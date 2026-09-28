(Warning: a few of these images are highly uncomfortable. No kids!)

See Pizzagate if unsure, this assumes some foreknowledge.

The powers that seem to be running the world into the dirt want us to know who (what) they really are .

No one is stopping the “pizza” cult of predators, no one imprisoned except questionable fall guys and minor actors. Some even continue to run whole countries as a known pedophile, if a puppet of a hidden hand, and plenty of controlled media coverage assures that the world helplessly knows. It would obviously create a subconscious fear for most.

Many are of the opinion that the Epstein files, WikiLeaks and similar were controlled ops of revelation. They’ve been in hiding too long — centuries.

Fear them not therefore: for there is nothing covered, that shall not be revealed; and hid, that shall not be known.

Matthew 10:26

It’s a type of trauma based mind control (MK) that can be used as a form of predictive programming, a Revelation of the Method, even Hegelian Dialectic.

But as they dumb down the general public and bombard with symbolic media (“lesser magic”), the next generation will be more forgiving of their psychoses, even join in. But for most it’s just comedy while in actuality are being laughed at. We’re the clowns of fast food, not Ronald or Jack. That’s the joke, Jack.

That KFC commercial I just posted is an example. Who They are, and it is traumatic for regular folks to face. Children are involved. And now we helplessly know while many are just in denial. The trafficking continues.

It’s a form of Satanic Ritual Abuse, but also a form of lesser magic, psychology.

You can guess that people still eating it don’t believe for a minute that there might be an actual child ground up in it — even if they’ve heard of what’s in “the files” (and the fries).

Even if unlikely, it’s still a poison concoction. We’ve all seen the CEO of McDonald’s pretend to eat the new burger, right?

But why would anyone think such a thing when media like this is so prevalent among celebrities? (25 sec):

More than one KFC commercial is accused of cannibalism, the batter “baptism” being the prime example, likely intentional blasphemy, but…

Chicken can mean a code word like pizza. ‘Adults’ say it all the time. It doesn’t have to be about cannibalism per se, though that’s what the majority probably think if they see the occult intent. Soylent Green (and Purple and Gold).

As an aside, I’d noted this color scheme as related to many villain characters as well as Mardi Gras (‘carnal-val’), and of course the pedo cult.

GPG = 777. G=7, P=16 (1+6). >G< like in Freemasonry. Coincidence?

(Just remember, they’re always inverting things of God.)

I’d bought this book for my son to homeschool with. It couldn’t be more obvious. ARGH! Can’t anything just be normal anymore?

The book uses the main code words! ‘Grapes’ is a new one but obvious.

Lots of Magnum ice cream at the Toys R Us checkout. Reopening soon...

Aren’t Magnums a type of condom? Compare the symbols anyway.

You see how they slip in these symbols without anyone but their own knowing, but we would get used to seeing them. Then it’s an automatic subconscious association. “Repeat a lie loud enough and long enough” isn’t always a lie. Either way, people will end up believing it.

The Xstein Files reveal cannibalism as well as satanic pedo networks, so it’s not as if they were separate enterprises of the $ynagogue of $atan.

Obviously it would be more difficult to substitute human flesh with chicken than beef or pork, the biggest push being bacon. They say flesh tastes like pork. Cannibal tribes have mentioned it.

There is a whole camp of “pigs are humans” while we are compatible for organ transplants among other interesting sidenotes. So there is more to it than just promoting heart attacks with too much bacon. Pigs are forbidden meat to Jews and Muslims but others as well, and not just vegs.

Pepperoni, sausage and any mixed meat usually has it, but Jews don’t eat pig (keeping up appearances) because God forbade it. They just own the companies like Meyer that feed it to the rest of us. Oscar, Amschel, whatever.

But to them that certainly distinguishes what a Gentile is!

Zelenskyy wanted the witch Abramovic here to help with schools in Ukraine.

Pizzagate: the red shoes are Dorothy’s ruby slippers, possibly blood related.

I’m only including these to really emphasize the kind of people that want us to integrate into their way of thinking, to accept psychosis as the norm.

Because one day they want their world (2 Corinthians 4:4) to worship openly along with them, out of the dark LGBBQ dungeon closet — the entire NWO.

And this is who they really are. Villains.

Clown demons.

As with the book shown above, the PGP colored villain, old one-eye.

That is why the Bible warns of end times Beast worship and cattle (goyim) mark/brands (LOGOS) — branded like property of a strange god — in its pedophilic, hermaphroditic Baphomet/Baal name (The Beast).

While some amount of the lesser magic is actually electronic/frequency-induced brainwashing of Project Soul Catcher (MK), they want our souls in hell by…

Usurping God in the heart and soul.

Just France is enough to say there is a systemic disease.

We see the police state tightening around us in the name of “safety”, only some of us seeing the true satanic implications, not just watching the kids play at the gym or park — but possibly their bedrooms. We’ve already seen the abuse of authority with Flock just for one. They have worse gadgetry.

But let’s simply all this by noting that Jews appear to be in charge of everything while even popes bow down at the Jew-ish wall of shame. Some have claimed it’s actually part of an old Roman fortress, but either way …

God’s identity has been hijacked .

They created crypto Israel for the Synagogue of Satan to lord over the Holy Land from during the “little season”. (Rev 2:9, 3:9, 6:11, 20:3)

That is the Ars Goetia hex symbol of Bael (Baal) on the flag, represented by Saturn (Satan) and by a bull, the Beast. The Mark thereof, a cattle brand.

All the signs are there and it’s obvious who Paul was referring to with 2 Cor 4:4, in the Ephesians 6:12 sense, but the “children of their father” are not really Jews for the most part. They’re satanic cryptos like Sabbatai Zevi and Jacob Frank — JINO. Jew in name only, hiding in plain sight. They murdered millions of actual Jews to hide behind the atrocities.

They murdered Christians as well, but can’t hide behind Jesus obviously.

And they eat kids — Cain and Abel cannibals because God said “no blood drinking.” Then there’s adrenochrome.

This may be the fountain of youth they’ve been writing metaphors about but even the vampires can’t live forever.

Not to say some don’t have blood relating back to a tribe or two, but those who practice “sucking ceremonies” of circumcision are not actually an Israelite as the perception infers. Monsters, yes. But like any heretics, there are always those who join in. They’ve run off from God since the Exodus.

That’s not a look they want known just yet, but the “minor attracted persons” are working on mitigating the horror of it.

Breaking the Commandment of the Minute

Israel is an important strategic staging area for the Beast for more than one reason. They have gold, diamonds and a lot of (human) resources coming out of Africa for instance — Jewelry. But one day after the 3rd temple is completed, “Cyrus” Trump being a big supporter, there will be a moshiach declaring godhood from the temple mount (2 Thessalonians 2:4), just to reiterate.

They’re playing God remember.

In Revelation , there is distinctly open Beast worship at the end. This is why they are having us adapt to them over generations.

They’re turning everyone into Them, an uninitiated satanist or Renfield.

They need us to believe there is a reason to divest ourselves of Christ’s sacrifice, partly using “christ consciousness” rhetoric. A new age messiah of light could make a lot of people do just that, even Jews having to adapt into the one-world religion, but the Beast reference gets overlooked. Is it subtle?

They wanted a moshiach, they get one (ironic ‘jew’ shrug), but some Antichrist verses may be taken out of context while there is a distinct demand for Beast worship near the end, and we’ve been seeing a lot of Baphomet and Baal.

Many believe the Antichrist would be of the Merovingian “Jesus & Mary bloodline” that Dan Brown capitalized on (and brainwashed with) while others believe the AC would need to be of a true Davidic origin. The latter seems more plausible, and the Bible states a male, which provides a false Jesus, a true Antichrist.

But either way, that New Age (Novus Ordo Seclorum) religion has a lot of background Hermeticism and sacrificial occultism that defines the Luciferianism. White witch, black, they’re all using “the force” as they see it, the Chi, Vril, Prana, etc.

The “sex magick” is the fuel to power their darkest rituals, why they do it along with the mass bloodletting. Kids are spiritually empowered.

Trump’s half-truth of being a “doctor” in his AI post, but more like Hermes Trismegistus. He’s a Magus. A high priestess is a Maga.

“When the Mason learns that the key to the warrior on the block is the proper application of the dynamo of living power, he has learned the mystery of his Craft. The seething energies of Lucifer are in his hands, and before he may step onward and upward, he must prove his ability to properly apply energy. He must follow in the footsteps of his forefather, Tubal-Cain, who with the mighty strength of the war god hammered his sword into a plowshare.”

~ Manley P. Hall, The Lost Keys of Freemasonry, p. 124

Beating swords into plowshares for a false “Peace and Safety.”

So while many think it’s just “Jews” behind it all, or Jesuits (Jewsuits), it’s satanists of all varieties. Only some can effectively play Chosen though and Jews make great actors as well as accountants for the Federal Reserve.

I saw grafitti that said “jews r bad” and “f—- jews” so I know that the usury (jewsury) agenda has reached all demographics.

All the rock “stars” I’ve shown with Exploding Head Syndrome (Havana), Germans, Italians, French, British, Irish, and even a lot of brown and black people are “Illuminati”. Half of their occult knowledge came from Asia and the Knights Templar Silk Road. Quothing ravens of a feather…

It really is a white-sided genre though, very Nazi.

There is the Aryan question related to the white, red-haired giants of history, so there is that element, largely traced to India and Iran — the blond god Indra being influential to that lineage.

But together they’re all the real black people. Some have witch robes to prove it. They’re in the commercials, more than one. And yet they’re always fronting with love, peace and light.

And a “hairy eyeball” looking in your children’s bedroom!

So while they have adopted a Jewish identity, they are still the same satanists under the robes. It’s a cover for the crypto, the ‘downtrodden’ Chosen. Of Satan. You can tell by the Commandments of the minute they break in Gaza and elsewhere and the way they treat prisoners. We could even talk about occult 9/11 and Rev 9:11.

They murdered millions of Christians and real Jews with the Holodomor and other ways in other places. Africa, the slave trade, puppet dictator turmoil, revolutions and undermining all so a vampire class can rule the world.

And they plan on doing it again.

Because it’s Satan’s little season,

Olde Nick Eon (Nickelodeon).

Therefore rejoice, ye heavens, and ye that dwell in them. Woe to the inhabiters of the earth and of the sea! for the devil is come down unto you, having great wrath, because he knoweth that he hath but a short time.

Revelation 12:12

Over the years they’ve tricked, even hypnotized (MK), most into their beast system of false light and self-godhood, Luciferianism dressed as New Age ( Novus Ordo Seclorum ). Shiny objects.

They did it through social engineering largely, but some direct hypnosis was involved. They have all the hardware in place to make it happen. The (prison) cell phone is a hell of a drug.

For TIs and those who think they can turn this around with awareness:

It’s sad that so many do see it but stay on the New Age path that They of the red shoe persuasion provided, the same since Eve, many still trying to be who They psychologically molded us into from birth, still “finding themselves” in the gray aether.

It’s “far out”, man, like the X-Files. Waaaay out there.

I see it with a lot of Targeted people who really ought to be seeing the signs while recalling that someone wants them dead — by their own hand.

Think harder. New Age is about self-godhood and you’re probably not doing a very good job of saving yourself — still persecuted with the rest of us not on Their team, in their cult.

But then I believe a lot of Targets (or groups) are plants or brainwashed to be one anyway, influencers. No one is immune, but it’s not just a silent “hit”.

There is a place like this below us, souls cast down with the fallen.

A TI is someone’s sacrifice. Goyim for the altar of perdition and satanic brownie points for some satanist behind the street thugs. They’re going to want to steer the TI community through influencers obviously, to control the narrative.

Please wake up. It’s part of the targeting to think that it’s the only evil in the world to worry about, the isolation and fixation, the others suffering too. It’s difficult but not impossible to separate to the point that you forget it’s happening, and it is a distraction even though Project Soul Catcher is the theme of their production. MK SRA.

Uncle Sam wants you and he has the same star of Baphomet on his head along with the goatee. Out of spite they want everyone’s soul, apart from God.

What is the positive kumbaya outcome even if pedos and perps are caught, especially in the targeting program ( subtly part of the Xstein Files)?

If even half went to prison there wouldn’t be enough room and AI in the “god cloud” system is still a threat in well meaning hands. Mass executions would just lead to more of the (ouroborean) same. The mafia Don is replaced.

What “good” politicians will take their places, or doctors, lawyers, police, let alone military and NASA, CIA, etc. employees, or all the other Freemasons (Freekmanson minions)? They’re trafficking too. Read Mark 10:18, there aren’t any “good”. People are greedy. Absolute power corrupts, at least those that Satan allows to lead.

Face up to this world falling apart. It’s too late to reverse it. Sorry, but it is. The Tribulation ramps up fast and we won’t always have this medium to warn others with. In fact you can count on it.

This is about who is God, but for many the name Jesus is practically a dirty word. That’s brainwashing for social acceptance (non-derision). We don’t want to look stupid, but the opposite will happen. Satan laughs.

New Age self-godhood will take you right to the clown demons and fallen ones, masquerading angels of light (2 Cor 11:14) imprisoned in the darkness (Jude 1:6) but let out for a “little season” (now) while the wheat and chaff, sheep and goats, can show God who they really are.

Choose wisely (what you can take with you).

Jesus is the only one who can save us. Otherwise whatever fight, flag or cause will fail. And there will still be public targets, another helpless distraction. If TIs think they have it bad, consider what those children that they abduct go through, let alone being given over by their own satanist parents. And it will get exponentially worse as the revelations of the method continue.

Awareness vs. incarceration is pretty one-sided in all this.

They will gather more under their banner, because hey, people don’t want to look stupid, go against the grain or whatever excuse while they know it’s wrong. Even worse if they realize those people are pedo baby eaters, but they see the money and all the shiny objects. They bought the evolution farce that this is their one life to make the most of because they’ve been convinced that nothing follows.

That’s exactly where those people are wrong, and even if they did believe in an afterlife then they believe it’s something without a God and probably something they can control somehow. They made them believe the Mickey Mouse Master Mason M&M fairytale of Jedis using the farce.

God is the reason they’re eating kids to begin with. Spite. I guess they need other people’s force too.

I am the vine, ye are the branches: He that abideth in me, and I in him, the same bringeth forth much fruit: for without me ye can do nothing.

John 15:5

And He is still giving Them chances, probably because humans are ignorant tools of Satan everyday, the ones still human at least. Without God, we still can’t move that mountain that Jesus talked about, because God is not an aloof force of nature to be manipulated. We can know Him.

Neither repented they of their murders, nor of their sorceries, nor of their fornication, nor of their thefts.

Revelation 9:21

Hopefully there will still be time to wake up and repent. I hate to think how many targets suffered for nothing while tortured like a war prisoner, only to find out there is much worse to suffer eternally. To think that there’s worse!

For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.

Ephesians 6:12

That is who they are sex magicking the kids to, and why they still do it in the age of “science”.

Next to giant tribes having existed, which verifies the Biblical scriptures about them and destroys evolution theory, this should really be the subject that makes people believe and turn to Jesus.

Most people can’t make it through my Pedocracy video (good for you really, and bad title I know), but it directly addresses the link to satanism nearer the end. That’s exactly what Ted Gunderson uncovered with the Finders cult before he was finally silenced like so many who tried to warn. They were CIA satanists trafficking children, no doubt working for the Freekmanson $ynagogue along with the Xsteins.

So many of us ask how people can not see it other than willful ignorance.