⦿ Saturn the Black Sun, Eater of Children ⦿

I’m hoping I don’t sound like I’m just repeating myself from previous content though it’s bound to happen, particularly in this segment. I will try to sum up briefly for newcomers.

The ‘father’ of the fallen, the “father of all lies,” Satan has been associated with the planet Saturn, though I have at least proven along the way that Saturn (Kronos) is actually a titan, a giant. He is not the Satan, but a child of the fallen angels or Anunnaki, a Biblical nephilim giant. It is interesting that of all the planets that Satan could’ve been associated with though, it just happened to be the “lord of the rings” (or crown—corona—or horns) with numerous associated 6’s—as it is with man.

Saturn is known as the black sun, eater (sacrificer) of his own children, is the 6th planet, 6th day, Saturnday the Sabbath and has a HEXagonal (6) ‘eye’ at its pole, at least as NASA presents it. (I’ve yet to see it with a telescope myself.)

As Biden said, “You don’t have to be a Jew to be a Zionist.” But you do have to be ‘white’ to be a ‘nazi. The Aryanism intertwined with this subject is literally Satanic.

The twin pillars are attributed to the two pillars at the entrance to Solomon’s Temple, the Freemasons having taken liberties of their own the same as with goetia, etc. (from Solomon’s “golden” years). Usurpation.

1 Kings 7:21 “And he set up the pillars in the porch of the temple: and he set up the right pillar, and called the name thereof Jachin: and he set up the left pillar, and called the name thereof Boaz.”

Given these montages and previous segments I shouldn’t have to explain how this relates to Saturn, the son of his “father of all lies”. The twin pillars and checkerboard are the illusory dichotomy of choice. They both lead to the same place. Right or left, the Kabaal plays sides against the middle with Hegelian tactics, particularly in politics where the illusion of choice is really only now coming into full light. $atanic.

But more than that, the checkerboard dual system represents the white and black witches, like the two sides of the (gnostic) Force in Star Wars. Good cop, bad cop. Luciferian or Satanist, take your pick. It all leads to the same place, hell. That’s why Manly P. Hall’s Babylonian version leads to Saturn. This is why NOS is about Saturn and Apollo, the golden sun child—just names and characters for a fallen angel and his adored offspring (don’t forget dear old magna mater).

"When the Mason learns that the key to the warrior on the block is the proper application of the dynamo of living power, he has learned the mystery of his Craft. The seething energies of Lucifer are in his hands." — Manly P. Hall, The Lost Keys of Freemasonry

The Masons call what they do “the Craft”. Did they mean spellcraft or bricklaying? I can see why bricklayers would require all the pomp and ritual I guess. On the bizarro planet, but we do live in clown world of their creation now, so half a dozen of one…

Unfortunately when these ‘jedi’ are around, the “younglings” don’t last long. While some will be quick to point out phosphorous, Luciferase, or that the energies of Lucifer is only a spiritual metaphor, it’s all relative. And clearly the symbolism is important to that ‘metaphor’. It all leads to the same outer darkness though, as do all the satellite cults and offshoot orders from the mystery priesthood.

Black Sun Nazis still exist and may also be part of the Order of the Dragon, Brotherhood of the Snake or similar—all pertaining to Saturn/Satan.

The 4th Reich is disguised as the 4th Industrial Revolution, the 1st Reich being the Holy Roman Empire. The WEF’s rep Klaus Schwab should be a clue.

Saturn and Apollo are the essence of Novus Ordo Seclorum.

Note that V can mean both 5 (Roman) and 6 (Hebrew) — Saturn 6. Leonard Nimoy (Spock) spoke openly about the Vulcan hand sign coming from his childhood Synagogue where they held it up and chanted. The more you know, the more relevant that is. And they weren’t speaking Klingon. The Target ‘meme’ does seem a stretch but they did in fact hire a tranny satanist to push a line of warped clothing. As mentioned before, Saturn/Kronos was a titan renamed from Gilgamesh/Osiris who was in turn associated with Orion and Sirius after the great flood. But as above, so below. There is a connection. Raw, red male power. The Target is also the Eye.

And as I’d said, that “moonshot” was so-named like a “money shot” because that was a NASA synchronized phallic ritual of Osiris’ obelisk, like the birth of their own Apollo’s reign—their version of the Sun of God. The moon would be Isis like the Capitol dome womb. Novus Ordo Seclorum. And it’s strange that the name Apollo is nearly the same as that in Revelation, a debated topic.

Revelation 9:11 “And they had a king over them, which is the angel of the bottomless pit, whose name in the Hebrew tongue is Abaddon, but in the Greek tongue hath his name Apollyon.”

⦿ Saturn the Serpent ⦿

Clearly Satan has been likened to the serpent (nachash) that tempted Eve in the Garden of Eden, causing the fall of humanity, and in Revelation as the dragon that deceives the whole world. One debated translation of the word nachash (serpent) matches it with saraph (Strong’s 8314), described as seraphim angels in Isaiah 6:2 and 6:6. This can also translate to “fiery serpent”. Seraphim have 6 wings and are throne guardians of God. This is the position that Satan by whatever name allegedly had rebelled from. We can’t be certain what the other fallen angels were.

Isaiah 6:1 “In the year that king Uzziah died I saw also the Lord sitting upon a throne, high and lifted up, and his train filled the temple. 2 Above it stood the seraphims: each one had six wings; with twain he covered his face, and with twain he covered his feet, and with twain he did fly.” Revelation 12:9 “And the great dragon was cast out, that old serpent, called the Devil, and Satan, which deceiveth the whole world: he was cast out into the earth, and his angels were cast out with him.” Revelation 20:2 “And he laid hold on the dragon, that old serpent, which is the Devil, and Satan, and bound him a thousand years,”

While there are various classes of angels to have fallen, most angels appear as men in the Bible, including the elders before the throne in heaven. We assume they are spiritual beings taking human form or at least seen like a (Holy) ghost in prophet visions.

1 Enoch 17:1 “And they took me to a place where they were like burning fire, and, when they wished, they made themselves look like men.” Hebrews 1:7 “And of the angels he saith, Who maketh his angels spirits, and his ministers a flame of fire.”

So whether the seraphim are literal serpents and dragons in physical form, or it’s one they choose to take for effect, it would seem that the serpent that tempted Eve (Evenus to some) is the same seraph dragon of Revelation. I would also guess they don’t appear like the fat Smaug or cartoon type that so many are used to, but more the Chinese and Quetzalcoatl type. $eraph on a pole. Draco.

The Beast with Seven Heads (Revelation)

Notice the “orbs” near the Chinese and Egyptian dragons. It’s claimed to be the sun, and likely is being taken for a god, but it also implies an Ancient Aliens UFO discussion for some—foo fighters or Dragonball Z depending on who. If you held that hole in the Sumerian carving of Musmahhu up to the sun, maybe that was the intention—to make it into a Lucifer. But I’m just assuming it was found with the hole in it, just to note. It’s also like that at the bottom right in its own way.

But I guess the point with this is that Saturn in name is based on a legendary giant and the real Satan was a seraph angel. All those carvings and images came from after the flood and that’s how strong a memory that would’ve been for everyone worldwide to be carving that into some of the world’s first artwork and then venerating it. The seraph’s six wings and head may have been translated (grapevined) as seven, but we may never know. The Egyptians, Chinese and South Americans all thought it was a slender, plumed or feathered serpent. In almost all cases it’s taken for a serpent, and most often on four legs.

⦿ Saturn the Beast ⦿

Astrological ages are connected with the precession of the equinoxes and last approximately 2160 years. The Age of Taurus (the beast), ‘ruled’ by the planet Venus, occurred approximately between 4,420 BC and 2,260 BC, and this is the age when the “horned god” was venerated worldwide. And therein lies our modern caricature of Satan, tail and all, mostly from pagan fertility ritual and our tendency to symbolically anthropomorphize. Where the horned god isn’t worshipped, the fertility it represents is venerated. The Age of Aries followed Taurus with the motif carrying over.

The Yule Krampus ‘elves’ — Satan’s little helpers — have a history of child sacrifice not generally apparent. Some of this bears explaining but you get the gist.

For those who think this is all just B.S.

It’s important to remember Satan is an angelic being, the leader of the fallen angels known as the Watchers in the Book of Enoch—the all-seeing eye. The dragon forms above did not seem to have horns for the most part—perhaps another clue that they originally saw a seraph—thus we have to attribute the horns to the Age of Taurus influence and the bull god inclusion. They built around their own beliefs.

2 Corinthians 11:14 “And no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light.”

He didn’t even wear a Viking hat let alone have horns, though many of his earlier followers may have, particularly the Grand Poobah of the mystery school. No B.S.

The Freemasons Flinstones. Barney strangely has his middle finger extended.

This is a pretty short list next to other montages showing this symbolism. It’s associated with rock/metal because the ‘artists’ have been satanists all along. Disney even managed to slip it into a cartoon and possibly others.

I noticed some people putting up Charlie Kirk making the same sign and I am not going to unhinge anyone by weighing in on that. We know what we think we know.

The fertile, horny beast has been likened to Satan because of the “old gods” having chosen human women to mate with and a bloodline created. It’s symbolic just as Osiris’ obelisk alludes to the same, and that bloodline had ancient people thinking they’d best ritualistically show how much they want a baby—sometimes with the intention of sacrificing them later. Alive or dead, Charlie was a Hegelian sacrifice.

Everything we see somehow benefits the SOS.

⦿ Saturn the Goat, not GOAT ⦿

When the Age of Taurus transitioned into the Age of Aries, Satan became more likened to the goat version of the horned god, as noted with the pandrogynous Baphomet, AKA a satyr or the Roman fertility goat Pan. The fallen angel/watcher Azazel is associated with the scapegoat ritual described in Leviticus 16, which is part of the Day of Atonement (Yom Kippur) ceremony. The goat is arguably more the horned god of the early Bible era than the bull, but tradition is hard to break. Golden calves were only one way.

Bah! I, Pet Goat II has strange symbolism many have referred to for years.

And this is the personality of a goat on Jesus’ left, had to share this classic:

While you get the gist of Satan and Saturn being connected by now and how it’s a cube, etc., I just wanted to mention about that so-called ‘eye’ on Saturn’s north pole.

Pretty hypnotic isn’t it? I think the Kabaal is more interested in that portal at the south pole however. The photos are with Epstein’s list.

I guess the question to ask is if this is even real. NASA—founded by former Nazis via Operation Paperclip, Nazis who provably had flying saucer craft if not those specific scientists—has been caught in lies on so many occasions and made some of the most ridiculous and self-defeating statements that I doubt they’ve ever reached above a certain altitude. Everything they do is for show and that should be the subject of one of the final segments of this whole exposure of charades and facades.

Next up: ⦿ Not A Space Agency, Never A Straight Answer ⦿