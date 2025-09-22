May Day is when the Illuminati was officially formed. The May Pole is an obelisk.

The Baal arch replica was created after the original in Palmyra, Syria was destroyed by ISIS. See the irony? If you’re not aware, ISIS is a creation of the very puppets of the Kabaal in Western military intelligence and government who are claiming to fight Muslim terrorism. Agent provocateur comes to mind.

What day was the Baal arch replica erected in London? April 19, 2016, a Tuesday, the day so named for MARS (Tyr), god of war, also dedicated to Lord Hanuman the god of strength and courage in Hindu tradition. See the connections yet? Tyr is connected to Tyre in name, a city of Baal worship, where Solomon obtained Hiram Abiff the original Freemason. The BUL in the name of the Royal Arch Freemason god, Jahbulon, is directly in reference to Baal the bull god—the Mystic Tau.

Note the way the arch represents the dome (womb/matrix) shape in the image above, and why it needed to be situated there for the photo op. The X in O (66)—✟ic ✟ac ✟oe, the Mystic Tau in the Ouroboros—represents this sex-death fixation of ritual sacrifice and parallels the symbolism of other architecture like this, the Washington Monument and St. Peter’s among others.

It’s the gateway to “heaven”—as above—the gold(en) gate of heaven, or was it really hell? It’s also the magna mater Queen of Heaven’s Ouroboros, the gate of inbound souls—so below—the silver gate like the “silver cord” claimed to be attached to those who have had Near Death or Out of Body Experiences (NDE/OBE). The Kabaal believes they are in complete control over this and understand it the same as the “threshing floor” of Mt. Hermon, but we’ll get to how they’re not really working alone.

Some see their intention as opening the door to demonic spirits just as with CERN and many other examples, what the “sex magick” energy is supposed to invoke as with The Babalon Working. Whatever the intention, they took it seriously enough to build a new one, put it on display and tour like an Egyptian pharaoh exhibit. Clearly this was an important piece of history to them—child sacrifice and no doubt pre-Sabbatean orgiastic ritual? Doing what they wilt?

⦿ For Whom the Bel Tolls ⦿

It looks a bit like a ‘Bel’ on his head, or is that a cap like Satan Claws? Satanists do use a lot of bells in their ceremonies along with the chants.

And if you didn’t figure it out already by everything previously shown, the giants who died—as Gilgamesh, one-third human and two-thirds ‘god’ (or is it really inverse)—were the undead spirits, demons, the “ancestors” worshipped in the land of Canaan and surrounding areas before Abraham was even born. This is who they are trying to connect with in ritual, beseeching their gods for spiritual aid, strength, guidance, wisdom (sophia), etc.

The first demon mentioned in the Ars Goetia is Bael, also known as Baal. I mentioned in other material outside this series that the Illuminati’s Goethe, pronounced similarly, is the writer of Faust wherein the devil Mephistopheles is trapped by an unfinished pentagram like the street layout in Washington, D.C. This is the significance of I, Pet Goat II, why someone or something is termed the GOAT, etc., not to mention the Age of Aries and Baphomet. Goetia is the reason it’s meme’ed into the culture, but by the satanists among us—and there are more than we’d think. And Bel by whatever spelling is their prime demonic spirit of invocation, because he’s Saturn.

Bel is also noted in the Catholic-approved apocryphal book of Daniel in Bel and the Dragon. Bel and the dragon are son and father—”your father the devil”—if you’ve read through the rest of this series. Daniel tricks the dragon into choking itself in the story.

Baal is depicted with a conical crown while some might infer the elongated skulls often found with ancient red-haired mummies because of Baal/Saturn’s ‘dragon’ heritage. The elongated skull has been shown as a tribal affectation—artificial cranial deformation—but why would they do such a thing ritualistically? To imitate gods?

Several red-haired mummies have been found worldwide such as The Gebelein Man, a pre-dynastic mummy from around 3400 BC, Pharaoh Ramses II and Queen Hatshepsut (strawberry blond), the pharaoh—child of the gods—who ruled around 1520 BC and also the Tarim mummies in China. The creator of the above montage likely confused the Chinchorro with others found with red hair, but it was a known trait of the giants. Elongated skulls are not a typical giant trait however.

Whether that was a trait of the original deity figure that the image of Baal was molded around is pretty speculative, but not the shape of his hat. If there was anything to say about it, like Nimrod and Pinhead, the idea of a “conehead” as a dunce is pretty well ingrained into the public. Do these people not see this by now? Lemmings off a cliff. Run to Jesus, kids!

(George) Washington Square Arch

Above is the pre-9/11 X-mas season Washington Arch. The Kabaal put the X in Xmas, literally. Note the tree obelisk symbolism, and don’t forget the baal ornaments! I’m sure the krampus elves are running about somewhere. Roman holi-days are really unholidays, and I’ll only add that we can’t reconcile Jesus, Jupiter or any other into one celebration. As the Book says, we can’t serve two masters.

Again, they replaced the original Baal arch and took it on tour like a rock band (which will lead to my final addendum). Pun intended.

The Arch of Baal, a replica of the ancient structure destroyed in Palmyra, Syria, has been displayed in several major cities around the world as part of a project by the Institute for Digital Archaeology to preserve cultural heritage. These installations are often tied to significant global events or heritage weeks.

The arch represents the same as the pillars of Freemasonry, representing a gateway or portal to cross through to the other side as it were, to connect with a god. As the arch was for Baal a ritual ceremony of some kind would be inferred, and likely a sacrifice of a soul. Did we really need to reflect on this sad fact of history? It was best left destroyed in my own opinion.

London, United Kingdom : The arch was first erected in Trafalgar Square in April 19 , 2016 during UNESCO World Heritage Week.

New York City, United States : A replica was displayed in City Hall Park from September 18-24, 2016, coinciding with the UN General Assembly. Plans were later reinstated for a display in the city.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates : The arch was erected in February 2017 for the World Government Summit.

Florence, Italy : The arch was displayed from March 27 to April 27, 2017, coinciding with the G7 Cultural Summit.

Arona, Italy : The arch was moved to Arona after its display in Florence.

Washington, DC, United States : The arch was assembled and unveiled across from the U.S. Capitol [Capitowl] in September 2018, coinciding with the Christine Blasey Ford and Brett Kavanaugh Senate hearings.

Geneva, Switzerland : The arch was erected at the Palace of Nations in April 2019, 12th-27th.

Amsterdam, Netherlands: The arch was scheduled to be displayed next after its time in Geneva.

We also have to understand the implications of how this all works and why certain days or months might be important. Archways and gates have spiritual significance for drawing energies—that dynamo of power Manly P. Hall wrote about—that might aid in war like the Arch of Janus in Rome. It’s meant to symbolize war and peace. The gate is closed during times of peace, which haven’t been many while the ancient Aryan Kabaal has been around, and generally left open for MARS’ business.

Janus was the Roman god of gateways, beginnings, endings, and transitions, symbolizing the threshold between different states, such as war and peace, or one year and the next. His association with doorways is fundamental, as the Latin word for door, ianua, is derived from his name. The most famous gateway dedicated to Janus in Rome was the Janus Geminus, a shrine located on the north side of the Roman Forum, which featured a rectangular bronze structure with double doors on each end. This structure was not a temple but a ceremonial gateway, and its doors were traditionally kept open during times of war and closed during periods of peace, symbolizing the state of the Roman Empire.

January opens the gate, February is not about love but transition into March, which wouldn’t you know, is MARS’ namesake month—marching into battle. That is the progression leading into every year. February and the association of Valentine’s Day is actually more about the practices of Lupercalia and cleansing before war or another undertaking they seek blessing from their gods for.

Temple of Baalbek

I mentioned before about the mystery priesthood responsible for languages, and I would be remiss to not bring up Phoenicia and how that relates to Jewish history and the tribe of Dan (serpent) in particular, even their special whiteness as it pertains to the Celtic (Tuatha Dé Danann) culture and druidism, and even King Danaus the son of King Belus of Egypt. Suffice to say, Phoenicians were big Baal worshippers.

The Temple of Baalbek was originally dedicated to the Phoenician sky god Baal, who was a central deity in the Phoenician pantheon and associated with fertility and the sun. The site's name, Baalbek, likely means "God of the Bekaa Valley" or "God of the Town," reflecting its significance as a religious center for this deity. The Phoenicians established the site as a place of worship, constructing sanctuaries that made Baalbek a major pilgrimage site in the ancient world. Long before the Romans built their monumental temple complex, the site was already a significant religious center dedicated to Baal, with the earliest known structures dating back to at least 9,000 BCE.

No matter where they are in the world, they’re always having a Baal, and none of this really hits home when it’s just mere words. So, apologies for these:

‘72 for the Great Seal pyramid blocks and the demons of goetia.

June (6), 1966—666—Anno Satanas (AS) of the Church of Satan.

They’d never sacrifice children in fires or to evil gods in this day and age. We’re too civilized and it’s all just Satanic Panic, right? I’m sure it’s all just coincidence (said the serial rapist-murderer Masonic pedophile). And in case you missed this next one that I slipped it in late with the short mention of the pedophilia:

Still waiting on those files.

Pope Benedict put on a show addressing abuse cases in the Church, but did any of the abuse victims ever really see Justice served? No, she’s blind.

That’s who! Look again, Neo, or were you looking at the Pontifex Maximus in the red dress?

The unholy trinity hides more than pedophilia while the Jewish “sucking ceremony” serves as only one example of that. We can include Freakmasonic Protestant offshoots like the Jehovah’s Witnesses that have no end of pedophilia and abuse complaints among others. But in the Catholic Church are also innumerable horror stories as told by nuns. They might be secretly known as Black Veil Brides, producing offspring in secret. Given the disposition of the Kabaal from what I’ve shown, it can’t be a fun life as a foster child that they would be destined for.

Melania Trump wore black during visits to the Vatican to meet Pope Francis, adhering to traditional Catholic dress code for women during papal audiences.

Pope Francis died on Moonday, April 21st, 2025 at the age of 88, which was Easter (sun god) Monday, and the funeral was held Saturnday, April 26, 2025, as an aside.

Nothing seems black and white with these ‘people’ but it is, like a Masonic chessboard and the priesthood team colors.

Freakmasonic Order of Pedophiles most likely. I’m sure that’s just Satan’s little joke, like his so-called followers. They can’t all be real children of Satan.

Would demonic possession help explain why anyone in the world—let alone entire secret societies and religions—would do this sort of thing to children, the blood of the innocent? Mental illness is a pretty weak out, in my own opinion.

⦿ Never Working Olone (NWO) — yeah, I know… ⦿

I mentioned the celebrities claiming to sell their souls in my Musician Gangstalkers video and one has to wonder how it is that the demon or “entity” makes them rich and famous, or why that would be necessary outside of Kabaal influence and control even if true as some will obviously say.

It’s a symbiotic relationship. The ritual and the “deal” is that in exchange for ‘assistance’ in their talent as well as the fame and fortune, the person plays host for a ghost, probably not unlike the “clown demons” of DMT and bad acid trips. And unlike Jesus’ answer to being offered the kingdom in exchange for worship, they took the deal to be one with the Unholy Spirit. “One of us.” That’s who is really providing the party favors.

Luke 4:7 “If thou therefore wilt worship me, all shall be thine.”

This is how the demon spirits can enjoy life again, like when Jesus cast them into a herd of swine, which they preferred over going back to hell. There isn’t much else for them to do but wait for Judgement Day and suffer, so they make others suffer.

Matthew 8:29 “And, behold, they cried out, saying, What have we to do with thee, Jesus, thou Son of God? art thou come hither to torment us before the time?” Matthew 8:31 “So the devils besought him, saying, If thou cast us out, suffer us to go away into the herd of swine.”

Speaking of pigs, refer back to the FOP image. \P/ Many demons are still in pigs even today, though not all in their field share that misfortune even if it’s not many. That is the abomination of desolation, when the Romans roasted a pig for Jupiter in God’s temple to defile it in the faces of the Hebrews. That scripture was fulfilled. Pigs also like to root in their own filth, and the more a Roman or Kabaalist eats the more comes out of them. If nothing else proves my point, that ought to, but I digress…

How could we tell if someone were possessed, even the neighborhood gangstalking pigs? The only possible way to distinguish actual demonic possession from the electronic MK-ULTRA form (that some pigs do use) might be physical displays:

I think people often don’t realize that they’re even making a deal per se. As I’ve mentioned, Mary Magdalene had 7 spirits that Jesus cast out. So how would we know? It’s not like all possessed people spin their head like Linda Blair in The Exorcist. Most are very charming and articulate like Jeffrey Dahmer, a Dexter type.

They’ve had millenia to work out their act behind the eyes—the gateway to the soul as they say. And if they were right about Gilgamesh, the nephilim Baal and godchildren had a certain amount of ‘god’ power by blood, which may have been some of the faith (Holy Spirit) Jesus said we could move mountains with—that the Kabaal also keeps from us by purposely dulling down our spiritual sense in numerous ways. That would be something that they might provide their host to make themselves appear amazing.

The Pineal Gland

The pine cone symbolism partly represents this. It represents the pineal gland that is part of our spiritual connection and natural, spiritual cell service to God. When that is dulled down from fluoride calcification and other means, we might need to rely on spiritual assistance from the other side. And that’s where the demonic spirits come in to satisfy a dog-eat-god world of greedy aspirations—that and the ignorance of even being possessed to begin with.

People can do some really amazing things with enough practice and building up of muscle memory, but some defy explanation like many magicians’ tricks. Some suddenly found their talent overnight like the story of Robert Johnson at the crossroads of Faustian deal making, the crossroads symbolizing a mystic ✟au of Saturn. Apparently he was pretty awful before he went and made his deal.

I also mentioned how it’s symbolically told through the movie Stargate, which an Arch of Baal, CERN or numerous examples would be in context. After the alien possessed the child to play god in the movie, when the TV series was created they changed the method of “possession” to be a literal serpent living inside a person, a small, “plumed” serpent-people called the Goa’uld. \G/ Goetia? Or is it the Kundalini serpent?

A goa’uld emerges like the ‘radioactive alien shrimp’ in Alien…

If you don’t understand that caption joke, go watch Kennedy’s presentation.

So why did they change from spiritual alien possession to a snake alien that physically lives in a host, who then becomes recognized as the god being? It completely changed the entire backstory and premise of Stargate. They’re parasites in any case, which was the premise of one of their worst enemies:

What’s up with the dye job? Oh, playing the part correctly, got it.

Space vampires. They literally suck the life force out of a victim like a demon. While it’s all entertaining and action-packed, few really see behind the fantasy to notice the reality lurking in the background—the machinations of the Kabaal to warp perceptions. The more it’s made into fantasy, the more ridiculous a reality it makes. And hiding the spiritual possession was part of that obfuscation. People can relate to the physical in sci-fi more anyway because the spritual has been dulled down with Pine-Sol and other chemicals.

I’ll link the demon clown video again—assuming you have a solid background in giants by now—but you can even see a bit of the association shown with the SG1 clown vampire above. This is the entire premise of those Baal arches or any like it—a spiritual connection to entities not unlike these, coming through the Stargate. And they have the same disposition no matter how disarming a persona they can put on.

⦿ The Stone the Builders Rejected ⦿

Matthew 21:42 “Jesus saith unto them, Did ye never read in the scriptures, The stone which the builders rejected, the same is become the head of the corner: this is the Lord’s doing, and it is marvellous in our eyes?”

Rock and roll is filled with idols while many starry-eyed teens literally call entertainers gods. That’s why celebrities have Hollywood Stars (pentagrams), to put them on the same level as the host of heaven God warned us not to worship—false idols who I’ve hopefully proven are purposely leading us all down the rabbit hell. The Kabaal worked that out to mean nothing to the general public, stars and magic.

The term “rock & roll” is claimed to be derived from teenage forays in the backseats of cars, and very likely is as that’s viewed as a sin by the Kabaal and Church in general—the entire point. It is a source of “sex magick” in their eyes, something for a demon to leech from, and maybe attach itself through, with no Holy Spirit to stand guard in between. But like many words and symbols, there’s more than one interpretation.

The Kabaal knows the implications of the language they helped create, their kind anyway, so when they steal a word like “woke” from being “awake” in Jesus, or the rainbow that was God’s covenant to never the flood the world again, they know what Rock they’re working against and usurping in the hearts of idolaters.

2 Samuel 22:2 “And he said, The LORD is my rock, and my fortress, and my deliverer;” Psalms 18:2 “The LORD is my rock, and my fortress, and my deliverer; my God, my strength, in whom I will trust; my buckler, and the horn of my salvation, and my high tower.” Psalms 62:6 “He only is my rock and my salvation: he is my defence; I shall not be moved.”

“Rock ‘n roll is my religion and my law.” — You Can’t Kill Rock And Roll by Ozzy Osbourne

Jesus is the stone that these Masonic builders rejected, the head of the corner and keystone that holds it all together. He has the keys to heaven, no arch needed.

And as I’d mentioned Xmas, the children don’t need a black or red, mocking-tongued krampus accidentally gifted to them on the day supposedly to celebrate the birth of Jesus—which we all know isn’t—when in fact it is the birthday of gods such as Jupiter, Apollo, Bacchus (Dionysus), Helios, Hercules, Horus, Mithras, Nimrod, and Attis. They’re all versions of the titan Saturn/Nimrod or a sibling. And thus you can throw in Baal the sky god also. And NONE of them want humanity to succeed.

They’re going down permanently on Judgement Day, and to spite us and God for that fact, they will take as many down with them as possible. Again, the point, of all of it.

Children actually need Jesus more now than ever in a world meant to steal their spirit for Project Soul Catcher. That’s why they inspired everyone to call children kids instead, like the ancient sacrifice—little abominations of desolation in goat form. That’s the point of adopting their music, style, perversion or anything about them.

And this is their story.

I think I actually finished what needed to be said this time, but you never know. I won’t say there won’t be more to this, but for today that’s all we need—JESUS!