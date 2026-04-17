2 Corinthians 11:14 “And no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light.”

I want to be clear here. I do not think T-Don is the Antichrist. He’s a puppet savior for a b-flick, and a bad actor. An antichrist maybe, but not THE. I just can’t see people taking him seriously while claiming himself God at the altar of the 3rd temple, surrounded by Chabad. EVERY single president has some code making them the AC. Obama(nation of Desolation) had some good ones of his own. Baraq is a fallen angel in the Book of Enoch for example. So, not to totally dismiss these guys, but they aren’t it.

Is it “trumping” before it ever trumped?

Skipping past the obvious Masonic/Hermetic 33 numerology, that is who Trump is portraying himself as, The Magician—a MAGUS. A MAGA is actually a high priestess in the Church of Satan, but this is applicable in other occult circles as well, just as the Tarot deck does not stem from that particular cult either. The Church of Satan is like a preschool for real would-be satanists who would go the extra evil mile, Xstein Files kinds of people, but still too “vulgar” and “profane” for the upper eschelons. It’s all relative in the occult Novus Ordo Seclorum anyway with their One-Eye Wide Shut. It’s all Satan and it can be shown.

Trump’s AI image is something only the true occult elite would understand fully or recognize symbolism in, aside from the obvious, but superficially it’s to create a Christ image around his actions while Pope Leo had made not-scathing-enough rebukes of Trump’s war policies. There are plenty of examples of idolizing Trump as or alongside Jesus, no doubt more than half distributed by his own associates.

Even a ‘Don’ Marley rastafarian version of Trump supported by the Lord.

I would venture to guess he even considers the MAGA base to be his own “Bride of Christ”. Why should he think something blasphemous like that?

“The Christ name appears in the Trump family lineage through Elizabeth Christ Trump (1880–1966), Donald Trump's paternal grandmother, and her son, Frederick Christ Trump (1905–1999), Donald's father. Elizabeth was born Elisabeth Christ in Kallstadt, Germany, and married Frederick Trump (originally Friedrich) in 1902; they had three children, including Frederick Christ Trump (often called Fred Trump).”

Then after removing the ridiculous image from social media after much backlash, he follows with this:

How ironic a statement. Complete naivety.

To have them in the same image together is blasphemous to many (me too), but it’s just to create an image of Trump on the side of right (and obviously then Jesus would approve of bombing schools of little girls). They also want to create an image of Trump as “doing God’s work” while his handlers (Rothschild associates) and the Israel Lobby dictate our foreign policy and warmongering to their benefit. And they are very much using Revelation as a script, but there are other strange ‘coincidences’ surrounding him and his family worth mentioning again.

Notice one of the books in the series is called The Last President. Why should he think that?

Donald Trump said, "In four years, you don't have to vote again. We'll have it fixed so good, you're not going to have to vote," during a July 26, 2024, speech to Christian conservatives at a Turning Point Action event in Florida.

If you’re not familiar with the books:

The "Baron Trump" books are a series of 19th-century children's novels by Ingersoll Lockwood featuring a character named Baron Trump, a wealthy boy who lives in Trump Castle and embarks on time-traveling adventures with his dog Bulger. The series includes The Travels and Adventures of Little Baron Trump (1890), Baron Trump's Marvelous Underground Journey (1893), and The Last President (1896), with the latter depicting a chaotic U.S. election in New York involving protests on Fifth Avenue and a figure appointing someone named Pence.

What’s even more of a coincidence (are there really any?) is that Trump’s uncle John G. Trump, an MIT professor, was commissioned by the government to investigate that late Nikola Tesla’s research papers to make sure he wasn’t building a death ray or worse WMD. Of course there are conspiracy claims about time machines because it’s Tesla, which is always possible if impossible to prove, but what we can be sure of is Trump had (has?) a bestie who builds Teslas, perhaps even helped him get his company going. What other reason would he have to let a non-government employee come in and pretend to be one? And I already have occult material about Musk and the X, not half enough, but enough to make a point. Because they’re in that club we’re not part of.

But I digress…

The ‘angel’ from that AI-generated image of his appears as a dark angel to many I’m sure, and no marvel…

I wouldn’t take these dates or locations too seriously, but if I lived there…?

This is where it gets even stranger. This unreleased book is basically summed up as a guy who turns (into?) Jesus and destroys the worshippers of Baal. There are many meteor impacts as shown, and someone took the time to list the events from the text.

Not to fearmonger, but I have a feeling this may end up happening if only because they’ve been playing God with the weather and a lot else, and to see their plans through, their little production needs to be Biblically convincing. Most people are ignorant, if often willfully, of the kinds of technology coming out of DARPA and the military.

We’ve been seeing non-stop barrages of what appear to be meteors in YouTube and TikTok shorts, including some sonic booms that freaked a few out. And not just any meteors, but apparently ones that can do loop-de-loops. So between that, the drones, UAP/UFOs and a few space jellyfish flying objects, even Project Blue Beam, we have no idea what we’re even looking at anymore. That’s the point. You get tired of all of the input, take a prescribed Efitol, and try and go on with your life amidst chaos, head in the sand, hoping you’ll buy whatever they’re selling as the explanation. It’s safe and effective.

I wouldn’t assume this book is a script anyway. It’s likely as not. But they are playing God, using Revelation as a script, and when it says the stars of heaven start falling to earth, those might be construed as the little fireballs. If a large enough meteor or comet were inbound, like Wormwood, it would break off little pieces first. It’s in all the epic cataclysm movies, and science. I’m just positing that they may use that as a tactic to shock and awe everyone into not just accepting their Novus Ordo Seclorum, but begging for it in Hegelian Dialectic problem-reaction-solution fashion.

This may be exactly why billionaires are building bunkers and the militaries their DUMBs, to get ready for the final act.

Revelation is brutal. The Tribulation is worse, and people think they will survive it with a bugout bag and some bonus TP. The Kingdom of Heaven is at hand for many.

Call it fearmongering, but we all need to be right with Jesus. Right. Now.

As far as who the dark angel in Trump’s AI image is, there are those who feel it has to be Baphomet (as above, so below), which would be fitting for the hermetic magician. But there are many triples in the occult like the triskelion, triple goddesses, triple Tau, and the ubiquitous 3-prong pitchfork among a lot else.

The crown on the fallen angel will do doubt reflect some hermetic principle, which may actually represent Hermes Trismegistus. There are actually 3 Hermes in the occult world, one being Enoch from the Cainite (parallel) lineage in the Bible, and they all held the secret knowledge of the ages. There are books I could recommend to explain all that and the “grail/ring/fairy” bloodlines, but most are written by Freemasons or similar and thus won’t.

The trident is not only the pitchfork of Satan taken from Poseidon, but also Shiva and similar ‘gods’. It’s also the depiction of serpent energy and lightning bolts.

The obelisk is the male while the wavy lines represent the female and the serpent energy. It very likely depicts a type of technology, even a WMD like the lightning bolts of Zeus.

We may never really know what the 3-prong crown in the AI image represents, maybe all of those things, but it’s more about who that dark angel is. The impression I get from it along with the soldier ‘angels’ is the undead army from the Lord of the Rings (Saturn, remember) movie trilogy. But aside from Baal or Baphomet, it could be Abaddon/Apollyon for all we know. Script, remember? “Line!”

A-Bad-Don. That’s another of Trump’s antichrist memes going around. How farfetched is that looking about now?

I guess we can throw in that he has the “seething energies of Lucifer” in his hands as Freemason Manly P. Hall had put it. Trump claims he was depicting a doctor. Sure, maybe like Thoth or Hermes and his medical caduceus of serpent energy, but we can be sure it wasn’t Jesus. Either way, he did not get his laying on of hands ability from The Almighty.

This has nothing to do with this topic in particular, but since I was looking through the T Files…

Don Jr. and Eric on a wild hunt.

The Penthouse. What, no Jesus memorabilia? He likes nephilim kitsch though.

Dad and baby.

Of course he was just posing as a doctor in his AI post. I wonder how many actually believed that.

"The Snake" poem recited by Donald Trump tells the story of a woman who rescues a freezing snake, nurses it back to health with milk and honey, and is then fatally bitten. The snake justifies the attack by saying, “You knew damn well I was a snake before you took me in,” a line Trump emphasized to draw a metaphor about immigration.

Of course it was. And politicians aren’t professional liars.

John 8:44 “Ye are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father ye will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar, and the father of it.”

His “Praise be to Allah” was supposed to get under their skin, not that he doesn’t appreciate a good Shriner I’m sure. Brotherhood of the Snake.

And it may seem insignificant for a sitting president to curse at an enemy over a public channel, and he did because he knows most “adults” in America talk that way everyday anyway. Adults, always thinking of the children. But the office has a certain modicum of sophistication to present to the world even if they all cuss in private.

But like all else and most everyone else, they no longer care. Like the voting we won’t have to worry about anymore, take an Efitol and relax.

That’s the bizarro clown world these demons have turned it into. Infantilization via clown. And as I’ve shown through others’ better material, clowns are in fact caricatures of nephilim spirits—demons like Baal. So were all their great hermetic healers and masters, the Great Ones, the Archons, the Olympians.

Abominations in the face of God. That’s the fight. They wanted to be sons/suns of the gods, while God has a Son. And the part they didn’t plan on was his actual return after they finish off most of the populace.

They didn’t build all those bunkers because they thought maybe something might happen one day. And then maybe they are down to their 500,000,000 as per the Georgia Guidestones. Revelation describes thirds of the earth dying. The water is poison (wormwood) after many are already dead from the wars, pestilence and famine of the 4 horsemen.

It’s a reality people need to face up to, and those not already repented and living for Christ really need to consider why everything they do is steeped in the occult and why Jesus’ name is the only one being quelled everywhere possible.

It needed to be noted that the Rothschilds just recently sold their investment in the magazine.

Lady Lynn Forester de Rothschild and her family have sold their entire 26.9% stake in The Economist to Canadian billionaire Stephen Smith and his family holding company, Smith Financial Corp. The transaction, confirmed in March 2026, marks the first significant ownership change for the publication since 2015 and is reported to be worth up to £400 million. Seller: The stake was held by EL Rothschild, a holding company established by Lynn Forester de Rothschild and her late husband, Sir Evelyn de Rothschild, who originally bought into the magazine in 2002.

EL, as in Saturn (father of Baal) as in Novus Ordo Seclorum.

Some of us did know about the Snake long before…

[EDIT: Thanks Denise for the bonus montages. Very telling of the way he and others think of or at least try to present him as.

At some point I realized their entire Novus Ordo Seclorum pyramid scheme is inverted, with all the worst people closest to hell. It’s also a delta or chevron.

If that interpretation is correct, they mean to March (Mars) to war against God. I know he says ridiculous things far too often, but no one could be that stupid, could they? I would guess the square is part “ring/grail” bloodline (it is red), part Saturn cube, and possibly another part “builder” square.

Assuming this isn’t computer generated, it is the kind of image they do present.

I had to throw in the commemorative Trump-as-King-Cyrus half shekel. That was when many knew the 3rd temple was not long away, then the man of lawlessness will have somewhere to declare godhood from, the Antichrist, who claims Jesus was either false or just some prophet while also announcing that they are the true Mahdi and/or Moshiach. All other pagan religions of the New Age are fused into the new world religion of eventual overt Luciferianism, while Jesus and his bride are cast out.

I missed the Isaiah reference, and again unsurprised by the ego, much of it presented for him, so they must believe he’s something special or he’s a key player in their plan to move the beast system forward. But unless he starts using superhuman X-men (6-men) powers, then almost no one is going to take him seriously or literally as the AC no matter how much they threaten anyone with ‘nazi tactics. It’s all gimmicks and symbolism so far, and even if he did “shoot lighting bolts out his arse” like Braveheart (Brayfart in his case) I’m pretty sure I’m not the only one who still wouldn’t take him seriously.

I think it will require someone of a similar bloodline, probably even claiming Davidic lineage, but clearly more nephilim from that parallel Cainite blood. I know some probably have thought that Baron looks a bit like young Damien from The Omen, a movie about the Antichrist as president, and who’s to say with all the other weirdness involved? But that may just be a sign of things to come. He does stand apart from his father anyway, if he truly is his own.

The Star Card

I should’ve included this before. No one ever identified these kids in the stars/suns that I’m aware of. A few thought maybe Sandy Hook kids, but that didn’t seem likely. “The moon became as blood” so it was possibly a blood moon ritual from around that time, but I think the most obvious thing that didn’t need pointing out was the big meteor or comet in the center, a shooting star. Coincidence?

The number of stars may be important. There are 14 + the meteor (Wormwood?). Perhaps it was a countdown from the time of the magazine’s release—2031 or 2032 if we count the meteor as the final year. There are also 10 smaller stars in the background that may have significance, so it’s just highly speculative on my part. It could even be that it adds to 24 (X) and 2+4=6. I’m open to ideas here.

The stars use 8 points, like any compass, but it happens to be the Babylonian star of Inanna/Ishtar as well as the general pagan solar wheel. In any case, we can be sure it’s related to this in some way regardless of what they really meant by it.

Given who has been invested in the magazine and all the symbolism on the covers, I’d have to go with Babylonian stars, whoever those kids were. Some probably said sacrifices. Maybe, and if the Kabaal had their way we’d all have our faces on one of their stars if that were the case.

This is why we need Jesus and now more than ever!