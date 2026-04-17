Yeshua Risen

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Denise
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Trump..Apollyon.. a king over us to destroy..5-6 G Towers, Riots taking down statutes( except he resurrected Albert Pike), Warp speed Death Vaxx, Palantir/Star gate, A.I Data Centers, WAR, disunity, Jesuit and Jew control. As blind and apostate “Christians” support and worship him and his golden statues.. Trump U.S. a Kabbalah Saturn Black cube worshipping Satanist. His imagery proves it.

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