline of Genesis 6:

1 “And it came to pass, when men began to multiply on the face of the earth, and daughters were born unto them, 2 That the sons of God saw the daughters of men that they were fair; and they took them wives of all which they chose. 3 And the LORD said, My spirit shall not always strive with man, for that he also is flesh: yet his days shall be an hundred and twenty years. 4 There were giants in the earth in those days; and also after that, when the sons of God came in unto the daughters of men, and they bare children to them, the same became mighty men which were of old, men of renown.”

Gilgamesh was described as a giant, and a merciless tyrant.

The Book of Giants found among the Dead Sea Scrolls names Gilgamesh as one of the antediluvian giants, also described as two-thirds god and one-third human in his Epic. Here he is with the “wildman” (Baphomet) Enkidu, and his kitty:

Gilgamesh \G/ has often been equated with Osiris, both being identified with the constellation Orion, while Osiris is distinctly the lord of the underworld and dead.

“What if I told you…”

There’s a comic irony hidden in that ‘meme’ above as it perrtains to Osiris in particular. His phallus is found all over the world and most notably in the Vatican, London and D.C. triumvirate cities as obelisks. Domes are wombs of Isis and associated goddesses. The Rotunda in D.C. is loaded with the imagery.

And as an aside, “ho ho ho” is not only shared with the Green Giant and Santa Claus, it comes from Satan’s entering line in morality plays of the 14-1500’s. The green part is because he’s undead like the ecto-blobbie in Ghostbusters.

And while giants may still seem fantasy for most, they can be shown to have existed with Smithsonian record among other proofs. It’s where the giants came from that’s specifically in reference to the NOS mystery priesthood Kabaal.

There are several TikTok and YouTube videos showing possible giants on hillsides and peaks, the scale unmistakeable, implying the return of the nephilim, but I won’t bother with those even though there is reason to think at least one or two might be real. There is also the story of the Kandahar giant in Afghanistan, corroborated by multiple servicemen if vaguely or briefly. What would the military do if they obtained ‘specimens’?

In 2003, a German-led archaeological expedition, led by Jorg Fassbinder of the Bavarian department of Historical Monuments, reported the discovery of what they believed to be the ancient city of Uruk near the Euphrates River in present-day Iraq, including a structure that could be the tomb of King Gilgamesh. The discovery was made using ground-penetrating radar and magnetic surveys, which revealed a large, sophisticated cityscape with canals, gardens, and fields matching descriptions in the Epic of Gilgamesh. Fassbinder stated he could not confirm the site as Gilgamesh's tomb with certainty but noted it bore a strong resemblance to the epic's description. The announcement of the discovery coincided with the start of the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq in March 2003. [Kabaal intelligence = Indiana Jones.]

In August 1999, during the Battle Mountain Complex Fire in Nevada, an anonymous government employee, reportedly a wildland firefighter, claimed that a large, injured creature resembling Bigfoot was found by a fire crew. The creature, described as approximately 7.5 feet tall with human-like features, severe burns over much of its body, and a mix of human and ape-like facial characteristics, was reportedly treated by a veterinarian and a physician on-site before being transported away in an unmarked vehicle. The witness stated that around 20 to 30 people were present and had been explicitly instructed not to speak about the incident, with threats of job loss and criminal charges if they did. The Bigfoot Field Research Organization (BFRO) received the report but was unable to verify the fire's existence initially, though later confirmation was obtained. The story has been widely regarded as likely a hoax by researchers and skeptics, with the BFRO ultimately writing it off as such, and no physical evidence, photographs, or further credible testimony has ever surfaced to substantiate the claim.

Many giant skeletons and skulls have been unearthed across the world. Like the Federal Reserve there is no end to the source material on this topic. It’s the origin of these giants that’s in question, not just the fact of large people having existed.

One common theme of mummified giants discovered as well as Biblical and historical descriptions—and this includes sasquatch wildman sightings—is red hair. The Biblical name Esau means red and he was quite hairy. Real redheads aren’t prone to body hair much, like blondes, a bit of a conundrum.

Genesis 25:25 “And the first came out red, all over like an hairy garment; and they called his name Esau.”

Somehow the giant gene survived the deluge that was meant to end the tainting by the fallen angels, the Anunnaki sons of God, many assuming the wife that Noah’s son Ham (“hot or burnt”—red?) had chosen carried the gene afterward—and notice that ham is the meat we’re not to eat—which became the cursed line of Canaan and Nimrod.

It’s often assumed Nimrod was a giant. He fit the “mighty man” role as dictator of the original NWO as well as having built the Tower of Babel, a Mason.

This is considered the lineage of the post-flood giants, but we might also consider that like the short mention of Nimrod in the Bible that a lot was left out, lifetimes of events. And maybe it’s better to omit. We tend to repeat more than learn from mistakes.

But why Canaan was cursed likely wasn’t because Ham literally saw his father naked, it was because he had relations with his own mother as has been argued by many. That would be more cause for being exiled and shunned.

Genesis 9:22 “And Ham, the father of Canaan, saw the nakedness of his father, and told his two brethren without.”

The incestuous union in theory would give birth to the Canaanites that sacrificed children and worshipped Saturn (El), the line of Canaan not Cain. That and their giant-kin among them, as well as the Philistines, being why God sent the Israelites to attack them (not an excuse for Jewish dominance as has been claimed—that’s SOS). And that would basically make Canaan inbred like much of modern royalty.

It all stems from here. Ham’s son Mizraim is the Hebrew word for Egypt.

It may be that Ham intended to further a lineage and not (only) for lust—why would he tell his brothers—though we could infer the devil got into him. In any case, giants did in fact survive the deluge regardless of how they appeared afterward.

God sent the Israelites (Joshua, David) to hunt down their remnant just as happened with the pre-American indians at Lovelock Cave. The Bible does not specify the flood as the means to wipe out the antediluvian giants, but it’s the consensus reason with much to support it. It only states that men were evil, breaking God’s heart that sin crept in to ruin creation:

Genesis 6:5 “And GOD saw that the wickedness of man was great in the earth, and that every imagination of the thoughts of his heart was only evil continually. 6 And it repented the LORD that he had made man on the earth, and it grieved him at his heart. 7 And the LORD said, I will destroy man whom I have created from the face of the earth; both man, and beast, and the creeping thing, and the fowls of the air; for it repenteth me that I have made them. 8 But Noah found grace in the eyes of the LORD.”

God floods the earth and all the giants die from it as well as the rest of humanity, saving Noah. The flood legend is also ubiquitous while it’s generally explained away as the ice age ending. Isaac Newton Vail had a better cover story. This is another aspect that has plenty of source material, but this is the hand of God with no other recourse to end the insanity of genome tampering by the ‘gods’ of the NOS first age.

Dating methods are always a best guess as with much of ‘science’.

At a time when giant bones and skulls were being unearthed across the USA and elsewhere, the Masons needed to quell it. It’s a top reason why their society is secret! The unsubstantiated theory of evolution—theory not fact—along with dinosaurs (most of which they fabricated) obscured giants into fantasy by the early 1900’s, and now we laugh at even entertaining the idea that giants were a part of our history. And the Kabaal can’t let that be public common knowledge because of that origin and how it relates to their Satanism and cult. Saturn’s ring is also a circle, like a witches’.

This is a short from a Kent Hovind presentation (that had been sped up):

In the 1800’s giants were almost as common knowledge as dinosaurs are today. Paul Bunyan is just one example of the grapevine story taken into the modern era. Maybe Babe wasn’t an ox but a triceratops. Who’s to say?

"The eyes of that species of extinct giants, whose bones fill the mounds of America, have gazed on Niagara, as ours do now.” — Abraham Lincoln, 1848

And it was from those “old gods” that the giant lineage emerged, however procreation happened. That part was never specified, though it’s assumed it was nothing like Jesus’ immaculate conception. In the Bible angels appear as men to Daniel, Lot and others, though some of the other angels are mindboggling in appearance. It’s assumed that the fallen angels took on human form.

1 Enoch 17:1 “And they took me to a place where they were like burning fire, and, when they wished, they made themselves look like men.” Hebrews 1:7 “And of the angels he saith, Who maketh his angels spirits, and his ministers a flame of fire.”

⦿ The Occult Side of Parenting ⦿

So how then did the offspring become giants? It’s a question that can’t be answered. A giant human wouldn’t call another giant a giant and neither would Moses if there wasn’t a distinction. Or did the fallen have a more spiritual method? However it happened, the fallen created children who would be looked on as gods themselves, whether only two-thirds or half, and like their parents equated with celestial bodies.

There are differences in pantheons of what god is associated with a particular planet (“wandering star”), and thus day of the week, but that is the basic framework and why it needed to be that way with Saturnday on the Sabbath. There were many fallen angels, 200 Watchers (eye) according to the Book of Enoch—assuming each taking a “wife” from among humanity. That’s a lot of giants who then bred as well.

On a side note we have almost 200 countries on earth for them to spiritually rule/fight over, with a few left over to oversee earth. What an amazing coincidence. There are 195 countries in the world, including 193 member states of the United Nations and 2 observer states: the Holy See and Palestine. The overseers of nations are often referred to as principalities.

Daniel 10:13 “But the prince of the kingdom of Persia withstood me one and twenty days: but, lo, [archangel] Michael, one of the chief princes, came to help me; and I remained there with the kings of Persia.” Ephesians 6:12 “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.” 1 Enoch 6:6 “And they were in all two hundred; who descended [in the days] of Jared on the summit of Mount Hermon, and they called it Mount Hermon, because they had sworn and bound themselves by mutual imprecations upon it.”

The Watchers (fallen angels) were said to have descended on Mt. Hermon, so named for the pact the angels made to perpetrate rebelling against God and mating with the hotties. And now the United Nations keeps a base overtop the sacrificial ritual site where ancestor—nephilim spirit—worship was performed, euphemistically called a “threshing floor” using clues from Semitic languages (see The Second Coming of Saturn). I included the zoom-in from Google.

“The Un un-Nazied the world forever.” — Idiocracy. Actually it was the opposite.

This is a strategic point between the nations since the Biblical era, now claimed by Israel in it’s quest for the Greater Israel Project. The SOS reunited with their father.

This may be one of the reasons the old gods were associated with mountains or the “high places”, mainly as it’s closer to the God of heaven as people perceive it. Coincidentally quite a lot of UFO sightings happen amongst mountain ranges while we could also include the so-called Nazca Runways that defy explanation.

The Nazca people built all those hillside artworks to impress someone in the sky, whoever it was. Much like the owl around the D.C. Capitol Building, the Washington Monument area and St. Peter’s at the Vatican, they’re meant to be seen from the sky (see my Owls of DC) and it’s pretty clear who they mean to see it (the Maid for one). They weren’t the only people in the world thinking upwardly, though the monkey figure does imply the universal symbol for the spiritual portal—a doorway between the physical and spiritual—much like the crossed keys of the Holy See mean the Gates of Heaven (gold) and Man (silver). Was this another Mt. Hermon, a “high place”?

Babylonian Inanna, AKA Lilith.

Not to leave out the seed of Cain often talked about along with the succubus Lilith from the Babylonian Talmud: Satan’s serpent has sex with Eve, producing Cain, or Lilith was Adam’s first wife in occult versions. The Talmud is a subject all its own of how the oral traditions of the elders superseded the Torah, made allowances for pedophilia, have rotten things to say about Jesus and Mary, and more. There’s no need to recount a fallacious tale. Babylon is where Rome and the Jews borrowed Chaldean occult mystery and incorporated it into the unholy trinity which culminated in Jesus branding them the $ynagogue of $atan through John’s Revelation. Jesus didn’t call them children of their father Satan for nothing, if only characteristically.

John 8:44 “Ye are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father ye will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar, and the father of it.”

Chaldeans (Rome) and the Jews together again—just like in the sad old days. Or did they ever grow apart? Either way they’ve turned the West into Greater Babylon of their shared, basically Aryan origin as shown from the maps in the first segment.

And as it is vaguely suggested in the original montage, and mentioned, there are those who purport the idea that Rome (or at least an underbelly) had everything to do with installing Muhammad to found Islam and rewrite the belief system of the Middle East. Perhaps we should say the Kabaal did it. SOS. Maybe that’s why Pope JP2 is kissing the Kabaal’s Koran, and why it’s sometimes spelled with a K when it’s Quran. They’re one big, happy occult family once they know the true origin of their “gods”.

And the unholy trinity underbelly of the Kabaal are all awaiting their nephilim messiah’s return, Osiris risen.

The return of their Horus (Osiris reborn) golden child could be a giant science project from specimens of Kandahar or Gilgamesh’s tomb. We can only assume a giant like Gilgamesh \G/ would have demanded worship as a child of “the gods” while most little people would be quick to bow once their warriors were dealt with even if they resisted. That video before helps to assert that.

This is the NOS SOS vision and something to consider, a nephil Antichrist. If the nephilim return we can only assume it will be a military project meant to deceive us into thinking they came from beyond the stars as it were. The chances of them originating under our feet, even the unexplored abyss, are far greater than the Star Trek seeding project they will no doubt perpetuate. Again, I don’t believe we can leave Hot El California—except by the blood of Jesus.

⦿ Saturn is not actually Satan ⦿

I could’ve simplified this segment by just saying Saturn/Kronos is actually a nephil titan child of the Anunnaki fallen Sons of God (angels), and likely one of the most legendary giants of the antediluvian world. He became Gilgamesh, Nimrod, Osiris, etc. Apollo represents the golden boy offspring of the earlier titan ‘gods’ (Olympians) and Virgo represents the virgin mother giving birth to them initially, the wives that the fallen angels chose and successively the giantesses (Book of Giants) who would be figures like Astraea or Venus. The original Golden Age that Hesiod was referring to was an Edenic time that came to a close because men became increasingly warlike and evil—yet another twist on the Biblical Word. God really didn’t want to do it.

From Wiki, actually summing it up pretty well:

In classical Greek mythology, the Golden Age was presided over by the leading Titan Cronus;[3] in Latin authors it was associated with the god Saturn.[4] In some versions of the myth Astraea also ruled. She lived with men until the end of the Silver Age. But in the Bronze Age, when men became violent and greedy, she fled to the stars, where she appears as the constellation Virgo, holding the scales of Justice, or Libra.

1 Enoch 7:1 “And all the others together with them took unto themselves wives, and each chose for himself one, and they began to go in unto them and to defile themselves with them, and they taught them charms and enchantments, and the cutting of roots, and made them acquainted with plants. 2. And they became pregnant, and they bare great giants, whose height was three thousand ells: 3. Who consumed all the acquisitions of men. And when men could no longer sustain them, 4. the giants turned against them and devoured mankind. 5. And they began to sin against birds, and beasts, and reptiles, and fish, and to devour one another's flesh, and drink the blood. 6. Then the earth laid accusation against the lawless ones.

So the gods of NOS have already come down, did the dirty and were punished, but while the gods with days of the week named for them were assumed to be the fallen angels they were actually their offspring being worshipped. Their ‘godly’ children from among us likely could’ve wiped out humanity (much like transhumanism now). Imagine an army of sasquatch taking over like Planet of the Apes. Maybe that’s a military intention—Gorillaz. The great flood was necessary, saving the best of what was left and starting over.

And regardless of who carries what gene, those in power still practice the old ways and most of those ways are not our ways. Human trafficking is one way. I have a lengthy video only covering a portion of world pedophilia at the top, and it includes the predilection of Bacha Bazi boys in the Middle East. This may well be the greater part of the evil that made God regret creating humans to begin with. It is most definitely a focal part of the satanic rituals of the Kabaal—where victims are abducted and sacrificed when not used for prostitution. Then there’s adrenochrome. I include this not only to understand the Kabaal, but how this ever figured into their rituals and how it applies to the giants and their parentage that the mystery priesthoods revolve around. It began with the blood drinking and perverting themselves with everything.

Normalizing the worst in humanity. If we have an angry God this is a big part of why and probably the point—redemption through sin.

Where were those files again?

On the topic of bloodlines, I have other material about the continuation and tradition of practices that make for some epigenetically deranged lineages. Who would do these things to children, right? Can anyone normal (moral) imagine burning their own baby in a sacrificial fire? Obviously the Baal worshippers could because they took the spirits of these giants that seriously. It would have to be something very real to make a parent do that willingly and not at spearpoint.

I hate to say, but back when there were giants and they were eating people as in Enoch, human babies were probably like “fun size” to them. If that kind of sacrifice ever started somewhere, that may well be the point. Feeding them to Baal.

But this is the essence of the Kabaal behind the NOS and the secrets they keep from the public—the giants, flood, even dragons along with the gods they worship, and worst of all their human trafficking. If they didn’t worship these “old gods” there wouldn’t be a statue of Minerva, the Illuminati goddess, atop the Capitol Building in D.C.—a ‘princess-pality’. My Owls of DC video shows only a portion of it.

And along with how the offspring became giants, many often wonder what became of the wives the fallen chose…

