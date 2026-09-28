Yeshua Risen

Yeshua Risen

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Sherri Wilson's avatar
Sherri Wilson
2d

Extremely difficult to get through this post!!!!! Severely disturbing, yet CHRIST is the ONLY WAY!!!! The way this world is and as a TI, I believe there is worse coming before we see the end!!!! I limit searching many of the rabbit holes as I am tired of the attacks taking my focus and time and energy which I need for my worship and seeking the FATHER! I hope more become aware of the dangers but YES, PUT YOUR ENERGY INTO SEEKING JESUS!

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Sherri Wilson's avatar
Sherri Wilson
2d

You sparked a memory after mentioning Ronald McDonald, I have seen the house that goes by that name, it is a loft house almost mansion build off the side of a mountain in Colorado on one of the ski Resort mountains. Even the characters hamburgler Grimace ( the definition of grimace is despicable. How do we warn people of these things and avoid being consumed by these evils???? As a TI , I find it difficult the attacks shift although severe both when reading the Word of the One True God and at an exposure of what is behind it. I became cautioned. Could I kindly ask for your insight?

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