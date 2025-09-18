⦿ Not A Space Agency, Never A Straight Answer ⦿

The Delta of their Angels, the inverted Semitic bull symbol, the aleph—horns. But why include Orion? Because it’s Saturn/Osiris, or Baal.

I wouldn’t even bother to add NASA as part of the NOS or Kabaal story if it wasn’t relevant though I’ve already shown how it is—the “moonshot” that obviously symbolizes Saturn and Apollo risen from Novus Ordo Seclorum. Nazi Germany was a testbed Socialist system funded by the same who put the Bolsheviks into action in a Communist testbed. Read Antony Sutton for one and remember the Illuminati tenets. And so after WWII, the USA was eager to obtain the Nazi scientists, the Soviets receiving their share, and brought the ‘liberated’ scientists back to the U.S. with Operation Paperclip. NASA literally equals NAZI. Cue Indian Jones theme music.

There is some truth to what they did to Jews and others, part of the Kabaal plan of forming faux New Jerusalem (Israel)—and when a war machine juggernauts, the subordinates do what they’re told to avoid being shot on the spot.

Without digging into all the proofs that Stanley Kubrick (2001: A Space Odyssey) filmed the fake moon landing—the director who coincidentally died from a “heart attack”, just six days after screening the final cut of his film Eyes Wide Shut—it is at least helpful to review how NASA babbles on about going back to the moon and to Mars but never really seems to do anything about it for all their funding—your tax dollars hard at work! This is one of many examples of why I say Not A Space Agency. I lean more toward them being a defense contractor among many others.

The old-fashioned rockets they and other nations still launch tend to explode too often for all the technological advancements that could likely prevent it. It’s a giant tank of fuel, it’s bound to happen—just maybe not so often? It shakes confidence in ICBM’s supposedly meant to defend us, but that’s almost another subject all its own.

As of August 2025, five SpaceX rockets have exploded during launch or landing operations: two Falcon 9s and three Starship rockets.

And that’s just the $paceX figure. I have to share these clips because they sum up the slow crawl of a “space race”. As I said, I believe they’ve never really left orbit, if that. Satellites are actually very questionable when looking into their history. I also believe they are actually stalling like sloths. The $lothX…

X — that Osiris Risen motif again. Are these really like prayers for the return of their ‘god(s)’? We’ll revisit Elon Musk and the X later. I wouldn’t be the first to bring up NASA stalling with old rocket science while they’re mostly just shooting obelisk phallic rituals into the sky. We have watches that can talk and almost think for themselves and amazing nanotechnology (some of it being used against us!). And yet they can’t recreate the old tech that they used in the 1970’s. Sure.

Why would they stall? The Nazis had Vril, Haunebu and Andromeda spacecraft being developed during WWII. There are libraries on the proof of this and where the Nazis fled to. How far along could we guess they really are by this point? This is where people start talking about Area 51 or Wright-Patterson AFB. Is that really what our so-called Space Force is about, or is that a smokescreen psyop for another project like a 6G digital police state? Nazis are familiar with police states.

There have been a lot of post-WWII UFO reports of “pill-shaped” craft. I think NASA is only there to put on a face of what really goes on behind the “space race”.

A supposed photo of the inner circle or high command, likely at Wewelsburg Castle, the SS Black Sun headquarters. Unsure of source.

Guess who? Ostara, yet another Ishtar/Minerva. Hitler was a huge fan. Remember Hitler’s M hand sign from the montage of paintings?

The books on Nazi occultism are endless, many claiming a 4th Reich, which seems entirely plausible the more their part of the Kabaal and Jesuit Rome becomes obvious. So the endless lies and suppression of advanced technology are expected.

It’s undeniable that angelic lights have been seen in the sky throughout history, but claims of “extraterrestrial” interplanetary visitors is just that, a claim.

Could the great deception be that we’re trapped beneath the firmament and they don’t want anyone to know that, much like giant bloodlines?

(When I ask that it probably implies that I’m a flat-earther but I’m actually not though there are some very convincing arguments. I honestly don’t care if it’s a giant egg or dodecahedron. It’s not NOS or Saturn-related anyway and it’s not Salvation material.)

From the Illuminati Card Game

When I mentioned Nimrod and ladders to heaven before, that is basically the same thing the Kabaal is doing now, a part of NOS and the return of the golden child. But given decriptions of giant tyrants like Gilgamesh and how our governments treat their citizenry—experiment on in Aryan Nazi fashion—it can only go in one direction.

This is the real Final Solution of these Black Sun Nazis and Kabaal.

NASA started out U.S. rocket science with a Satanist and several Black Sun Nazis, so it’s not a stretch to think that they might be holding back quite a bit for an evil cause. The Aryans are “better-thans” and have every intention of ruling us in the most “efficient” way possible. So they stall until the mind control network of Palantir—the seeing stones (crystal balls) from Lord of the Rings, you know, Saturn—and the mighty Oracle (The Matrix Sybil) can trap us in their “web” or “net”.

They’re in the Club. We’re not. They’re Olympians. There are thousands of people being targeted and remotely harrassed (Havana Syndrome) by satellite and other means daily who will attest to that. NASA works for Nazi torturers in the shadow government (military) and deep state (Olympians). They work for the Dark Lord Sauron/Saturn/Satan.

This is what they named the all-seeing Palantir after. Eye seeee youuu. (Big Bother) Exploding Head Syndrome from my video has some of the same imagery.

Mind controlling humanity is something the mystery schools since Babylon and Egypt have been doing. They’ve long since refined their methods with psychotronics and other technologies, not to speak of the social coersion through television, movies and now mobile propaganda you can take anywhere with you—and lots of drugs. They’ve done their level best to control the narrative by owning publishing houses, media and historical institutions. They put the taxpayers’ money into military projects and we can be sure it’s never been wasted on NASA. Cough. Their job is to make sure that “web” is put into orbit, however that might be, and stall until it is. My opinion.

To be fair though, jets and rockets are still all we seem to have, so what else is there?

Stanley Meyer, an American inventor who claimed to have developed a water-powered car using a hydrogen fuel cell, died on March 20, 1998, while dining with two Belgian investors at a restaurant in Grove City, Ohio. According to his brother Stephen Meyer, Stanley ran outside after drinking cranberry juice, clutching his throat, and exclaimed, "They poisoned me," before collapsing and dying.

Well, just because the guy suddenly unalived, as others like him with free energy inventions, doesn’t mean some ‘elite’ Nazi isn’t out there driving around in a 100% hydro-fueled vehicle, or many. The same could apply to Vril saucer craft or other advanced methods, even from lost technologies. The Kabaal is Indiana Jones. And so I say they stall, not just to keep oil industries for robber barons and sheikhs, but they have secrets to hide. Many. And nothing says stalling like a sloth.

It’s important to note that the sloth clip and the X explosion were in the news on the SAME DAY. Coincidence…again…?

But of course the sloth was the “star” of the show, because it was a show, just like the so-called “news”. You can find a plethora of material on the lies and green screen flubs of NASA along with their admissions of technological inferiority and more. That’s not what this was specifically about. Even if NASA isn’t derived from nachash meaning serpent as it’s argued, they do have a forked tongue anyway.

They just need a T (cross) and then they can show us that they’re really SA ✚ AN.

Some think this was a Vimana replica and space-time machine in one.

There are other methods of propulsion that aren’t being publicly developed and no doubt have been since Tesla, and using more efficient natural resources. The subject of aether has been coming up more along with the name Tesla, antigravity, acoustic levitation or scalar waves. But there is one real world example of how something like an antigravity or frequency technology might work, though as with Stanley Meyer the technology supposedly died with him. Doubtful.

Edward Leedskalnin was a diminutive old man with an idiosyncratic dream—to build a castle from coral. So a 100 lb., 5 foot man built the Coral Castle all by himself in Florida. The heaviest stone is over 20 tons (some say 30) and it boggles the mind, but he claimed to know how the Egyptians built the pyramids. He used what he called his Perpetual Motion Holder (PMH), sounding a lot like the work of Viktor Shauberger UFO’s and projects like Die Glocke.

More of a garden than a castle but he was living his dream.

1893 Colombian Expo < 3 yrs. Might this have been constructed similarly?

When people show all the supposedly ancient “Tartarian” architecture and claim it was “founded” that way—aside from why don’t the native Americans remember seeing them let alone having lived in them—this is how I think the Masons were doing it and could build an elaborate World Fair in a short period of time. More to the point, during a period with mostly horses, buggies, levers and pulleys. We can’t even get the roads fixed these days! Later they would go on to form Nazis then NASA.

Leedskalnin’s Castle also rings of the tale of Merlin having walked the stones of Stonehenge across the ancient British landscape, like a “wizard”. It could be true. And wouldn’t you know, giants are involved:

The story states that King Aurelius Ambrosius, seeking a lasting memorial for Britons slain by the Saxons, was advised by Merlin to retrieve a pre-existing stone circle known as the "Giants’ Ring" or "Giants’ Dance" from Mount Killaraus in Ireland. This circle was said to have been built by giants who had brought the stones from Africa.

From Puma Punku, Tiwanaku—Cyclopean Masonry, unexplainable architecture.

There are many ancient structures—Baalbek being another—where the stones are too heavy for any humans to have moved with any known method. It’s assumed giants were involved and that there is a lost technological crossover in addition. Clearly they knew what a swastika was (wheel of time, alpha-omega) and the meaning behind it long before the Nazis. Maybe that’s what Indian Jones Hitler meant by his national symbol, researching the lost tech to be masters of space-time. By now they have it. It would have to be similar technology to whatever makes Vril or other craft fly.

The destruction of Puma Punku has been described as if a giant hand swatted it all down, like a child angry at his toy blocks. It may have more likely been the result of the great flood when the giants were wiped from the face of the earth. My point is this is exactly the kind of thing NASA and the Masons are hiding along with free energy solutions.

A magician doesn’t reveal his tricks and neither does the McSonic odor unipotty (Masonic order uniparty for those without a translator). The giants, the lost tech and the firmament—they have many secrets they need to remain protective of for the Kabaal Addams Family. And that is what this segment is really all about. NASA lies because they’re part of a greater lie for the benefit of the Kabaal and SOS.

Back in the old World Fair days it was easier to keep people quiet, including permanently, but as I showed in my Musician Gangstalkers video the Mason backs up a brother without question no matter the crime, no matter the secret or lie. Like Jesus for a Christian, the Order (Satan) comes before all else, even their own family. Obviously if that sort of technology was introduced to the public it would mean free energy, the very thing they’ve been suppressing for a long time in favor energies with toxins, carcinogens and radiation—for the benefit of depopulation agendas. SOS.

And all the Nazi craft shown before make some wonder if the UAP(‘s) we’re seeing in videos are man-made experimental craft, like Nazi Vril saucers or wedge-shaped craft, but then there are “encounters” that defy explanation. They’re hiding a lot either way, and all while putting out a soft disclosure of “omagosh alliens!” and nobody cares. We’ve seen too many movies. But it’s okay, we have guns. Well they also have provable microwave mind control weaponry in a human control grid.

This is a must-see “alien” video. (Just because things fall from the sky doesn’t establish it as having originated from beyond earth, just to note.)

I’m betting many were thinking of the alien from Species when watching that, waiting for it to lash out and attack the guy, maybe absorbing his being and taking control. I have to admit it did cross my mind but I think we’d have heard of this before if it did—or maybe never at all. But along with Species…

The creature or whatever it is may remind some of the black goo phenomenon not only shown repeatedly in movies and TV but elsewhere. I could make a montage filled with examples starting with The Blob horror movie, Prometheus, a Star Trek episode, etc. and probably ending with Lucy (Lucifer)—the movie with Scarlett Johannson, Jewish, named for the supposed oldest human ancestor. Coincidence? There is something to that creature and it’s very likely evil given all the media surrounding “black goo”, another secret they hide, whatever it is.

“Skin of Evil”

Things are getting weirder with the sightings and experiences though, and not everything is man-made. There is a non-human presence among us claims Harvard.

Note the “spiritual” blue eyes, another motif.

Really, Harvard? This is the exact kind of “news” (misdirected soft disclosure) that many think implies a false flag alien invasion. I haven’t read all the articles but I’m sure the idea that it might be NASA Nazis and/or Space Force flying around never occurred to any of them (maybe a few). If it didn’t that does imply to me that they’re putting up a smokescreen for leaving that out but I’m one who expects that.

For many of us, the so-called “aliens” are to the physical what demons are to the spiritual. Most of the abduction stories—arguably CIA-run experiments of mind control as many books state—involve torture, violation and horror, the poor cows too.

That is the norm for the CIA and Nazis (one and the same?) and when it comes to classifying “aliens” the greater part of the literature and folklore (propaganda) generally only include 2 or 3 types—”greys”, “draconians” and sometimes insectoids, the greys obviously being predominant. There are even detailed hierarchal structures of those beings working together, greys being drones. All would be expected in an alien invasion movie, mainly horror sci-fi, and often are. One of the “lizard people”:

As many commenters noted, “You are goyim.” We all know who is responsible for media, so the interpretations of that episode generally follow the same logic. But for all the alien rhetoric in media, I still believe none of us can leave earth and thus they can’t just wander in from outside the atmosphere. So where did they come from?

There is so much attached to the alien subject—Agartha and the hollow earth, Admiral Byrd and Antarctica, etc.—that I won’t weigh in on any of that. But there is only one other place to hide, down below, whether that’s under the earth, ocean or both. What would a species look like if they kept to the dark? Morlocks most likely.

The obvious existence of giants puts a spin on the so-called alien invasion phenomenon. They are something from below, where hell is and why we still have Masonic witches drawing pentagrams, hexagrams—on the ground—and casting spells like Jack Parsons did. They are not from around here for certain, but not as far away as we’re being led to believe. And that is a part of NASA’s job, to make us BELIEVE—in whatever they and the Kabaal SOS want us to. Especially “space”.

Would the Nazis be that offended if I were to add this after giving them all that Aryan airtime? I mean, they have to exist in the same environment as the Kabaal overlords in the American framework. I guess it’s worth asking how many at NASA were less ‘nationalist’ and more Ashke’nazi. They had Klaus Schwab the Bond villain heading the WEF. In fact they are portrayed as villains in a lot of movies the way British voice actors are used to sell an idea or product as intelligent. The “Jews” film it and laugh.

These hack magicians distract us with one hand while the other makes the move, and that move is mostly toward a wireless police state (more of a prison) where humans transmit internet protocols and Bluetooth—another Nordic tangent. I really doubt that they are as diametrically opposed to one another as perceived. As I said, Satan holds them all together, if loosely, and largely through the ancient bloodlines.

There is within the Kabaal a very strong Nazi presence working in the background. They reproduced before and after Op. Paperclip like everyone else and were gifted money, houses, cars, etc. along with positions at universities and corporations aside from NASA. Their children are now part of the targeting program in both civilian and military positions, remote torturing people for a living as one would expect from a true Nazi, particularly the Kabaal we’re all becoming familiar with only now. It’s just not the kind of Nazi the TV and movies have purposely painted. Difficult to prove, but one day it will either be obvious enough or exposed.

Maybe one day when the National Guard is ‘needed’ permanently in all major cities—to clean up the mess they created by bottoming out the economy—there will be a soldier at a checkpoint who doesn’t need to ask, “Vhere are your papers?” because they’ll scan your digital ID in the IoT with only a suspicious glance. At some point that ID might be a Google or other tattoo on a hand or where that blinded 3rd eye is—the mark of the Beast.

And this is what the Beast finds funny…

It’s known that NASA photoshops all images.

Disney worked with Wernher von Braun on three space propaganda films not long before NASA was created. So like the examples I’ve shown in other material with Disney slipping “SEX” into many scenes and box art, and many NASA employees caught in the Project Flicker pedophile sting operation, is this just another one of their (intentional) “Freudian slips”? If the above image was created by a NASA artist technician—though nobody really works alone—it’s one big joke to the pedophile Nazi Kabaal. seX. Just plain Naz✚i.

Or has it actually even happened yet?

