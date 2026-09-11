You’d think this was about Halloween if you only view the images. Seriously. This isn’t your typical Christmas conspiracy exposé.

This is just one of many creepy krampus postcards from the late 1800’s into the early 1900’s. Punisher of bad kids at Xmas, since when are babies bad?

Flying like a witch, it reminds of orphan trains, cabbage patch babies, and the Xstein vampire class preying on them.

Is the holiday really about something darker ?

I will PROVE later that Santa is Satan via Odin (mainly), but this is a deep subject.

The celebration of Christ-mass on December 25th was a pagan-appropriated holi-day with a thin layer of Jesus painted over the top by the Catholic Church. Most are aware.

The pagan influences are mainly from Saturnalia and Dies Natalis Solis Invicti, which translates to the "Birthday of the Unconquered Sun”, the two themselves eventually conflating into a single festival.

Saturn Devouring His Son (1819–1823) by Francisco Goya and (1636-1638) by Peter Paul Rubens. Is it the real Saturnalia?

(The influence of Saturn, and Saturnalia, extends well beyond just Christmas as I’ve shown with the $ynagogue of $aturn series and more. 6th day, 6th planet. Jupiter was his 6th child that was saved from the ‘sacrifice’.)

There is debate for the age of the Yule festival, with records beginning in the 4th century though most agree it’s likely much older, while all three winter festivals brought their own influences to modern Christmas such as lighting candles, exchanging gifts and feasting.

‘Christians’ accommodated and blended them all with the obviously incorrect birthday of Jesus (COEXIST). But Rome was always overtly pagan and proclaiming conviction in Christ was just a lip service in Latin for the hierarchy.

Whatever keeps the empire together.

If the populace leans toward paganism then the powers of Rome will lean with if not lead, mostly lead.

Was it a trick on Christianity by the Devil himself?

click to see larger version

There is no more obvious a pagan influence let alone depiction of Satan than the original elf, the krampus.

With Central and Eastern European roots, the krampus is a goat demon caricature aimed at frightening children into staying honest and out of trouble. Just like clowns being caricatures for demons (explained in 15 minutes), so are krampus (krampuses, krampi?), though maybe more depiction than caricature. Kids tend to be frightened of both anyway for obvious reasons.

Some may still dress as a krampus to ward off evil spirits as was originally intended, but that is how our shamanic ancestors got into trouble with demons or “shadow people”, assuming they could fight hellfire with fire to battle spirits.

Gilgamesh’s “wildman” friend Enkidu was one of the originals.

There is a possibility that this is the duo being imitated in actuality, though Gilgamesh makes a poor Santa. But Enkidu is clearly the inspirational precursor to all goat-boy iterations.

No words. No need, but do note that is a church in the background.

Baphomet is another Roman Pan or Greek satyr, versions of the horned god stretching back centuries—I would guess even before Enkidu. Pan was very much a fertility symbol all his own, molesting nymphs, dryads, fairies, and other sylvan creatures. The attributes are probably universal.

The krampus would appear more goat than bull, but like Baal (Saturn) he does like to eat kids, or maybe like a Renfield character he’s just bagging them up for Santa—“Yes, Worshipful Grandmaster!”

There was always a dark side to the festivals and holy days of the pagan world—witchcraft and secret sacrifices to The Horned One going back to Egypt, Babylon and whatever societies existed before the flood, and where all this began during the astrological ages of Taurus and later Aries.

It’s a lot like how we have an Xstein class of pedo vampires now. Few knew.

We also know that for most people the modern holiday is nothing about Jesus. It’s mainly about greed and consumption in the economy of the $ynagogue that created the Federal Reserve. All by design.

Many have grown to hate the season as each year creates more revolving debt enslavement—usury for buying gifts—barely recovering from the last before the cycle renews. But don’t you dare take it away! People get ferocious.

(Edit: And many are aware it’s a season of heightened suicide rates.)

It would seem as if this is the real spirit of Xmas.

Xmas ‘elves’ of St. Nick’s entourage, the insane clown posse.

It’s clearly a character identified with Satan, and as we’ll see Old Nick is St. Nick and Santa isn’t just an anagram for Satan.

The mystery priests that created Latin ‘coincidentally’ made saint sound almost like Satan. That would make him Satan Nick. Very Old Nick. He’s also Odin, that Old Nick, but that will take explaining many attributes.

They knew what they were really naming their network for. Nickel was called the devil’s copper—a trickster, goblin, or demon—from the German word Kupfernickel, and Nickelodeon is not just coincidentally an anagram for (Ye) Olde Nick Eon.

An eon (aeon) is a divine power emanating from God in >G<nosticism and similar beliefs, like an angel. So were light elves in Norse mythology.

And no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light.

2 Corinthians 11:14

How many coincidences before it isn’t?

Pelznickel (also spelled Belsnickel, Belznickel, or Pelsnickel) derives from the German word pelz (fur), referring to his traditional tattered furs and dirty clothes, and nickel.

Bel is another name for Baal, represented by Saturn.

Everything the satanic Xstein pedo class believes in is reflected in media, and the mainstream high holidays. They brought as many of us as they could around to their way of thinking.

If it were the end of the world they’d have used Shiva the destroyer, the pitchfork (trident) version.

The krampus and Kali obviously have the “mocking tongue” in common, a way ancient warriors would frighten opponents (where Kali got all the heads). It’s one of the reasons celebrities loll the tongue, whether it’s Miley Cyrus, Gene Simmons (KISS), Jim Carrey, etc. They are all mocking the audience for Satan.

We know, we know, it was the one-armed man.

Like Osiris, green lord of the underworld, Carrey’s Grinch character is obviously a krampus derivation, and as we’ll see it’s actually no stretch of the character to don a Santa outfit.

In the European tradition, one represents the good, the other evil, while a child can expect treats and presents or to be snatched by a predator from hell.

No awards were given for sound parenting.

Running With The Devil

Some refer to this type of krampus as a “blackjack”, dressed like on the playing cards, though that term is stretched quite a bit (and stretches some glaringly obvious racial overtones for many).

The idea is probably derived from the club (sap) weapon sometimes called a blackjack that is confused with the ruten, or bundle of birch sticks, that krampus carry to beat the rotten kids with, a witch handbroom.

Pete doesn’t happen to carry either one, but he is another krampus derivative, as is Jack Black.

No one-eye? Surprised, honestly.

If you haven’t figured out that Jack Black is a krampus by now, especially from his Christmas movie, then you’re just not paying attention.

In Dear Santa (2024), a dyslexic sixth-grader named Liam Turner accidentally mails his Christmas wish list to Satan instead of Santa due to a spelling error. Jack Black stars as a mischievous half-demon who responds to the letter, offering Liam three wishes in exchange for the boy’s soul.

For the nerds: Liam Turner is Mail Return, coincidentally. If you’ve not seen my other video with Jack leading a satanic prayer on stage, this video covers all the high points of his tributes to Satan:

This is what a number of krampus in Europe get together and do for fun, probably not realizing what it really represents for children:

The West not surprisingly celebrates more of the pagan traditions while calling it Christian, even with Easter Sun-day, but they got us to love Samhain (Halloween) as well while there are many churches acquiescing to the whims of pagan society and explaining it away as harmless fun. Most Christians are guilty of it. Most have or do. Satanists laugh.

That’s how the enemies of the church infiltrate to seduce the flock.

It should go without saying that Jesus never celebrated any of these, clearly stated he was in alignment with and fulfilling the Law (Word of God), and only celebrated the feast days of the Lord. Celebrating God daily is how we should celebrate His birth, and if anything celebrate His feasts and giving thanks.

Jesus fulfilled God’s plan, holy days and seasons.

This is not the way.

The sun is seen through the main alignment of Stonehenge on the summer solstice (around June 21) and the winter solstice (around Dec. 21).

And he brought me into the inner court of the LORD’S house, and, behold, at the door of the temple of the LORD, between the porch and the altar, were about five and twenty men, with their backs toward the temple of the LORD, and their faces toward the east; and they worshipped the sun toward the east.

Ezekiel 8:16

The 12 Days of Christmas (1909 version or other) has long been accused of pagan origin but it’s hardly a demonic song. It comes from the liturgical season Christmastide that begins on December 25th and ends on January 5th (Twelfth Night), leading into the Feast of Epiphany on January 6th. (Jan 6 “Insurrection”. Coincidence?)

There are also 12 Olympian gods, and obviously 12 is an important Biblical number for tribes, disciples and more. It’s a foundational number with meaning and it’s not astrological in origin per se. But our calendar is based on the system of 12’s with astrological alignments, particularly the sun, while constellations were all defined by the mystery priesthood.

This argument is partly of calendars—to use Leap Years or Jubilees, the sun or moon . This is the distinction really being argued and measured against Christian ‘authenticity’ in regard to a holy day.

Are we following God’s calendar?

Let no man therefore judge you in meat, or in drink, or in respect of an holyday, or of the new moon, or of the sabbath days:

Colossians 2:16

(To interject because I know someone would cite this verse, it really means practicing “Jewish” ways while being a new Christian as a counter to false teachers emphasizing salvation through the Law. It’s not license for “anything is fine as long as it’s for Jesus.” That includes many Christmas traditions.)

And this is where it gets really weird as it leads into Mardi Gras. The Carnival (carnal) season officially begins on Twelfth Night, the Feast of the Epiphany, and concludes at midnight before Ash Wednesday. It ties Easter into the worship of both the sun and Christ as with Christmas.

Whatever keeps the empire together.

As this grandmaster druid would be sure to clarify. Winter is coming.

It’s not up for debate. Sun worship and all that goes along with is pointing away from our Father and creator if you believe in The Word. The sacrifices and practices that have traditionally gone with (mainly in secret) are what the Lord hated about it to begin with.

It’s not just about being ignored. It’s meant to divert us from God toward the horny Horned One.

Should Christians really be celebrating Christmas?

(Hang in there, I will still prove that Santa is Satan via Odin.)

Both obelisks at the Vatican Christ mass, Osiris’ member proudly displayed.

A little leaven leaveneth the whole lump.

Galatians 5:9

2 Thus saith the LORD, Learn not the way of the heathen, and be not dismayed at the signs of heaven; for the heathen are dismayed at them.

3 For the customs of the people are vain: for one cutteth a tree out of the forest, the work of the hands of the workman, with the axe.

4 They deck it with silver and with gold; they fasten it with nails and with hammers, that it move not.

Jeremiah 10

The tree in Jeremiah may have been a reference to a carved image (house idol), but the relationship is undeniable anyway with how some treat their Xmas trees. It’s even a contest for some, almost like coveting. It’s also a fertility symbol the same as an obelisk, but try convincing church grandma.

This is how Satanists feel about Christmas:

“The Christians stole this holiday from the pagans. Santa Claus has come to signify indulgence, and he is a combination of Dionysus and Silenus from Roman and Greek myths. The Romans celebrated the orgiastic Saturnalia at this time. The Nazarene, and just interjecting here, that’s who Jesus and the apostles were, Nazarenes, not technically Christians, anyway, has little place in the general public celebration of this season.”

— Church of Satan

Are Christmas colors red and green because of blood spatter on the tree?

Many argue it’s the red holly berries on the green holly leaves that it’s taken from. Very possibly. Holly wood is directly tied to druidism (witch wands) and druids did sacrifice some people, probably still do. There are also red poinsettia flowers to bolster that argument, but as a fertility symbol it goes without saying that at some point in history there was a ritual involving it and human sacrifice as was the case with Easter (Eostre, Ishtar), Samhain and Beltane.

It doesn’t mean everyone was doing it—just like now—but we can be sure the mystery priests were, given what we know about them today and their trafficking of children for sex magick rituals (as in the files).

And here we are using the rest of their paganism in the West, an astrologically-based umbrella of sun gods, solstices and equinoxes, even sacrifices, when everything in the Bible is based on a lunar calendar. And fertility poles and trees, even groves, are most definitely from their ancient system.

It’s continuously condemned in the Bible. Conundrum.

One might call this symbolism Luciferian.

If Da Vinci did paint The Last Supper as a zodiacal metaphor—no hard evidence he purposely did—it would not be surprising at all given his affiliations and incredibly intricate knowledge, but this is the generalized thinking behind Church hypocrisy, that even Jesus is just a metaphor for the sun and occult.

But to answer the question of whether Christians should celebrate, I’d guess if you’re focused on Jesus and church then why not?

It’s really just another day to most (real) Christians then, maybe with extended family included in worship. But figure the odds of no trees, tinsel or presents let alone there would be heavy drinking, gluttony, football or other pagan elements. Most churches have them, except maybe the heavy drinking.

Clearly it’s a more generous season than others and a time when many help the needy more. That’s the part we can’t give up, but churches need to learn:

It’s the pagan elements that need to be repented of, and the evidence isn’t even complete yet.

The part most won’t get past is that the original Xstein class of mystery priest vampires created these traditions with their own bloody trappings attached. When we celebrate their sun days we are unwittingly adding power to their rituals, and I would suppose only fixation on Christ will deny that happening. Figure the odds of that fixation.

Was Christmas illegal in the early United States?

No, it was only banned for 22 years in the late 1600’s Massachussetts Bay Colony. Alabama was the first state to declare Christmas a public holiday in 1836, and it was not recognized as a federal holiday until 1870.

And that was about the time more in the Botherhood cult were becoming involved in normalizing Christmas and soon Coca-Cola would give us the modern image of Santa Claus to complete the package of commercialism.

But how much in either direction, ask I.

It also promoted their paganism—to push Jesus aside so that Christians and pagans can COEXIST together during the festivities. Same old.

Can you sing Joy to the World, believing in the words, and still celebrate with trappings of the devil? Many do, most in ignorance, but many love it.

This guy surely loves the Lord. Of Darkness.

And it was around this time that these sorts of postcards were sent. Victorians really had a dark side, not just the parlor séances but things like childrearing.

The era makes the best backdrop for horror fiction for a reason. No wonder there was so much fixation on the krampus character and shadow people.

Please bear with the repeats.

While it’s more than obvious that the krampus is based on the horned god figure and how elves ended up with pointed ears, Santa as Satan is a little more difficult a correlation than both wearing red and black.

— Saint Nick the Wonder Worker —

The Santa Claus character is claimed to be based on the Christian saint, Nicholas the Wonder Worker, whose feast day (optional since 1969) is on December 6th.

I know some will say it’s all derived from Nimrod. We’ll get to that, but Santa Claus appears more the Nordic god Odin than the saint.

Odin the one-eyed wanderer, depicted with horns next to presumed berserker.

Odin, or Wodan (Wednesday / Mercury), was generally described as shown here, a kindly, bearded wizard character of sorts like Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings (Saturn)—a wonder worker, sometimes with his spear, Gungnir.

In Norse mythology, magical rings serve as symbols of infinite wealth, oath-binding power, and cosmic cycles. Two of the most prominent rings are Draupnir, associated with Odin, and Andvaranaut, linked to curses and tragedy. [The ring of power]

The beard is obvious, but the one eye is lost on most, a trait also shared with Horus (Ra). Set took Horus’ but Odin sacrificed his for wisdom.

72 stones on the pyramid from 72 demons of Solomon (Ars Goetia)

Odin house idol from Uppåkra temple in Skåne, Sweden.

He was also known as a gift-giver. People prayed to him for blessings, victory in battle and more, but most of his gifts were weapons and armor.

During Yule, he was believed to lead the Wild Hunt and bring good fortune or blessings to those he favored, a tradition that some folklore links to the origins of Santa Claus.

From the December 12, 1972 Rothschild “Eyes Wide Shut” royal baal. She may be Diana of the Wild Hunt, the theme of human hunting parties.

Odin provided speech and intelligence to the first humans, Ask and Embla. Wow, that sounds a lot like Adam and Eve taken out of context, also linking the Biblical aspects implied with Christmas and Santa.

Like Santa’s sleigh pulled by 8 reindeer, Odin’s horse, Sleipnir has 8 legs. More importantly, his horse was the offspring of Loki (who transformed into a mare—eww) and the stallion Svadilfari. (Rudolph?)

That sounds like a thinly veiled fallen angel reference.

Odin was also known for mating with human females, who begat “heroes”—the same as “mighty men” (nephilim).

My 2c: That’s why they only have one eye. They were no longer “Watchers”, or at least were reduced to half of what they were. Or in the case of “the gods” representing the nephilim offspring in actuality, titans, they were only ‘half’ of their angelic parentage and thus unable to spiritually see fully.

I think we’re done here but let’s keep going.

The eight legs gave Sleipnir supernatural speed, strength, and the ability to travel across the Nine Realms, including over land, through air, and water—and for journeys to Hel, the realm of the dead!

This is another association between Odin and Osiris, god of the underworld, that I hadn’t mentioned in previous material. Odin is comfortable there too, but most Greek and Roman gods seem to be as well.

Speaking of hell, is there anything under Santa’s house at the North Pole, like a gateway or something like the Nazis were looking for with Agartha? What is he and his elven coterie hiding?

In Norse mythology, elves (álfar) are luminous, demigod-like beings associated with fertility, ancestry, and nature, often worshipped alongside the Aesir and Vanir gods. They are primarily divided into two distinct groups: Light Elves (Ljósálfar) and Dark Elves (Dökkálfar or Svartálfar), which differ significantly in appearance, habitat, and function.

There are Nordic stories of dwarves living in the underworld, and most of the lore seems to point there, where most consider hell to be.

But above Santa’s abode sits enthroned a dragon:

Draco, the snake on the pole like a counterfeit Nehushtan that the mystery priesthood decided some shiny dots in the heavens could be made into.

Not much of a throne really.

Odin’s pole is more an obelisk like Osiris’, a salute from the Botherhood for creating nephilim with the human hotties.

Irminsul (pillar, Saxon) obelisk symbolism. Also used by Nazis. Hitler also liked Ostara (Eostre) magazine. He knew it was all about Satan.

Yggdrasil is the World Tree connecting those Nine Realms Odin travels freely through in the mythology, particularly Hel. The Saxons made their own version after some cultural conflation, the Irminsul.

Odin sacrificed himself by hanging from the World Tree to gain wisdom. Many would draw parallels with Jesus here. Many would say it’s satanic inversion.

He survived this ordeal by piercing his own side with his spear, Gungnir [Golgotha], and refusing all food and drink, thereby sacrificing himself to gain the knowledge of the runes.

Illustration for the Edda

But Odin did not do it as a mercy for the sins of humanity, he did it for himself.

Like most all tribes across the world, some totem pillar or other was getting raised in honor of the gods and/or protection from evil spirits, made from trees, representing world trees, and venerated for fertility like a May Day (Asherah) pole. The obelisk is yet another. Egyptians just preferred hard stone.

And that is the modern Christmas tree in its reduced context.

Irminsul would be the equivalent of a pillar to Odin and the World Tree, and ultimately it’s also a phallic fertility symbol. Egyptians were plain about it.

Regardless if taken directly from the World Tree or only from basic pagan fertility practices, the Christmas tree does in fact symbolize a phallus and an idol. It’s a symbol directly linked to Odin.

“In a one-horse open Sleipnir — jingle bells…”

To emphasize that, there must be a reason for the ornamental baals that are hung from them. Some claim it’s derived from a castration ceremony, hence the blood spatter, while eunuchs were common in the ancient world, particularly as guards and retainers for temple prostitutes. There is some conjecture.

But it is a phallic fertility symbol. Try convincing grandma who’s been decorating them for 50+ years. Or maybe yours knew.

The Christmas tree is largely a Germanic influence as is well known with Yule and the 24-hour Yule log burning on TV all winter. Odin and his pantheon of gods had a lot to do with it.

And he’s Satan. Mates with human women to make mighty heroes. Check. There’s always a story about gods mating with human women in paganism.

Try convincing grandma that the tree is directly related to Satan.

But how did he end up so fat then?

Of course Satan Santa has 6 bottles. What did you expect?

Guzzling sugary soft drinks, eating all the cookies and letting the elves and reindeer do all the work. Duh. Sounds like a Satan character to me!

In 1931, Coca-Cola commissioned illustrator Haddon Sundblom to create a new image of Santa Claus for its holiday advertising, aiming to promote the beverage as a year-round drink. Sundblom’s paintings established the jolly, red-suited Santa with rosy cheeks and a white beard that became the global standard, appearing in major magazines like The Saturday Evening Post from 1931 through 1964.

They basically have kids worshipping Odin in the guise of Santa, but since he’s make-believe, then no harm, right?

I guess if you don’t believe in God and particularly Jesus, one might assume that.

The Church maintains that Saint Nicholas was a real person, a 4th-century bishop of Myra, but there is not enough evidence to verify his deeds that were written about centuries later, though considered “credible sources”.

There are also other versions of the Santa figure besides St. Nick (Odin).

The druidic tradition would more likely venerate Lugh or Beli as a sun god (Beli, come on), but most gods were conflated, rehashed or renamed versions of earlier gods anyway. “Grapevine” storytelling eventually embellishes as we vaguely saw with the Saxon creation of the Irminsul.

“A witch! May we burn her?” Sorry, couldn’t resist.

Befana is another incorporated gift-giver, a popular old witch character who delivers gifts to children throughout Italy on Epiphany Eve. The Santa parallel has its own clear pagan roots here, but dolls are also made of her and effigies are often burned (refer back to my Demonomata material).

As for his jolly “ho, ho, ho” (that a lot of women probably ought to take offense at), that catch phrase was actually adopted from Satan’s line, “the devil’s bluster”, as he entered the stage in morality plays of the 1500’s and later.

And of course most were thinking Santa was Nimrod this whole time. Maybe. Odin may just be another Nimrod story, like Osiris and many others, inverted with aspects of Jesus and God.

Refuting this meme somewhat, but not completely.

It’s not a stretch to call Nimrod’s ‘holy branch’ there (or rod of kingship) the origin of Christmas trees. As a fertility symbol it’s existed all along.

Everygreens don’t die even in winter—’immortal’—that’s why they’re the symbol for gods and kings in the pagan world.

That Nimrod in the image—probably an Assyrian king (one I can’t find)—is holding what appears to be a reindeer, a stag anyway, which does reinforce the horned god reference and the pagan roots of the sun-day for the “dying god”.

We can assume ancient Assyrians like the probable one in the meme and others were all doing the same, worshipping the undying sun.

“Come on, kid! Come on!” The clown-jester-krampus combo. Demons from A Christmas Story, everyone’s other favorite 24-hr marathon.

I’m not going to bother with the mountain/pyramid symbolism as Ralphie climbs up like a little Isaac, but that has a Biblical connection as well as for sacrifices. Just sayin’.

You can actually read a lot in about the psychology of expectation, especially where the devil is concerned, but that’s a whole piece of its own.

So there really is no “good cop” in the Nick and krampus elf story.

Everything most in the West have been doing to celebrate the holi-day season is about as opposite of what Jesus and God would want as it could be really. It’s loaded with paganism and the sun worship that God clearly warned Ezekiel of.

Most still won’t care, but if you’re a Christian then you might put this into proper perspective.

Who put the X in Xmas?

To be fair, the X actually doesn’t mean 6 or evil unless you’re one of the Botherhood Kabaal or similar.

The X in Xmas represents the Greek letter Chi (Χ), which is the first letter of the Greek word Christos (Χριστός), meaning Christ. This abbreviation dates back to at least the 12th century, where scribes used X as a sacred shorthand for Christ to save space in handwritten documents. The Chi-Rho symbol (☧), formed by combining Chi (X) and Rho (P, the second letter of Christos), was an early Christian monogram used to signify Christ.

It didn’t originally have to mean that and it’s an easy, dismissive out to explain it away—we’ve all been fooled throughout the ages—but it can also be 100% true.

Of course those familiar with my repetitive images already saw this coming:

666 comes up every chance the Botherhood gets to use it whether it’s patents, bar codes or something else, the first Apple (man’s fall) computer for instance sold for $666.66. The aleph-bet is numerical and astrology is directly tied with pagan numerology, used with what is known as lesser and greater magic in ritual. That includes Kabbalah and gematria.

The unwitting masses and fans (fanatics) don’t see the symbolism on stage or used in false flag events.

Maybe Christians put the X in Xmas, but as symbolism goes, people just take things in the direction their heart goes, or their victim’s heart.

I talk about the X-O symbolism with more images in the $ynagogue of $aturn: Part 9.

The X has horns too like the A.

While Vikings didn’t actually wear the impractical horned helmets, Odin is still Santa while Santa and the krampus are the same figure when reduced to the basic elements. Good cop, bad cop. He still wants to put you away. In hell.

Most are aware that the A is an inverted bull, the origin I don’t need my language montage for, but we can see how important bulls, rams, horns and pagan fertility were to the ancient world and their spiritual beliefs.

Gilgamesh, like Hercules, defeated the bull of heaven, Taurus, with the help of his wild man friend Enkidu, and after killing it offered its heart up to the sun god, much like Aztecs and others offered atop step pyramid temples (high places).

Some of these are a decade old, thus all the repeats, sorry.

With Isis and many Egyptian gods, they usually wear a sun disc upheld by horns, which stems from their early worship of Mahetworet or Metwort, the sky cow goddess of the Milky Way. MW, Milky Way, Metwort.

Of course, the horns were interchangeable with the crescent moon shape as with the lesser known Egyptian moon god, Iah, who many have claimed was a precursor of Yah (Yahweh) along with Sin.

The Egyptian god Ka hints at the symbolism, but not as much as the Bronze Age horned god found in Cyprus, who looks a bit like an opera Viking.

The horned god can be found worldwide, even in India and Hinduism, with other horned gods besides Pashupati. Even samurai warriors had horns or crescent moon shapes on their helmets. Vikings mistakenly got the credit, but it all stems from shamanic paganism for the horned god.

And the horned god demands sacrifice, demands blood, a power in the blood he lusts for.

Rosemary’s Baby (Lizard)

Human sacrifice has always been the dark side inherent to occult pagan rituals of the vampire class, usually directly related to sun worship, ironically for those hiding in the dark. Holly wood druids had (have) their share.

It existed before Abraham, but God used him to help divert humanity away from the practice and toward no shedding of blood at all. Jesus ended necessary sacrifices, but the priesthood would never accept that blood didn’t need to be spilled by anyone or any animal for their atonement.

They will never be covered by the blood of Jesus.

Thus, to this day still showing off how much they love to spill it amongst their neighbors—a violation of the greatest Commandment—even offering to the horned god for it (for success and sacrifice in the then-planned WWII?).

Brought to you by the Nazis of Poison (potion) Peddling, Inc.

So Odin is Santa and Santa is Satan

And clearly the krampus is.

Is it any wonder they have so many dark Santa movies, like Bad Santa, or those aimed at children like The Nightmare Before Christmas?

Odin is a variation on the theme of the fallen angels as most all the mythologies of the world are, outside the Bible. That includes the embellishments the other Abrahamic religions made with their manmade ‘holy’ texts.

The fallen angels are the Watchers (eyeball) in the Book of Enoch. They taught men war, technology and a lot about pride, then were punished for it by God.

The ones that fell from the grace of God and the giant abominations they created are the entire reason the Christmas holiday is celebrated, not Jesus. Jesus was layered over like a cheap veneer. For all the songs and churchgoing, it’s really kind of an insult to him and his sacrifice for us—when the holiday may actually originate with blood rituals to false gods.

We know it’s that for some, at least in secret, and the children are at risk. We already know this from the files. The question is whether people believe their energy can unknowingly aid someone else’s public rituals, the greater magic that their little souls are used for.

The only way to make it any better is to repent of all the pagan trappings.

Stay focused on the Lord. Praise Jesus everyday, not just Christmas.

Did I need to say Halloween was bad at this point?

Therefore the Lord himself shall give you a sign; Behold, a virgin shall conceive, and bear a son, and shall call his name Immanuel.

Isaiah 7:14 Behold, a virgin shall be with child, and shall bring forth a son, and they shall call his name Emmanuel, which being interpreted is, God with us.

Matthew 1:23

Thank you if you took the time to read all this!