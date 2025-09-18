Yeshua Risen

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Monica's avatar
Monica
4d

Here is Three Hearts Church website. The HOLIDAY playlist is only on the website because the first YouTube channel was deleted a couple years ago and the new website didn’t reupload all the videos.

http://www.threeheartschurch.org/index.php/sermons

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Monica's avatar
Monica
5d

The people in that montage are doing the mocking tongue…

I stopped celebrating Christ-mass in 2017. I watched a video series on Christ-mass from Three Hearts Church. This holiday is in honor of Nimrod/Tammuz who was born on the Winter 🥶 Solstice.

So, my church is going through Jeremiah for mid-week service and not once did the pastor mention the Christ-mass tree 🌲 is to honor Nimrod. It’s a phallic symbol created by Simeramis because the one body part she couldn’t find after he was cut into 12-13 pieces by Esau, was his penis.

Jeremiah 10:2 Context

1Hear ye the word which the LORD speaketh unto you, O house of Israel: 2Thus saith the LORD, Learn not the way of the heathen, and be not dismayed at the signs of heaven; for the heathen are dismayed at them. 3For the customs of the people are vain: for one cutteth a tree out of the forest, the work of the hands of the workman, with the axe. 4They deck it with silver and with gold; they fasten it with nails and with hammers, that it move not. 5They are upright as the palm tree, but speak not: they must needs be borne, because they cannot go. Be not afraid of them; for they cannot do evil, neither also is it in them to do good.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Yeshua Risen and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Yeshua Risen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture