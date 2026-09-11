Yeshua Risen

Yeshua Risen

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Ro's avatar
Ro
6d

Most beautiful work! Thank you so much for your time and the energy you obviously put into this truly informative text. I read it with great interest and nodded all through the reading. You are so right. Great respect.

I only wish to add a contest for the grannies of this world: Grannies! Are you truly merry? For if not how about warning the next granny you meet NOT to eat tortured pig meat, NOT to have a mason obelisk in your homes, NOT to sing the praise of the horned one. 10 points for each new granny whose head and especially heart and spirit can still be penetrated by wisdom. NO more scary, scary winter mess. Instead let Our Creator BLESS!

A merry go round is a satanic instrument of confusion, dears. GET OFF IT.

GOD ALMIGHTY BLESS YOU ALL.

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Susan Chlebos's avatar
Susan Chlebos
Sep 12

Got it,appreciate all the work that went into this.. very grateful to see this at this Urgent point in time.

Thank you, Susie

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