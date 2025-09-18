⦿ The Whore of Babylon ⦿

Inanna—”Queen of Heaven and Earth”

Revelation 17:5 “And upon her forehead was a name written, MYSTERY, BABYLON THE GREAT, THE MOTHER OF HARLOTS AND ABOMINATIONS OF THE EARTH.”

The unholy trinity is not just the Kabaal behind the religions themselves, or the triumvirate city-states of power, but a family relationship of false pagan gods most associate as Osiris, Isis and Horus though there are obvious others like Inanna.

In the Novus Ordo Seclorum (NOS) poem, the Maid is translated from Virgo, known as Astraea to the Greeks, a goddess of justice, innocence, precision and purity—Virgin in name—often referred to as the "Star Maiden" or "Starry One". She carries the scales of Justice (Dike)—they are one and the same—and fulfills the sybil prophecy. In the bloodline context of the generic goddess archetype, she is also Venus the morning star, a lucifer starry one.

While some might take the poem to mean that perhaps Saturn and the sun will converge with the constellation Virgo in some “as above, so below” ritual of synchronicity, she would be as expected to return—in spirit if not physically—as the other old ‘gods’. Some might call her Babalon in that context. More on that later.

Aside from the Book of Revelation, the great whore is also well known from Alexander Hislop’s The Two Babylons (1853) along with the story of Nimrod and Semiramis, even baby Tammuz in the guise of Jesus. He is correct that Rome is central to identifying the Babylonian Harlot, but it encompasses more than the Vatican and apostacy.

Catholicism—Catholic meaning ‘all’ or ‘universal’—is the adoption of everything pagan married into Christianity, mainly from Emperor Constantine and the Black Nobility of the time bringing all their slave vassals under one papal banner of a Holy Roman Empire. Thus similar elements found in Islam, influenced by goddess worship as noted before, can be found in Catholicism as well as Judaism, e.g. the Shekhinah construed as the divine feminine of God.

Goddess worship was a continual influence from neighbors of the early Israelites aside from their former Egyptian taskmasters—temple prostitutes, (May Day) Asherah poles and baking hot cross buns for the goddess are only a few examples. Catholicism calls her the “star of the sea”—Venus. This is why Venus has a shell in Botticelli’s famous painting The Birth of Venus and it’s the logo for the oil company.

Also Inanna QoH but before doing her hair and nails.

Jeremiah 7:18 “The children gather wood, and the fathers kindle the fire, and the women knead their dough, to make cakes to the queen of heaven, and to pour out drink offerings unto other gods, that they may provoke me to anger.”

Yahweh of Samaria and his Asherah from the late 9th century BC Kuntillet Ajrud inscriptions found in the Sinai Peninsula. Fertility bulls/cows figure prominently into all this from the astrological Age of Taurus and the “horned god”.

The Queen of Heaven and apostate Church in one.

The Biblical (Revelation) Whore of Babylon riding the back of the hydra beast is also a metaphor for the goddess worship and the unholy trinity itself as well as the apostate Church who’ve gone astray (the predominant interpretation). The Church is referred to as female just as “daughter Jerusalem” and other examples, thus the apostate is the whore, but it has even deeper meaning where Kabbalah and much of Catholicism are derivations of Babylonian mystery from the Chaldean magi.

Revelation 18:4 “And I heard another voice from heaven, saying, Come out of her, my people, that ye be not partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues.” Revelation 18:21 “And a mighty angel took up a stone like a great millstone, and cast it into the sea, saying, Thus with violence shall that great city Babylon be thrown down, and shall be found no more at all.”

The hydra beast with its 7 heads and 10 horns is paralleled with the prophecy of Daniel while both infer the influence of Rome from B.C. to the End Times, even Washington, D.C. as the 7 heads are assumed to be the hills surrounding the metaphorical Babylon.

Revelation 17:9 “And here is the mind which hath wisdom. The seven heads are seven mountains, on which the woman sitteth.” Revelation 17:12 “And the ten horns which thou sawest are ten kings, which have received no kingdom as yet; but receive power as kings one hour with the beast.”

But often forgotten is that "daughter” Jerusalem also sits upon 7 hills. Jerusalem is historically recognized as the "City of Seven Hills”. In this context it really lends itself more to Jerusalem as apostates when Israelites were always called out first before Gentiles—John’s pre-Christian target audience. Whoever it is, the other kings turn against her at some point.

Revelation 17:16 “And the ten horns which thou sawest upon the beast, these shall hate the whore, and shall make her desolate and naked, and shall eat her flesh, and burn her with fire.”

It should also be noted that Istanbul, Turkey is also a “city of seven hills”, which is the seat of Constantinople of the Eastern Roman Empire (Byzantine double eagle). Mecca is another as is Tehran, Iran. The list of cities with seven hills is extensive so it could be any of several!

The cities are built on or near 7 hills, but those aren’t mountains and none are really a “great city”, particularly the “triumvirate” cities of the Kabaal. It’s only interpreted. While it could be inferred that John meant that Jerusalem was Babylon the great whore, we also have 7 continents, another interpretation—with many 7-hill cities. We now live in a “globalist” vision for all it seems the opposite with wars and espionage (read the end of 1984), so a “great city” could mean the world at this point.

Revelation is very clear that the entire world is affected by the Beast, and she’s sitting on it drinking the blood of the saints. Their beast system is the reimagined Order of the Ages, one with quite a lot of child trafficking and blood (adrenochrome) drinking. And trannies (pandrogeny), eunuchs, and even ‘sacred’ temple prostitutes. Whores of Satan. SOS. It is definitely their worldwide enterprise of EviL™.

The unholy trinity is clearly based on madonna worship as much as male divinity, and in the case of the “dying” (sun) god—who’s primary Romanized holi-days are publicly celebrated in the West as solstices and equinoxes—is often incestuous as the relationship of Osiris, Isis and Horus among others convey; Isis being a queen of heaven. The father dies, is reborn as the son (sun), and the cycle continues. Again, have to keep those bloodlines “pure”.

The Beast system has a spiritual Abrahamic whore riding on its back and the Bible isn’t the only place to find a 7-headed beast:

As with all else it’s a worldwide phenomenon.

Her part of the (Saturn) “ring” or “grail” bloodline is partly what makes her a whore aside from spiritual apostacy. Venus (generically, as at the Kaaba) is worshipped on Friday with Islam while the goddess first represents the “wives” the fallen angels chose from among humans, and then in turn the daughters who would’ve been ‘mighty women’ and children of the gods, e.g. Athena, Nike, etc.—a Queen of Heaven—procreating with their own the way incestuous royal bloodlines do.

The “raw, red power” of the male is represented on the usurped Sabbath, Saturnday. We don’t have to analyze that one a whole great lot. Then Sunday is for the the golden boy offspring. Their offspring are the nephilim giants, and other possible relatives the gibborim, anakim, or rephaim. She is the “great mother” of theirs. That is the weekend occult ritual in summary, every year more a distant memory.

But as with Gilgamesh, the magna mater is originally human with no godlike qualities per se and why he was only two-thirds god, a demigod.

Again, Egyptian pharaohs and other monarchs considered themselves children of these same gods. And this is why the ‘elite’ may refer to themselves as The Olympians. But that is what the entire “Weeknd” ritual reduces to, an antediluvian history now retold thousands of different mythological ways by the rest of us, but in secret venerated by the Kabaal and their perceived parentage. The Secret.

Pharaoh Akhenaten who unsuccessfully instituted monotheism of Aten (sun).

And that is how a real Satanist stands apart from an adopted dabbler. They understand that because of this hidden lineage, there are some who truly are children of Satan, or Saturn, not only in word and deed but by blood, even spirit. And from their point of view the red and blond hair, blue and green eyes, really came from the same genes producing red-haired giants with 6 fingers and toes and double rows of teeth. It’s the Aryan part of the equation that includes Persians and many others.

Blue eyes denote a spiritual context, like in the book Dune, but could figures like Buddha have carried the gene or Genghis Khan having red hair and green eyes? The Scythians may play a part in this also, thought to be giants by some.

2 Samuel 21:20 “And there was yet a battle in Gath, where was a man of great stature, that had on every hand six fingers, and on every foot six toes, four and twenty in number; and he also was born to the giant.”

It should be noted though that at least in the Book of Enoch, Noah is described as white (caucasian) with white hair, often construed as blond, a book presumably not written by a white person or people. Noah also came from the line of Seth, a pure child of God and why he was chosen. He at least was no child of Satan by whatever pigment or eye color, but the Kabaal for all it’s shiny Jewry is very much an Aryan-centric pyramidal order and this is an entirely different pedestal that they put their “great mothers” on—better-than and rules for thee.

The Hindu god Indra is described as “yellow-bearded, yellow-haired, iron-hearted” which is the subject of interpretational controversy as meaning gold like the sun rather than an Aryan origin. If a fallen angel is being described rather than a nephilim child, the same Luciferian quality of angelic light is typical. If he was a giant progeny then the same argument stands as it would with Gilgamesh or another, like father like son, or daughter, particularly in the eyes of ancient people.

M is the 13th letter.

This one is mostly self-explanatory of the M&M magna mater (great mother) but note the Egyptian-Masonic hivemind imagery. It also represents a hive bloodline with a Queen (of Heaven) Bee. I’m of the opinion their “great” mother is more like the hive mother from the movie Aliens, but I digress…

So Venus-lucifer the morning star generically represents the great mother of the godchildren and the mothers among those children of that lineage. As an astrological figure she’s important because the morning star rises in a given constellation roughly every 2,160 years, the Ages of Taurus then Aries—horned gods—being the most in question here and how we arrived at Satan having horns and a tail.

There are many occult concepts tied to the divine feminine and their fertility rituals, the following presumably one of them. This hand sign is questionable but clearly painted in portraits for a reason. It may have a double or triple meaning of M for Madonna/M&M, Master Mason and/or two Hebrew vav (V) symbols, the 6th letter or in this case 66—Qlippoth. Maybe all. Hitler had to fall into one of these somewhere.

Clearly the Kabaal is loaded with multilayered symbolism.

Another symbol that ties Satanic imagery to goddess worship, the tongue:

I’ll bet they do.

The sticking out of the tongue may have different connotations and particularly among different cultures. It’s an image tribespeople have always projected to make themselves appear more fierce on the battlefield. So this is not that revelatory.

But in the context of the occult it is tied to the great whore mother through nephilim demigods such as the Hindu warrior goddess Kali. The (pagan) Yuletide Krampus (demon)—always shown with the long tongues in old postcards—helps solidify the association as does the image of the classic devil above, with exception that Satan’s is traditionally forked for being a serpent and speaking lies both. Miley does it constantly as part of her image and many other celebs can be seen making the gesture, but are they only making a lude sexual innuendo as would be said of the Rolling Stones logo without question? Be sure it’s both. They do have Sympathy For The Devil. Half a dozen of one, 6 of the other.

While not as common as some of the other Masonic or “Hollywood” gestures and hand signs, it does have a significance and particularly where Hindu goddesses like Kali are named goddess of the year. Part of the New Age one-world religion is that “coexist” chant. “One of us.” It’s one reason they felt the need to erect a 90-foot statue of the Monkey King Lord Hanuman in Texas.

Referring back to the bloodlines of the previous segment, if the old gods were tampering with our genome and creating abominations then it’s not out of the question that all the minotaurs, Baphomets (Pan/Satyr), Horus the hawk and others were just hybrid science projects. It’s possible they existed.

Enoch 7:1 “And all the others together with them took unto themselves wives, and each chose for himself one, and they began to go in unto them and to defile themselves with them, and they taught them charms and enchantments, and the cutting of roots, and made them acquainted with plants. 2 And they became pregnant, and they bare great giants, whose height was three thousand ells: 3 Who consumed all the acquisitions of men. And when men could no longer sustain them, 4 the giants turned against them and devoured mankind. 5 And they began to sin against birds, and beasts, and reptiles, and fish, and to devour one another's flesh, and drink the blood. 6 Then the earth laid accusation against the lawless ones.”

Jasher 4:18 “And their judges and rulers went to the daughters of men and took their wives by force from their husbands according to their choice, and the sons of men in those days took from the cattle of the earth, the beasts of the field and the fowls of the air, and taught the mixture of animals of one species with the other, in order therewith to provoke the Lord; and God saw the whole earth and it was corrupt, for all flesh had corrupted its ways upon earth, all men and all animals.”

So while the Whore of Revelation mainly refers to the apostate Church, and probably more specifically Jerusalem, there are deeper levels that lead to the Kabaal’s secrets of the crypt. Most of them are probably housed in the Vatican library with the spiral portal going down.

⦿ The BABALON Working ⦿

The purpose of Solomon’s Keys is to open gateways to the “other side” as it were—even the “gates of heaven and man” to occultists (God’s tools)—or as it’s put in Stranger Things, “the upside down”. The Babalon Working (ritual) was intended to conjure the spirit of Babalon, one of the central figures in Aleister Crowley’s Thelema cosmology. While a hexagram might be expected, a seven-pointed star was instead created in her name, the number of completion and rest.

The Babalon star sigil has a pentagram at center as well as the Mystic Tau—equated with Saturn as always. That is a clue that it’s relative to the Keys so that we can safely assume the hex is included, or perhaps that is Crowley’s version of a “collect call” by reinventing the hex for the female spirit of EviL, a heptagram of finality.

I don’t know if it ever occurred to these people but the number of completion after their god Saturn, representing the number 6, is Uranus in the occult at least as the planetary order goes. It has to be a joke on them, an infinitely Ouroboros joke before they arrive in the depths of Hades.

It’s not like they weren’t trying to find their way there!

Crowley had become too old for the sexual acrobatics apparently required, so in 1946 acolytes Jack Parsons of NASA JPL (Jack Parsons Labs as some say)—a literal rocket scientist—and L. Ron Hubbard of Scientology—”aliens”—and Dianetics fame teamed up to perform a series of rituals to bring forth the spirit of Babalon from the abyss, the great and terrible whore mother. Parsons somehow identified Marjorie Cameron as the host of the summoned spirit, claiming success. I think a lot of women could pass for that without any magic ritual though. He could’ve picked about almost any woman in Unholywood.

It’s believed Parsons died in a fiery explosion while trying to invoke a homunculus, a tiny artificial man with magical powers, a form of golem like the kind Marina Abramović tried to conjure with her spirit cooking ritual(s).

There is more to these stories and connections of Satanism, but were they successful in conjuring the spirit of Babalon into the world? It was just after WWII and the detonation of nuclear energy that many feel opened up that portal to the abyss before they’d ever started. If nothing else they started a trend that would culminate in many women adopting her pose, even taking up her sacrificial habits.

We can be certain that the Whore of Babylon will be heard of no more as all empires fall, but her drunken, wanton ways will have her falling off the back of the Beast sooner rather than later while all her children are cast into a spiritual furnace—just as the Kabaal did to the children in ancient times and presumably still do.

Revelation 18:23 “And the light of a candle shall shine no more at all in thee; and the voice of the bridegroom and of the bride shall be heard no more at all in thee: for thy merchants were the great men of the earth; for by thy sorceries [Pharmakeia] were all nations deceived.”

While the Kabaal search for their Sophia of Gnosis \G/, they were right next to her all along, drinking the blood of the saints.

Next we have Part 7 : ⦿ Saturn the Black Sun, Eater of Children ⦿